one or more <img> elements with src or srcset

CSS defining object-fit and a special font-family property to allow IE to read the correct value

.your-favorite-image { object-fit : contain; font-family : 'object-fit: contain;' ; }

or, if you also need object-position

.your-favorite-image { object-fit : cover; object-position : bottom; font-family : 'object-fit: cover; object-position: bottom;' ; }

To generate the font-family automatically, you can use the PostCSS plugin or the SCSS/SASS/Less mixins.