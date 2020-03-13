openbase logo
vgt

@inotom/vue-go-top

by inotom
1.3.0 (see all)

Scroll to page top button, Vue.js component.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

632

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-go-top

Scroll to page top button, Vue.js component.

Demo

Demo

Install

Browser

<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-go-top.min.js"></script>

npm

npm install --save @inotom/vue-go-top

Usage

Browser

<div id="app">
  <go-top></go-top>
</div>

<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-go-top.min.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(GoTop);
new Vue({
  el: '#app'
});
</script>

SFC

<template>
  <go-top></go-top>
</template>

<script>
import GoTop from '@inotom/vue-go-top';

export default {
  components: {
    GoTop
  }
}
</script>

Props

nametypedefaultsdescription
:sizeNumber70width/height pixel size
:rightString, Number50margin from right
:bottomString, Number100margin from bottom
:bottom-gapString, Number0gap of bottom margin
:z-indexNumber1000z-index size
fg-colorString#fffffftext color
bg-colorString#ffc966background color
:radiusString, Number50%border-radius size
weightStringnormalline weight of arrow
ripple-bgStringrgba(255, 255, 255, .5)ripple animation color
:boundaryNumber200top position where the element is displayed
:max-widthNumber640media query max-width(px)
srcStringnullimage url
altString``alternative text for image
:has-outlineBooleantrueshow outline when focus
box-shadowString1px 1px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)box-shadow property
:tabindexNumber0tabindex property

License

MIT

Author

inotom

