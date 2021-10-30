iMove 是一个逻辑可复用的，面向函数的，流程可视化的 JavaScript 工具库。
iMove是一个面向前端开发者的逻辑编排工具，核心解决的是复杂逻辑复用的问题。
iMove由2部分组成：画布和imove-sdk。通过本地起一个http服务运行画布，在画布上完成代码编写和节点编排，最终将流程导出dsl，放到项目中，通过imove-sdk调用执行。
下载仓库，安装并启动
$ git clone https://github.com/ykfe/imove.git
$ cd imove/example
$ npm install
$ npm start
此时浏览器会自动打开
http://localhost:8000/ ，可以看到运行效果。
从左侧拖动节点至中央画布，绘制流程图
选择节点，修改节点名，编辑节点代码
团队博客，各种原理，设计初衷，实现，思考等都在这里： https://www.yuque.com/imove/blog
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
如有建议或意见，欢迎在 github issues 区提问
本仓库遵循 MIT 协议
感谢 蚂蚁 X6 团队 提供的绘图引擎
