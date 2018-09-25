Warning: this still is a working in progress and is not ready for usage yet. Please feel free to explore the code but don't integrate yet. We expect API changes before the 1st release.
This Javascript Library provides functionality around Verifiable Credentials (VC), a W3C standard. Enables Validators to issue, Credential Wallets to verify, filter and Requesters to verify credentials.
npm i here: https://github.com/bitwiseshiftleft/sjcl/wiki/Getting-Started
git clone git@github.com:masonicGIT/sjcl-cli.git
cd sjcl-cli
npm install
node src/index.js decrypt
Credential commons is an open-source library that has its binary package published on NPM.
Projects that depend on credential-commons must install the dependency following this way:
npm install --save @identity.com/credential-commons
All versions follow SemVer (https://semver.org/)
npm run lint - run an ESLint check
npm run coverage - run code coverage and generate report in the
coverage folder
npm test - run all tests
npm run test:watch - run all tests in watch mode
This library depends on some configuration settings to work properly. The configuration is made in three different ways that override each other:
There is an utility on cli folder, the configuration.js, just run it:
node cli/configuration.js
And it will store the file like below:
const CCC = require('credential-commons-js');
const ccc = new CCC({
sipSecurityService: "",
attestationService: "",
clientConfig: {
id: "",
signingKeys: {
hexpub: "",
hexsec: "",
},
},
passphrase: "",
keychain: { prv: "" },
})
If you are not sure how to get those informations, see the tutorial down below.
A "User Collectable Attribute" is a unit of user-related data (attribute or knowledge) with a specific identifier that can be captured from the user normally during mobile app. A Claim once verified can be part of a Credential as Claim with the same identifier.
create function
Claim.create(identifier, value)
Example
const name = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1', {
street: 'Alameda dos Anjos',
unit: '102',
city: 'Belo Horizonte',
zipCode: '94103345',
state: 'Minas Gerais',
county: 'Sao Bento',
country: 'Brazil',
});
values can be:
{
"street": "Alameda dos Anjos",
"unit": "102",
"city": "Belo Horizonte",
"zipCode": "94103345",
"state": "Minas Gerais",
"county": "Sao Bento",
"country": "Brazil",
}
{
"attestableValue": "urn:city:508e6c84091b405587f755eb5e0d9dbd15f4f7f69642adc18d2d2d8fe9c93366:Belo Horizonte|urn:country:f53c0e02620611705f5dfab2abe8320679f183f7eaa01b50340b6f0f0579638f:Brazil|urn:county:a9d100b24769843e15d8fff52efc5d15f57150e1c252d99c0ea7f8d6ed740e4a:Sao Bento|urn:state:73d0477e24c5b3498addf6877c52ae5916b7cf9fbcaea2e2d440167e4745fab2:Minas Gerais|urn:street:71cb22a895ee6264ed2f0cc851a9e17c5326f70bfd94e945e319d03f361d47d9:Alameda dos Anjos|urn:unit:887eb71750da1837101eb64c821f0a0a58e7ab3254eeed1b6bf2cec72b7a4174:102|urn:zipCode:dc671959502dfa65de57a0a8176da15437493c37497670445268e286a035bea8:94103345|"
}
JSON String
{
"id": null,
"issuer": "did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8",
"issuanceDate": "2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z",
"identifier": "cvc:Credential:Address",
"expirationDate": "+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z",
"version": "1",
"type": [
"Credential",
"cvc:Credential:Address"
],
"claim": {
"type": {
"address": {
"city": "Belo Horizonte",
"country": "Brazil",
"county": "Sao Bento",
"state": "Minas Gerais",
"street": "Alameda dos Anjos",
"unit": "102",
"zipCode": "94103345"
}
}
},
"proof": {
"type": "CivicMerkleProof2018",
"merkleRoot": "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe",
"anchor": {
"subject": {
"pub": "xpub:dummy",
"label": "cvc:Credential:Address",
"data": "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe",
"signature": "signed:dummy"
},
"walletId": "none",
"cosigners": [
{
"pub": "xpub:dummy"
},
{
"pub": "xpub:dummy"
}
],
"authority": {
"pub": "xpub:dummy",
"path": "/"
},
"coin": "dummycoin",
"tx": {},
"network": "dummynet",
"type": "permanent",
"civicAsPrimary": false,
"schema": "dummy-20180201",
"value": {}
},
"leaves": [
{
"identifier": "claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1",
