openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@inkline/nuxt

by inkline
2.3.6 (see all)

Inkline is the intuitive UI Components library that gives you a developer-friendly foundation for building high-quality, accessible, and customizable Vue.js 3 Design Systems.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103

GitHub Stars

887

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Inkline

Inkline

Inkline is the intuitive UI Components library that gives you a developer-friendly foundation for building high-quality, accessible, and customizable Vue.js 3 Design Systems.

Inkline is written and maintained by @alexgrozav.


Vue.js UI/UX Library - Inkline


Homepage · Documentation · Storybook · Playground · Issue Tracker


npm version Build Coverage Status Downloads Discord



Table of contents

Installation

Read the Getting Started guide or choose one of the guides below. Inkline offers official integrations for Vite.js (recommended), Vue.js CLI and Nuxt.js, but can be easily installed for a custom Vue.js configuration as well.

Nuxt.js Installation - Inkline Vue CLI Installation - Inkline Nuxt.js Installation - Inkline Custom Installation - Inkline CDN Installation - Inkline

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Community

Get updates on Inkline's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.

  • Follow @inkline on Twitter.
  • Join Inkline on Discord.
  • Developers should use the keyword inkline on packages which modify or add to the functionality of Inkline when distributing through npm or similar delivery mechanisms for maximum discoverability.

Releases

Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.

Versioning

For increased transparency and backward compatibility, Inkline is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

Creator

Alex Grozav

If you use Inkline in your daily work and feel that it has made your life easier, please consider sponsoring me on Github Sponsors. 💖

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. There you can find directions for opening issues, feature requests, coding standards, and how to setup a local development environment.

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:

Alex Grozav Manuel Tancoigne Reniel Salvador The Jared Wilcurt Bogdan Saliuk marbocub Dimitrios Mandamadiotis roiLeo milaan-muc Masih Abjadi
Marc Brooks code-on Andrew Garbutt

Code copyright 2017-2022 Inkline Authors. Code released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial