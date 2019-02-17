React hook that persists state with the
localStorage API. It also automatically syncs state between tabs/windows.
npm i @illinois/react-use-local-storage
This hook functions similarly to
useState, with the exception of the the caveats listed below. If your state is easily encodable in JSON and you don't use lazy initialization or functional updates, it should be easy to migrate from
useState. You'll need to provide a key for getting/setting the item in local storage.
import useLocalStorage from '@illinois/react-use-local-storage'
const MyComponent = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useLocalStorage('value-key', 0)
return (
<>
<div>Count: {count}</div>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increase</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount(0)}>Reset</button>
</>
)
}
git clone https://github.com/illinois/react-use-local-storage.git react-use-local-storage
cd react-use-local-storage
npm install
npm run storybook
This will launch a simple demo with a counter that can be incremented and reset. Try opening the demo in two tabs at once and watch how changes are automatically synced between them!
State is serialized with
JSON.stringify and deserialized with
JSON.parse. This is done because the
localStorage API doesn't support storing anything but strings at present. As such, you should pay special attention to objects that might not handle being round-tripped through JSON, e.g. a
Date object.
Unlike
useState, lazy initialization is not currently supported. A PR adding support would be welcome!
Unlike
useState, functional updates are not currently supported. A PR adding support would be welcome!