"value": "urn:city:508e6c84091b405587f755eb5e0d9dbd15f4f7f69642adc18d2d2d8fe9c93366:Belo Horizonte|urn:country:f53c0e02620611705f5dfab2abe8320679f183f7eaa01b50340b6f0f0579638f:Brazil|urn:county:a9d100b24769843e15d8fff52efc5d15f57150e1c252d99c0ea7f8d6ed740e4a:Sao Bento|urn:state:73d0477e24c5b3498addf6877c52ae5916b7cf9fbcaea2e2d440167e4745fab2:Minas Gerais|urn:street:71cb22a895ee6264ed2f0cc851a9e17c5326f70bfd94e945e319d03f361d47d9:Alameda dos Anjos|urn:unit:887eb71750da1837101eb64c821f0a0a58e7ab3254eeed1b6bf2cec72b7a4174:102|urn:zipCode:dc671959502dfa65de57a0a8176da15437493c37497670445268e286a035bea8:94103345|",
"claimPath": "type.address",
"targetHash": "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d",
"node": [
{
"right": "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482"
},
{
"right": "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
},
{
"identifier": "cvc:Meta:issuer",
"value": "urn:issuer:a68ed1b5f92ee8ce1e142b232dcb4ca0e2733f51f9893383e6adc3c53887e2fd:did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8",
"claimPath": "meta.issuer",
"targetHash": "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482",
"node": [
{
"left": "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d"
},
{
"right": "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
},
{
"identifier": "cvc:Meta:issuanceDate",
"value": "urn:issuanceDate:c3b9798fe98020b041b4bd20027eee5c2895ff47b3fb0c5a4e8d1d061ae2733d:2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z",
"claimPath": "meta.issuanceDate",
"targetHash": "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08",
"node": [
{
"right": "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312"
},
{
"left": "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
},
{
"identifier": "cvc:Meta:expirationDate",
"value": "urn:expirationDate:7388ed27d10476f47cd9c68a732a9b9eccfd44598cdcb2f785f5131c33991f5b:+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z",
"claimPath": "meta.expirationDate",
"targetHash": "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312",
"node": [
{
"left": "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08"
},
{
"left": "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
}
]
}
}
A Credential with an associated Proof. Every consumer of a verifiable Credentials must be able to verify those independently. Holders of Credentials (aka Mobile Phones) are creating "Verifiable Credentials" for Inspectors (aka Requesters).
Just add a new definition entry with the format on the definitions file
To construct a new VC you need first to get instances of all Claim dependencies
const name = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1', { first: 'Joao', middle: 'Barbosa', last: 'Santos' });
const dob = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1', { day: 20, month: 3, year: 1978 });
const cred = await VC.create('cvc:cred:Test', 'jest:test', null, [name, dob]);
Evidence can be included in a verifiable credential to provide the verifier with additional supporting information. For more details, please refer to the Evidence session in Verifiable Credential Data Model 1.0.
The evidence is an optional parameter on VC construction:
const name = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1', { first: 'Joao', middle: 'Barbosa', last: 'Santos' });
const dob = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1', { day: 20, month: 3, year: 1978 });
const evidence = {
id: 'https://idv.civic.com/evidence/f2aeec97-fc0d-42bf-8ca7-0548192dxyzab',
type: ['DocumentVerification'],
verifier: 'did:ethr:xxx',
evidenceDocument: 'Brazilian Passport',
subjectPresence: 'Digital',
documentPresence: 'Digital',
};
const cred = await VC.create('cvc:cred:Test', 'jest:test', null, [name, dob], '1', evidence);
To construct a new VC you need first to get instances of all Claim dependencies
const name = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1', { first: 'Joao', middle: 'Barbosa', last: 'Santos' });
const dob = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1', { day: 20, month: 3, year: 1978 });
const cred = await VC.create('cvc:cred:Test', 'jest:test', [name, dob]);
cred.requestAnchor().then(() => {
//The original instance is updated
})
To construct a new VC you need first to get instances of all Claim dependencies
const name = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1', { first: 'Joao', middle: 'Barbosa', last: 'Santos' });
const dob = await Claim.create('claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1', { day: 20, month: 3, year: 1978 });
const cred = await VC.create('cvc:cred:Test', 'jest:test', [name, dob]);
cred.updateAnchor().then(() => {
//The original instance is updated
})
Since the Verifiable Credential is an immutable structure that is anchored on an immutable database(blockchain), someone can ask "What if someone else gets a copy of the VC and tries to use it later as if they are the owner?"
