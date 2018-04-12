Highly customizable React component for inputing tags.

Table of Contents

Demo

Install

npm install react-tagsinput --save

bower install react-tagsinput --save

Example

import TagsInput from 'react-tagsinput' import 'react-tagsinput/react-tagsinput.css' class Example extends React . Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { tags : []} } handleChange(tags) { this .setState({tags}) } render() { return < TagsInput value = {this.state.tags} onChange = {::this.handleChange} /> } }

FAQ

How do I make the input dynamically grow in size?

Install react-input-autosize and change the renderInput prop to:

function autosizingRenderInput ( {addTag, ...props} ) { let {onChange, value, ...other} = props return ( < AutosizeInput type = 'text' onChange = {onChange} value = {value} { ...other } /> ) }

How do I add auto suggestion?

Use react-autosuggest and change the renderInput prop to something like:

function autosuggestRenderInput ( {addTag, ...props} ) { const handleOnChange = ( e, {newValue, method} ) => { if (method === 'enter' ) { e.preventDefault() } else { props.onChange(e) } } const inputValue = (props.value && props.value.trim().toLowerCase()) || '' const inputLength = inputValue.length let suggestions = states().filter( ( state ) => { return state.name.toLowerCase().slice( 0 , inputLength) === inputValue }) return ( < Autosuggest ref = {props.ref} suggestions = {suggestions} shouldRenderSuggestions = {(value) => value && value.trim().length > 0} getSuggestionValue={(suggestion) => suggestion.name} renderSuggestion={(suggestion) => < span > {suggestion.name} </ span > } inputProps={{...props, onChange: handleOnChange}} onSuggestionSelected={(e, {suggestion}) => { addTag(suggestion.name) }} onSuggestionsClearRequested={() => {}} onSuggestionsFetchRequested={() => {}} /> ) }

A working example can be found in example/components/autocomplete.js .

How do I control the value of the input box?

Use inputValue and onChangeInput :

class Example extends React . Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { tags : [], tag : '' } } handleChange(tags) { this .setState({tags}) } handleChangeInput(tag) { this .setState({tag}) } render() { return ( < TagsInput value = {this.state.tags} onChange = {::this.handleChange} inputValue = {this.state.tag} onChangeInput = {::this.handleChangeInput} /> ) } }

How do I fix warning "unknown prop addTag "?

For ease of integration with auto complete components react-tagsinput passes the addTag method to renderInput props, if you are writing your own renderInput you need to filter addTag to not get an error about unknown prop addTag from React. Here is how it's done in the default renderInput function.

function defaultRenderInput ( {addTag, ...props} ) { let {onChange, value, ...other} = props return ( < input type = 'text' onChange = {onChange} value = {value} { ...other } /> ) }

How do I copy paste from Excel?

All you need is to add a CR, carriage return, symbol (it is the default line break style in MS Office documents).

See answer on Stack Overflow.

Set the pasteSplit prop to this function:

pasteSplit(data) { const separators = [ ',' , ';' , '\\(' , '\\)' , '\\*' , '/' , ':' , '\\?' , '

' , '\r' ]; return data.split( new RegExp (separators.join( '|' ))).map( d => d.trim()); }

Component Interface

Props

value (required)

An array of tags.

onChange (required)

Callback when tags change, gets three arguments tags which is the new tag array, changed which is an array of the tags that have changed and changedIndexes which is an array of the indexes that have changed.

onChangeInput

Callback from the input box, gets one argument value which is the content of the input box. (onChangeInput is only called if the input box is controlled, for this to happen both inputValue and onChangeInput need to be set)

addKeys

An array of key codes that add a tag, default is [9, 13] (Tab and Enter).

currentValue

A string to set a value on the input.

inputValue

Similar to currentValue but needed for controlling the input box. (inputValue is only useful if you use it together with onChangeInput)

onlyUnique

Allow only unique tags, default is false .

Allow only tags that pass this validation function. Gets one argument tag which is the tag to validate. Default is () => true .

validationRegex

Allow only tags that pass this regex to be added. Default is /.*/ .

onValidationReject

Callback when tags are rejected through validationRegex, passing array of tags as the argument.

disabled

Passes the disabled prop to renderInput and renderTag , by default this will "disable" the component.

Allow limit number of tags, default is -1 for infinite.

addOnBlur

Add a tag if input blurs. Default false.

addOnPaste

Add a tags if HTML5 paste on input. Default false.

pasteSplit

Function that splits pasted text. Default is:

function defaultPasteSplit ( data ) { return data.split( ' ' ).map( d => d.trim()) }

removeKeys

An array of key codes that remove a tag, default is [8] (Backspace).

className

Specify the wrapper className. Default is react-tagsinput .

focusedClassName

Specify the class to add to the wrapper when the component is focused. Default is react-tagsinput--focused .

tagProps

Props passed down to every tag component. Default is:

{ className : 'react-tagsinput-tag' , classNameRemove : 'react-tagsinput-remove' }

inputProps

Props passed down to input. Default is:

{ className : 'react-tagsinput-input' , placeholder : 'Add a tag' }

tagDisplayProp

The tags' property to be used when displaying/adding one. Default is: null which causes the tags to be an array of strings.

renderTag

Render function for every tag. Default is:

function defaultRenderTag ( props ) { let {tag, key, disabled, onRemove, classNameRemove, getTagDisplayValue, ...other} = props return ( < span key = {key} { ...other }> {getTagDisplayValue(tag)} {!disabled && < a className = {classNameRemove} onClick = {(e) => onRemove(key)} /> } </ span > ) }

renderInput

Render function for input. Default is:

function defaultRenderInput ( props ) { let {onChange, value, addTag, ...other} = props return ( < input type = 'text' onChange = {onChange} value = {value} { ...other } /> ) }

Note: renderInput also receives addTag as a prop.

renderLayout

Renders the layout of the component. Takes tagComponents and inputComponent as args. Default is:

function defaultRenderLayout ( tagComponents, inputComponent ) { return ( < span > {tagComponents} {inputComponent} </ span > ) }

preventSubmit

A boolean to prevent the default submit event when adding an 'empty' tag. Default: true

Set to false if you want the default submit to fire when pressing enter again after adding a tag.

Methods

Focus on input element.

Blur input element.

Try to add whatever value is currently in input element.

Convenience method that adds a tag.

Clears the input value.

Styling

Look at react-tagsinput.css for a basic style.

MIT Licensed