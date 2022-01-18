Usage examples: https://img-comparison-slider.sneas.io/examples.html
<script
defer
src="https://unpkg.com/img-comparison-slider@7/dist/index.js"
></script>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/img-comparison-slider@7/dist/styles.css"
/>
<img-comparison-slider>
<img slot="first" src="before.jpg" />
<img slot="second" src="after.jpg" />
</img-comparison-slider>
Besides the default
HTMLElement attributes such as
class,
tabindex,
title, etc.,
img-comparison-slider supports:
|Attribute
|Description
|Default
|Available
value
|Position of the divider in percents.
50
0..100
hover
|Automatically slide on mouse over.
false
nonce
|Define nonce which gets passed to inline style.
The component emits
slide event when the slider position is changed by user.
Some styling techniques and ideas can be found in examples.
The component elements like the default handle or the separator line could be styled using CSS3 variables.
Example:
<style type="text/css">
img-comparison-slider {
--divider-width: 2px;
--divider-color: #c0c0c0;
--default-handle-opacity: 0.3;
}
</style>
|Variable
|Description
|Default value
|Example value
--divider-width
|Width of the vertical line separating both images
1px
1em
--divider-color
|Color of the vertical line separating the two images
#fff
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)
--divider-shadow
|Shadow cast by the vertical line separating the two images
none
0px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)
--default-handle-width
|Width of the default handle
50px
--default-handle-color
|Color of the default handle
#fff
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)
--default-handle-opacity
|Opacity of the default handle
1
0.3
--default-handle-shadow
|Shadow cast by the default handle
none
0px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)
The handle of the component can be changed by assigning the attribute
slot="handle" to any element within
img-comparison-slider.