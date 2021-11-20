React Pixi

Simply the best way to write PIXI applications in React

Write PIXI applications using React declarative style 👌

ReactPixi is an open-source, production-ready library to render high performant PIXI applications in React.

Get started

Quick start

npm install pixi .js @ inlet / react - pixi

import { Stage, Container, Sprite } from '@inlet/react-pixi' export const MyComponent = () => ( <Stage> <Sprite image="./my-image.png" x={100} y={100} /> <Container x={500}> <Text text="Hello World" filter={[blurFilter]} /> </Container> </Stage> )

Docs

Check out our documentation for guides and a full API reference.

Or checkout our examples on codepen for inspiration.

Contribute

Want to contribute to ReactPixi? Our contributing guide has you covered.

License

ReactPixi is MIT licensed.

Meet fellow developers

You have an amazing feature in mind or just want to get in touch with other developers? Feel free to join our Slack channel.

Join us on Slack