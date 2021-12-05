This package will automatically detect if you're using React, Next.js, Node (and other in near future), and apply appropriate linting rules. 👌🏼
You may need to restart VSCode once installed.
First installation will take you only a couple of minute, every subsequent should not take more than a minute.
You can install the package 2.a) in repo of the project which will apply the linting only to the project and not other files on your computer or 2.b) on your computer which will apply the linting to all files with the included file extensions on your computer.
Below are the steps to install (click on the step to open the instructions).
First try (
⌘Cmd + ,or
Ctrl + ,) → type in
settings.jsonfile → click on
Edit in settings.json. If that doesn't work the file is located in
$/Code/User/settings.json
{
// ...
// Run formatter when you save code changes
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll.eslint": true
},
// Disable default formatting (ESLint formatting will be used instead)
"[javascript]": {
"editor.formatOnSave": false
},
"[javascriptreact]": {
"editor.formatOnSave": false
},
// Auto-fix issues with ESLint when you save code changes
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll.eslint": true
}
}
this command will auto-detect if you are using yarn by default and prompt you to confirm before proceeding.
npx install-peerdeps --dev @ijsto/eslint-config
.eslintrc file in the root of your project's directory. Paste in the following:
{
"extends": "@ijsto"
}
You're done!
ESLint will now run and format your code each time you save your file.
If you would like to install the config computer-wide (globally) and not on each project, follow the below steps.
this command will auto-detect if you are using yarn by default and prompt you to confirm before proceeding.
npx install-peerdeps --global @ijsto/eslint-config
.eslintrc file on your computer:
~/.eslintrc
C:\Users\you\.eslintrc
Paste in the follow to newly created
.eslintrc:
{
"extends": "@ijsto"
}
If something doesn't work or you should try manually deleting your
node_modules folder. This usually helps resolving any issues with this config not working.
If you would like to uninstall this
eslint-config, run the below commands:
yarn remove eslint @ijsto/eslint-config
or global (computer-wise)
npm remove eslint @ijsto/eslint-config
yarn global remove eslint @ijsto/eslint-config
or
npm remove --global eslint @ijsto/eslint-config
PRs, feature requests or suggestions are most welcome!
If you followed the steps, yet still cannot get ESLint to work, you can try deleting
/node_modules and running
yarn or
npm i depending on which one you use.
Thank you for considering to contribute to this project.
We are working on improving the contributing guidelines, for now, here is current TODO list:
index.js file)
CONTRIBUTING.md file with guidelines