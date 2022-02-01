@infinitecsolutions/semantic-ui-react

Installation & Usage

See the Documentation for an introduction, usage information, and examples.

Built With

Amazon Publishing — the full-service publisher of Amazon — APub.com

Netflix's Edge Developer Experience team's numerous internal apps

Netflix's flamescope

Microsoft's Teams prototyping

Example Projects

This is a listing of example projects and guides that will help you integrate Semantic UI React into your new or existing projects.

Show projects ### [semantic-ui-react-todos][100] Semantic UI React implementation of [react-redux Todo List][101].

FAQ

Can I use custom Icons? Yes. Just use <Icon className='my-icon' /> instead of <Icon name='my-icon' /> . See https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI-React/issues/931#issuecomment-263643210 for detailed info and examples.

How do I setup CSS? There are several options. Refer to our doc on CSS Usage.

Can I use a custom CSS theme? Yes. Semantic UI React includes components that render valid Semantic UI HTML, no CSS is included. This allows you to load any Semantic UI CSS theme on top of your Semantic UI React app.

Here are some helpful links:

How Can I Help?

Help shape this library by weighing in on our RFC (request for comments) issues.

Our CONTRIBUTING.md is a step-by-step setup and development guide.

Issues labeled good first issue are a great way to ease into development on this project.

We're seeking component parity with Semantic UI, plus some addons. There is an issue for every missing component, labeled new component . Just comment on the issue you'd like to take.

Any other issue labeled help wanted is ready for a PR.

Principles

No animation dependencies

Simple declarative component APIs vs brittle HTML markup

Complete keyboard support

Complete SUI component definition support

Completely documented

Completely tested

Accessible

Credit

Created by @levithomason and an amazing community of contributors.

Made possible only by @jlukic authoring Semantic UI.

Blazing deployments by Vercel.