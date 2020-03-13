Scroll to page top button, Vue.js component.
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-go-top.min.js"></script>
npm install --save @inotom/vue-go-top
<div id="app">
<go-top></go-top>
</div>
<script>
Vue.use(GoTop);
new Vue({
el: '#app'
});
</script>
<template>
<go-top></go-top>
</template>
<script>
import GoTop from '@inotom/vue-go-top';
export default {
components: {
GoTop
}
}
</script>
|name
|type
|defaults
|description
:size
Number
70
|width/height pixel size
:right
String,
Number
50
|margin from right
:bottom
String,
Number
100
|margin from bottom
:bottom-gap
String,
Number
0
|gap of bottom margin
:z-index
Number
1000
|z-index size
fg-color
String
#ffffff
|text color
bg-color
String
#ffc966
|background color
:radius
String,
Number
50%
|border-radius size
weight
String
normal
|line weight of arrow
ripple-bg
String
rgba(255, 255, 255, .5)
|ripple animation color
:boundary
Number
200
|top position where the element is displayed
:max-width
Number
640
|media query max-width(px)
src
String
null
|image url
alt
String
|``
|alternative text for image
:has-outline
Boolean
true
|show outline when focus
box-shadow
String
1px 1px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)
|box-shadow property
:tabindex
Number
0
|tabindex property
MIT
inotom