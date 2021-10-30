[![gitter][gitter-image]][gitter-url] [![NPM version][npm-image]][npm-url] [![build status][travis-image]][travis-url] [![Test coverage][coveralls-image]][coveralls-url] [![PR's Welcome][pr-welcoming-image]][pr-welcoming-url] [![gitter][gitter-image]][gitter-url] [![NPM version][npm-image]][npm-url] [![build status][travis-image]][travis-url] [![Test coverage][coveralls-image]][coveralls-url] [![PR's Welcome][pr-welcoming-image]][pr-welcoming-url]

iMove 是一个逻辑可复用的，面向函数的，流程可视化的 JavaScript 工具库。

English | 简体中文

iMove是一个面向前端开发者的逻辑编排工具，核心解决的是复杂逻辑复用的问题。

iMove由2部分组成：画布和imove-sdk。通过本地起一个http服务运行画布，在画布上完成代码编写和节点编排，最终将流程导出dsl，放到项目中，通过imove-sdk调用执行。

特性

流程可视化 ：上手简单，绘图方便，逻辑表达更直观，易于理解

：上手简单，绘图方便，逻辑表达更直观，易于理解 逻辑复用 ：iMove 节点支持复用，单节点支持参数配置

：iMove 节点支持复用，单节点支持参数配置 灵活可扩展 ：仅需写一个函数，节点可扩展，支持插件集成

：仅需写一个函数，节点可扩展，支持插件集成 适用于JavaScript所有场景 ：比如前端点击事件，Ajax 请求和 Node.js 后端 API等

：比如前端点击事件，Ajax 请求和 Node.js 后端 API等 多语言编译：无语言编译出码限制（例：支持 JavaScript, Java 编译出码）

使用场景

前端流程：比如点击事件，组件生命周期回调等。 后端流程：比如 Node.js 或 Serverless 领域。 前端+后端：比如前端点击事件，Ajax 请求和后端 API。

快速开始

步骤 1. 准备

下载仓库，安装并启动

$ git clone https://github.com/ykfe/imove.git $ cd imove/example $ npm install $ npm start

此时浏览器会自动打开 http://localhost:8000/ ，可以看到运行效果。

步骤 2. 绘制流程图

从左侧拖动节点至中央画布，绘制流程图

步骤 3. 配置节点

选择节点，修改节点名，编辑节点代码

Authors

qilei0529 - 飞羽「Leader」

SmallStoneSK - 菉竹「Core Team」

suanmei - 拾邑「Core Team」

iloveyou11 - 冷卉「Core Team」

i5ting - 狼叔「Core Team」

团队博客，各种原理，设计初衷，实现，思考等都在这里： https://www.yuque.com/imove/blog

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

贡献

Fork 仓库 创建分支 ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) 提交修改 ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) 推送 ( git push origin my-new-feature ) 创建 PR

欢迎 fork 和反馈

如有建议或意见，欢迎在 github issues 区提问

协议

本仓库遵循 MIT 协议

贡献者 ✨

感谢 蚂蚁 X6 团队 提供的绘图引擎

感谢所有贡献的人 (emoji key):

本仓库遵循 all-contributors 规范，欢迎贡献!

项目 Star 数增长趋势

开发者交流群