This repository contains the reference JavaScript client for InfluxDB 2.x. This client supports Node.js, browser, and Deno environments.

Note: Use this client library with InfluxDB 2.x. For connecting to InfluxDB 1.x see the node-influx client library. This library can also write/query flux-enabled InfluxDB 1.8+.

Documentation

This section contains links to the client library documentation.

Features

InfluxDB 2.x client consists of two main packages

@influxdata/influxdb-client Query data using the Flux language Write data to InfluxDB batch data in the background retry automatically on failure

@influxdata/influxdb-client-apis Create/Modify/Delete/Manage buckets tasks authorizations sources ... and other InfluxDB domain objects Delete data from a bucket built on @influxdata/influxdb-client



Installation

To write or query InfluxDB, add @influxdata/influxdb-client as a dependency to your project using your favorite package manager.

$ npm install --save /influxdb-client $ yarn add /influxdb-client $ pnpm add /influxdb-client

If you target Node.js, use @influxdata/influxdb-client. It provides main (CJS), module (ESM), and browser (UMD) exports.

If you target browsers or Deno, use @influxdata/influxdb-client-browser. It provides main (UMD) and module (ESM) exports.

To use InfluxDB management APIs in your project, also add @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis as a dependency to your project.

$ npm install --save /influxdb-client-apis $ yarn add /influxdb-client-apis $ pnpm add /influxdb-client-apis

Usage

Use the following examples to get started with the JavaScript client for InfluxDB:

See examples for more advanced use case like the following:

Execute parameterized queries.

Delete bucket data.

Use the client library with InfluxDB 1.8+.

Use the client library in the browser or Deno.

Process InfluxDB query results with RX Observables.

Customize the writing of measurement points to InfluxDB.

Visualize query results in Giraffe.

Reuse connections in communication with InfluxDB.

JavaScript client API Reference Documentation is available online at https://influxdata.github.io/influxdb-client-js/ .

Contributing

To contribute code, fork the repository and submit a pull request in GitHub to the JavaScript client master branch.

Build Requirements:

Node.js v14 LTS node --version

yarn 1.9.4. or higher yarn -v

Run tests:

$ yarn test

Check code coverage:

$ yarn coverage

Build distributions:

$ yarn build

License

The InfluxDB 2.x JavaScript client is released under the MIT License.