3 months ago

Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge

Inertia is one of the smartest build libraries in modern web development. Allows you to simplify the integration between your backend and you're frontend as the glue between both of them. This tool can be integrated with React, Vue a Svelte. This library allows you to connect Inertia with Vue 3.