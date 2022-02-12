openbase logo
@influxdata/influxdb-client

by influxdata
1.21.0

InfluxDB 2.0 JavaScript client

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28K

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

influxdb-client-js

CircleCI codecov code style: prettier Language grade: JavaScript License npm Slack Status

This repository contains the reference JavaScript client for InfluxDB 2.x. This client supports Node.js, browser, and Deno environments.

Note: Use this client library with InfluxDB 2.x. For connecting to InfluxDB 1.x see the node-influx client library. This library can also write/query flux-enabled InfluxDB 1.8+.

Documentation

This section contains links to the client library documentation.

Features

InfluxDB 2.x client consists of two main packages

  • @influxdata/influxdb-client
    • Query data using the Flux language
    • Write data to InfluxDB
      • batch data in the background
      • retry automatically on failure
  • @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis
    • Create/Modify/Delete/Manage
      • buckets
      • tasks
      • authorizations
      • sources
      • ... and other InfluxDB domain objects
    • Delete data from a bucket
    • built on @influxdata/influxdb-client

Installation

To write or query InfluxDB, add @influxdata/influxdb-client as a dependency to your project using your favorite package manager.

$ npm install --save @influxdata/influxdb-client
$ yarn add @influxdata/influxdb-client
$ pnpm add @influxdata/influxdb-client

If you target Node.js, use @influxdata/influxdb-client. It provides main (CJS), module (ESM), and browser (UMD) exports.

If you target browsers or Deno, use @influxdata/influxdb-client-browser. It provides main (UMD) and module (ESM) exports.

To use InfluxDB management APIs in your project, also add @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis as a dependency to your project.

$ npm install --save @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis
$ yarn add @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis
$ pnpm add @influxdata/influxdb-client-apis

Usage

Use the following examples to get started with the JavaScript client for InfluxDB:

See examples for more advanced use case like the following:

  • Execute parameterized queries.
  • Delete bucket data.
  • Use the client library with InfluxDB 1.8+.
  • Use the client library in the browser or Deno.
  • Process InfluxDB query results with RX Observables.
  • Customize the writing of measurement points to InfluxDB.
  • Visualize query results in Giraffe.
  • Reuse connections in communication with InfluxDB.

JavaScript client API Reference Documentation is available online at https://influxdata.github.io/influxdb-client-js/ .

Contributing

To contribute code, fork the repository and submit a pull request in GitHub to the JavaScript client master branch.

Build Requirements:

  • Node.js v14 LTS
    node --version
  • yarn 1.9.4. or higher
    yarn -v

Run tests:

$ yarn test

Check code coverage:

$ yarn coverage

Build distributions:

$ yarn build

License

The InfluxDB 2.x JavaScript client is released under the MIT License.

