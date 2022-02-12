This repository contains the reference JavaScript client for InfluxDB 2.x. This client supports Node.js, browser, and Deno environments.
This section contains links to the client library documentation.
InfluxDB 2.x client consists of two main packages
To write or query InfluxDB, add
@influxdata/influxdb-client as a dependency to your project using your favorite package manager.
$ npm install --save @influxdata/influxdb-client
$ yarn add @influxdata/influxdb-client
$ pnpm add @influxdata/influxdb-client
If you target Node.js, use @influxdata/influxdb-client. It provides main (CJS), module (ESM), and browser (UMD) exports.
If you target browsers or Deno, use @influxdata/influxdb-client-browser. It provides main (UMD) and module (ESM) exports.
To use InfluxDB management APIs in your project, also add
@influxdata/influxdb-client-apis as a dependency to your project.
$ npm install --save @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis
$ yarn add @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis
$ pnpm add @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis
Use the following examples to get started with the JavaScript client for InfluxDB:
See examples for more advanced use case like the following:
JavaScript client API Reference Documentation is available online at https://influxdata.github.io/influxdb-client-js/ .
To contribute code, fork the repository and submit a pull request in GitHub to the JavaScript client
master branch.
Build Requirements:
node --version
yarn -v
Run tests:
$ yarn test
Check code coverage:
$ yarn coverage
Build distributions:
$ yarn build
The InfluxDB 2.x JavaScript client is released under the MIT License.