To prevent that to happen is important that the owner always grant the usage of the credential for a single time only. And the entity that is receiving the VC has always to verify if the credential is granted for that specific request.
The library provide ways to do both.
cred.grantUsageFor(requestorId, requestId)
this updates the credential with a
granted section. where:
granted = hex_encoded(sign(SHA256(`${cred.proof.anchor.subject.label}${cred.proof.anchor.subject.data}${requestorId}${requestId}`)))
cred.verify(VERIFY_LEVELS.GRANTED | VERIFY_LEVELS.BLOCKCHAIN), options)
Where
options may contatins:
{
"requestorId" = "", // If GRANTED is requested, `requestorId` should be provided to the verification
"requestId" = "", // If GRANTED is requested, `requestId` (the nonce) should be provided to the verification
"keyName" = "", // Optional. If a custom CryptoManager is provided, the `keyName` shoud be passed and will be used to verify the "granted" field.
}
{
"id": null,
"issuer": "did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8",
"issuanceDate": "2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z",
"identifier": "cvc:Credential:Address",
"expirationDate": "+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z",
"version": "1",
"type": [
"Credential",
"cvc:Credential:Address"
],
"claim": {
"type": {
"address": {
"city": "Belo Horizonte",
"country": "Brazil",
"county": "Sao Bento",
"state": "Minas Gerais",
"street": "Alameda dos Anjos",
"unit": "102",
"zipCode": "94103345"
}
}
},
"proof": {
"type": "CivicMerkleProof2018",
"merkleRoot": "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe",
"anchor": {
"subject": {
"pub": "xpub:dummy",
"label": "cvc:Credential:Address",
"data": "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe",
"signature": "signed:dummy"
},
"walletId": "none",
"cosigners": [
{
"pub": "xpub:dummy"
},
{
"pub": "xpub:dummy"
}
],
"authority": {
"pub": "xpub:dummy",
"path": "/"
},
"coin": "dummycoin",
"tx": {},
"network": "dummynet",
"type": "permanent",
"civicAsPrimary": false,
"schema": "dummy-20180201",
"value": {}
},
"leaves": [
{
"identifier": "claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1",
"value": "urn:city:508e6c84091b405587f755eb5e0d9dbd15f4f7f69642adc18d2d2d8fe9c93366:Belo Horizonte|urn:country:f53c0e02620611705f5dfab2abe8320679f183f7eaa01b50340b6f0f0579638f:Brazil|urn:county:a9d100b24769843e15d8fff52efc5d15f57150e1c252d99c0ea7f8d6ed740e4a:Sao Bento|urn:state:73d0477e24c5b3498addf6877c52ae5916b7cf9fbcaea2e2d440167e4745fab2:Minas Gerais|urn:street:71cb22a895ee6264ed2f0cc851a9e17c5326f70bfd94e945e319d03f361d47d9:Alameda dos Anjos|urn:unit:887eb71750da1837101eb64c821f0a0a58e7ab3254eeed1b6bf2cec72b7a4174:102|urn:zipCode:dc671959502dfa65de57a0a8176da15437493c37497670445268e286a035bea8:94103345|",
"claimPath": "type.address",
"targetHash": "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d",
"node": [
{
"right": "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482"
},
{
"right": "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
},
{
"identifier": "cvc:Meta:issuer",
"value": "urn:issuer:a68ed1b5f92ee8ce1e142b232dcb4ca0e2733f51f9893383e6adc3c53887e2fd:did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8",
"claimPath": "meta.issuer",
"targetHash": "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482",
"node": [
{
"left": "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d"
},
{
"right": "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
},
{
"identifier": "cvc:Meta:issuanceDate",
"value": "urn:issuanceDate:c3b9798fe98020b041b4bd20027eee5c2895ff47b3fb0c5a4e8d1d061ae2733d:2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z",
"claimPath": "meta.issuanceDate",
"targetHash": "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08",
"node": [
{
"right": "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312"
},
{
"left": "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
},
{
"identifier": "cvc:Meta:expirationDate",
"value": "urn:expirationDate:7388ed27d10476f47cd9c68a732a9b9eccfd44598cdcb2f785f5131c33991f5b:+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z",
"claimPath": "meta.expirationDate",
"targetHash": "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312",
"node": [
{
"left": "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08"
},
{
"left": "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68"
},
{
"right": "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41"
},
{
"right": "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1"
}
]
}
]
}
}
To construct a new VC given a JSON, just use the
.fromJSON method:
const credJSon = require('./ACred.json');
const cred = await VC.fromJSON(credJSon);
Now you can access any method of a
cred instance, like
.updateAnchor() or
.verify()
Remember to check the section about configuration or else this part will fail.
To verify a credential JSON, you can construct a VC using
.fromJSON and call
.verify() method:
const credJSon = require('./ACred.json');
const cred = await VC.fromJSON(credJSon);
const verifiedLevel = cred.verify();
The
.verify(VC.VERIFY_LEVELS.*, options) method return the hiehighest level verified, follow the
VC.VERIFY_LEVELS constant:
VERIFY_LEVELS = {
INVALID: -1, // Verifies if the VC structure and/or signature proofs is not valid, or credential is expired
PROOFS: 0, // Verifies if the VC structure and/or signature proofs are valid, including the expiry
ANCHOR: 1, // Verifies if the VC Attestation Anchor structure is valid
GRANTED: 2, // Verifies if the owner granted the VC usage for a specific request
BLOCKCHAIN: 3, // Verifies if the VC Attestation is valid on the blockchain
};
Schema's can be loaded by providing a schema loader as follows:
const { schemaLoader } = require('@identity/credential-commons');
schemaLoader.addLoader(new SchemaLoader())
The provided SchemaLoader needs to confirm to the following interface:
interface SchemaLoader {
// Returns a boolean if the schema loader can load the supplied identitifier (in the case of multiple loaders)
valid(identifier);
// Returns the schema id for the provided identifier (e.g. http://identity.com/schemas/claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1)
schemaId(identifier);
// Load the schema based on the provided identifier and returns the schema as an object
async loadSchema(identifier)
}
A default schema loaded is provided here
-We use draft 7 for json schema generation
-Values that can have null, must have
type : ['null','string'] or else they fail validation if you only send null or if you send an value
-All simple objects String, Number are required as default
-Accepted json schema keywords on identifiers: pattern, maximum, minimum, exclusiveMinimum, exclusiveMaximum, required
-If an identifier has a pattern it must be an Javascript Regex, the generated value will generate the random value using this
-Additional properties are not enabled by default
The project structure is made like this:
The released browser version is minified.
The main entry point targets CJS, all legacy code should work with this.
Sip-hosted-api is tested with this and it works right out of the box, without any other configuration.
Browser projects should bundle the dependencies, so we are not bundling it here.
The browser transpiled version only guarantees the profile we want to target and not leave this task to the user, since any other different transpilation, could result in bugs.
But as pointed out before, if the target project is ES6 compliant, the pkg.module will point out to the ES version.
Put this in your webpack config under plugins if you are running an Webpack Node App
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
NODE_ENV: 'production',
APP_ENV: false
}
})
If you are on a React app add this:
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
NODE_ENV: false,
APP_ENV: 'browser'
}
})
With that you can check if you're running in a browser or not this way:
if (process.env.APP_ENV === 'browser') {
const doSomething = require('./browser-only-js');
doSomething();
} else {
const somethingServer = require('./server-only-js');
somethingServer();
}
if (process.env.APP_ENV !== 'browser') {
const somethingServer = require('./server-only-js');
somethingServer();
}
Because these environment variables get replaced during the build, Webpack will not include resources that are server-only. You should always do these kinds of things in an easy way, with a simple, direct compare. Uglify will remove all dead code.
Since you used a function before and the function is not evaluated during build, Webpack wasn't able to know what requires it could skip.
(The NODE_ENV-variable should always be set to production in production mode, since many libraries including React use it for optimisations.)
This is used on this library on src/services/config.js
The release process is fully automated and started by Civic members when it's created a tag on Github following the pattern ^release\..*$. E.g.:
release.1.
After the creation of the tag, Circle Ci will trigger a job to:
build source files run unit tests increase version number on package.json create the stable version and tag it. E.g: v0.2.29 remove the release.N tag deploy the binary file to NPM