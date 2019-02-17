React hook that persists state with the localStorage API. It also automatically syncs state between tabs/windows.

Getting started

npm i @ illinois / react - use - local - storage

This hook functions similarly to useState , with the exception of the the caveats listed below. If your state is easily encodable in JSON and you don't use lazy initialization or functional updates, it should be easy to migrate from useState . You'll need to provide a key for getting/setting the item in local storage.

import useLocalStorage from '@illinois/react-use-local-storage' const MyComponent = () => { const [count, setCount] = useLocalStorage( 'value-key' , 0 ) return ( <> < div > Count: {count} </ div > < button onClick = {() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increase </ button > < button onClick = {() => setCount(0)}>Reset </ button > </> ) }

Trying it out

git clone https://github.com/illinois/react-use-local-storage.git react-use-local-storage cd react-use-local-storage npm install npm run storybook

This will launch a simple demo with a counter that can be incremented and reset. Try opening the demo in two tabs at once and watch how changes are automatically synced between them!

State is serialized with JSON.stringify and deserialized with JSON.parse . This is done because the localStorage API doesn't support storing anything but strings at present. As such, you should pay special attention to objects that might not handle being round-tripped through JSON, e.g. a Date object.

Unlike useState , lazy initialization is not currently supported. A PR adding support would be welcome!

Unlike useState , functional updates are not currently supported. A PR adding support would be welcome!

Prior art