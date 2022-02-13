openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ijjk/now-next

by vercel
0.0.1-manifests (see all)

Develop. Preview. Ship.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

87

GitHub Stars

8.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

207

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vercel

Develop. Preview. Ship.

Documentation · Changelog · Templates · CLI


Vercel

Vercel is a platform for static sites and frontend frameworks, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.

We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploy instantly, scale automatically, and serve personalized content around the globe.

We make it easy for frontend teams to develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences, where performance is the default.

Deploy

Get started by importing a project or using the Vercel CLI. Then, git push to deploy.

Documentation

For details on how to use Vercel, check out our documentation.

Contributing

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial