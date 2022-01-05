iDraw.js is a simple JavaScript framework for Drawing on the web.

一个面向Web绘图的JavaScript框架

@idraw/studio Preview

The preview of @idraw/studo . Click here to get it.

Install

npm i idraw

Getting Started

Common

import iDraw from 'idraw' ; const idraw = new iDraw( document .querySelector( '#app' ), { width : 600 , height : 400 , contextWidth : 600 , contextHeight : 400 , devicePixelRatio : 1 , } ); idraw.addElement({ name : "rect-1" , x : 140 , y : 120 , w : 200 , h : 100 , type : "rect" , desc : { bgColor : "#f7d3c1" , borderRadius : 20 , borderWidth : 4 , borderColor : "#ff6032" , }, });

React

import iDraw from 'idraw' ; import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react' ; function Demo ( ) { const ref = useRef( null ); useEffect( () => { const idraw = new iDraw(ref.current, { width : 600 , height : 400 , contextWidth : 600 , contextHeight : 400 , devicePixelRatio : 1 , }); idraw.addElement({ name : "rect-001" , x : 140 , y : 120 , w : 200 , h : 100 , type : "rect" , desc : { bgColor : "#f7d3c1" , borderRadius : 20 , borderWidth : 4 , borderColor : "#ff6032" , }, }) }, []); return ( < div ref = {ref} > </ div > ) }

Vue

< template > < div ref = "mount" > </ div > </ template > < script setup > import iDraw from 'idraw' ; import { ref, onMounted } from 'vue' const mount = ref(); onMounted( () => { const idraw = new iDraw(mount.value, { width : 600 , height : 400 , contextWidth : 600 , contextHeight : 400 , devicePixelRatio : 1 , }); idraw.addElement({ name : "rect-001" , x : 140 , y : 120 , w : 200 , h : 100 , type : "rect" , desc : { bgColor : "#f7d3c1" , borderRadius : 20 , borderWidth : 4 , borderColor : "#ff6032" , }, }) }) </ script >

Contributing

We appreciate your help!

To contribute, please follow the steps:

Step 1: Prepare Project

git clone git@github.com:idrawjs/idraw.git

cd idraw

npm i

npm run init

Step 2: Development

Simple Mode

npm run start to select and develop single package

Complete Mode