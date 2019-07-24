openbase logo
Readme

object-fit-images gzipped size build status npm CDNJS jsDelivr

🗻 Polyfill object-fit/object-position on <img>: IE9, IE10, IE11, Edge, Safari, ...

  • Fast and lightweight (demo)
  • No additional elements are created
  • Setup is done via CSS
  • Scaling is taken care by the browser (it uses background-size)
  • srcset support
  • src and srcset properties and attributes keep working: img.src = 'other-image.jpg'

Alternative solutions

Comparisonfregante
/object-fit-images🌟		constancecchen
/object-fit-polyfill		tonipinel
/object-fit-polyfill
BrowsersIEdge 9-14, Android<5, Safari<10<- Same"All browsers"
Tagsimgimage video pictureimg
cover/contain💚💚💚
fill💚💚💚
none💚💚💚
scale-down💚 using {watchMQ:true}💚💔
object-position💚💚💔
srcset support💚 Native or picturefill notes💚💔
Extra elements💚 No💔 Yes💔 Yes
Settings💚 via CSS💔 via HTML💔 via HTML

Usage

You will need 3 things

  1. one or more <img> elements with src or srcset

    <img class='your-favorite-image' src='image.jpg'>

  2. CSS defining object-fit and a special font-family property to allow IE to read the correct value

    .your-favorite-image {
    object-fit: contain;
    font-family: 'object-fit: contain;';
}

    or, if you also need object-position

    .your-favorite-image {
    object-fit: cover;
    object-position: bottom;
    font-family: 'object-fit: cover; object-position: bottom;';
}

    To generate the font-family automatically, you can use the PostCSS plugin or the SCSS/SASS/Less mixins.

    If you set the font-family via JavaScript (which must be followed by calling objectFitImages()), make sure to include the quotes in the property.

  3. the activation call before </body>, or on DOM ready

    objectFitImages();
// if you use jQuery, the code is: $(function () { objectFitImages() });

    This will fix all the images on the page and also all the images added later (auto mode).

    Alternatively, only fix the images you want, once:

    // pass a selector
objectFitImages('img.some-image');

    // an array/NodeList
var someImages = document.querySelectorAll('img.some-image');
objectFitImages(someImages);

    // a single element
var oneImage = document.querySelector('img.some-image');
objectFitImages(oneImage);

    // or with jQuery
var $someImages = $('img.some-image');
objectFitImages($someImages);

    You can call objectFitImages() on the same elements more than once without issues, for example to manually request an update of the object-fit value.

Apply on resize

You don't need to re-apply it on resize, unless:

In one of those cases, use the watchMQ option:

objectFitImages('img.some-image', {watchMQ: true});
// or objectFitImages(null, {watchMQ: true}); // for the auto mode

Install

Pick your favorite:

<script src="dist/ofi.min.js"></script>
<!-- CDN is also available, but I suggest you concatenate JS files instead -->
<!-- Visit https://cdnjs.com/libraries/object-fit-images -->

npm install --save object-fit-images

var objectFitImages = require('object-fit-images');

import objectFitImages from 'object-fit-images';

API

objectFitImages(images, options)

Both parameters are optional.

parameter description
images Type: string, element, array, NodeList, null
Default: null

The images to fix. More info in the Usage section
options Type: object
Default: {}
Example: {watchMQ:true}

watchMQ Type: boolean
Default: false

This enables the automatic re-fix of the selected images when the window resizes. You only need it in some cases

License

MIT © Federico Brigante

