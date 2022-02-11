A React-based visualization library powering the data visualizations in the InfluxDB 2.0 UI.
There are plenty of terrific visualization libraries in the JavaScript ecosystem. Giraffe aims to distinguish itself with several features:
See the visualizations in action using Storybook.
See a listing of sample projects that render different types of visualizations.
Install Giraffe with your package manager:
yarn add @influxdata/giraffe
or
npm install @influxdata/giraffe
See the Quick Start Guide for an example.
To contribute to Giraffe, see the contributing guide.
Looking for details on the configuration? See the configuration guide.