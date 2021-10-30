openbase logo
cor

@imove/core

by 狼叔
0.3.10 (see all)

Move your mouse, generate code from flow chart

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

iMove 是一个逻辑可复用的，面向函数的，流程可视化的 JavaScript 工具库。

English | 简体中文

iMove是一个面向前端开发者的逻辑编排工具，核心解决的是复杂逻辑复用的问题。

iMove由2部分组成：画布和imove-sdk。通过本地起一个http服务运行画布，在画布上完成代码编写和节点编排，最终将流程导出dsl，放到项目中，通过imove-sdk调用执行。

特性

  • 流程可视化：上手简单，绘图方便，逻辑表达更直观，易于理解
  • 逻辑复用：iMove 节点支持复用，单节点支持参数配置
  • 灵活可扩展：仅需写一个函数，节点可扩展，支持插件集成
  • 适用于JavaScript所有场景：比如前端点击事件，Ajax 请求和 Node.js 后端 API等
  • 多语言编译：无语言编译出码限制（例：支持 JavaScript, Java 编译出码）

使用场景

usage

  1. 前端流程：比如点击事件，组件生命周期回调等。
  2. 后端流程：比如 Node.js 或 Serverless 领域。
  3. 前端+后端：比如前端点击事件，Ajax 请求和后端 API。

快速开始

步骤 1. 准备

下载仓库，安装并启动

$ git clone https://github.com/ykfe/imove.git
$ cd imove/example
$ npm install
$ npm start

此时浏览器会自动打开 http://localhost:8000/ ，可以看到运行效果。

步骤 2. 绘制流程图

从左侧拖动节点至中央画布，绘制流程图

flowchart

步骤 3. 配置节点

选择节点，修改节点名，编辑节点代码

flowchart-usage1

flowchart-usage2

Authors

  • qilei0529 - 飞羽「Leader」
  • SmallStoneSK - 菉竹「Core Team」
  • suanmei - 拾邑「Core Team」
  • iloveyou11 - 冷卉「Core Team」
  • i5ting - 狼叔「Core Team」

团队博客，各种原理，设计初衷，实现，思考等都在这里： https://www.yuque.com/imove/blog

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

贡献

  1. Fork 仓库
  2. 创建分支 (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. 提交修改 (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. 推送 (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. 创建 PR

欢迎 fork 和反馈

如有建议或意见，欢迎在 github issues 区提问

协议

本仓库遵循 MIT 协议

贡献者 ✨

感谢 蚂蚁 X6 团队 提供的绘图引擎

感谢所有贡献的人 (emoji key):

本仓库遵循 all-contributors 规范，欢迎贡献!

项目 Star 数增长趋势

Stargazers over time

开发者交流群

