Simply the best way to write PIXI applications in React
Write PIXI applications using React declarative style 👌
ReactPixi is an open-source, production-ready library to render high performant PIXI applications in React.
npm install pixi.js @inlet/react-pixi
import { Stage, Container, Sprite } from '@inlet/react-pixi'
export const MyComponent = () => (
<Stage>
<Sprite image="./my-image.png" x={100} y={100} />
<Container x={500}>
<Text text="Hello World" filter={[blurFilter]} />
</Container>
</Stage>
)
Check out our documentation for guides and a full API reference.
Or checkout our examples on codepen for inspiration.
Want to contribute to ReactPixi? Our contributing guide has you covered.
ReactPixi is MIT licensed.
You have an amazing feature in mind or just want to get in touch with other developers? Feel free to join our Slack channel.