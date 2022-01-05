openbase logo
Readme

iDraw.js

iDraw.js is a simple JavaScript framework for Drawing on the web.

一个面向Web绘图的JavaScript框架

idraw.js.org

CI Version License

@idraw/studio Preview

The preview of @idraw/studo. Click here to get it.

Install

npm i idraw

Getting Started

Common

import iDraw from 'idraw';

const idraw = new iDraw(
  document.querySelector('#app'),
  {
    width: 600,
    height: 400,
    contextWidth: 600,
    contextHeight: 400,
    devicePixelRatio: 1,
  }
);
idraw.addElement({
  name: "rect-1",
  x: 140,
  y: 120,
  w: 200,
  h: 100,
  type: "rect",
  desc: {
    bgColor: "#f7d3c1",
    borderRadius: 20,
    borderWidth: 4,
    borderColor: "#ff6032",
  },
});

React

import iDraw from 'idraw';
import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react';

function Demo() {
  const ref = useRef(null);
  useEffect(() => {
    const idraw = new iDraw(ref.current, {
      width: 600,
      height: 400,
      contextWidth: 600,
      contextHeight: 400,
      devicePixelRatio: 1,
    });
    idraw.addElement({
      name: "rect-001",
      x: 140,
      y: 120,
      w: 200,
      h: 100,
      type: "rect",
      desc: {
        bgColor: "#f7d3c1",
        borderRadius: 20,
        borderWidth: 4,
        borderColor: "#ff6032",
      },
    })
  }, []);

  return (
    <div ref={ref}></div>
  )
}

Vue

<template>
  <div ref="mount"></div>
</template>

<script setup >
import iDraw from 'idraw';
import { ref, onMounted } from 'vue'
const mount = ref();

onMounted(() => {
  const idraw = new iDraw(mount.value, {
    width: 600,
    height: 400,
    contextWidth: 600,
    contextHeight: 400,
    devicePixelRatio: 1,
  });
  idraw.addElement({
    name: "rect-001",
    x: 140,
    y: 120,
    w: 200,
    h: 100,
    type: "rect",
    desc: {
      bgColor: "#f7d3c1",
      borderRadius: 20,
      borderWidth: 4,
      borderColor: "#ff6032",
    },
  })
})
</script>

Contributing

We appreciate your help!

To contribute, please follow the steps:

Step 1: Prepare Project

  • git clone git@github.com:idrawjs/idraw.git
  • cd idraw
  • npm i
  • npm run init

Step 2: Development

Simple Mode

  • npm run start to select and develop single package

Complete Mode

