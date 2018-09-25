Identity.com Verifiable Credential Library

Warning: this still is a working in progress and is not ready for usage yet. Please feel free to explore the code but don't integrate yet. We expect API changes before the 1st release.

Summary

This Javascript Library provides functionality around Verifiable Credentials (VC), a W3C standard. Enables Validators to issue, Credential Wallets to verify, filter and Requesters to verify credentials.

Contents

Prerequisites

[![npm][npm]][npm-url]

Node.js

SJCL library with ECC binary. Please refer how to build with support after the npm i here: https://github.com/bitwiseshiftleft/sjcl/wiki/Getting-Started

here: https://github.com/bitwiseshiftleft/sjcl/wiki/Getting-Started Decrypt the XPrv

git clone git@github .com :masonicGIT/sjcl-cli .git cd sjcl-cli npm install node src/index .js decrypt

Installation

Credential commons is an open-source library that has its binary package published on NPM. Projects that depend on credential-commons must install the dependency following this way: npm install --save @identity.com/credential-commons

All versions follow SemVer (https://semver.org/)

Commands

npm run lint - run an ESLint check

- run an ESLint check npm run coverage - run code coverage and generate report in the coverage folder

- run code coverage and generate report in the folder npm test - run all tests

- run all tests npm run test:watch - run all tests in watch mode

Configuration

This library depends on some configuration settings to work properly. The configuration is made in three different ways that override each other:

etc config file

user config file

environment's variables, in code (not recommended as you can push that to your repo)

There is an utility on cli folder, the configuration.js, just run it:

node cli/configuration.js

And it will store the file like below:

Etc Config File /etc/civic/config

User Config File ~/.civic/config

incode

const CCC = require ( 'credential-commons-js' ); const ccc = new CCC({ sipSecurityService : "" , attestationService : "" , clientConfig : { id : "" , signingKeys : { hexpub : "" , hexsec : "" , }, }, passphrase : "" , keychain : { prv : "" }, })

If you are not sure how to get those informations, see the tutorial down below.

Features

User Collectable Attributes

A "User Collectable Attribute" is a unit of user-related data (attribute or knowledge) with a specific identifier that can be captured from the user normally during mobile app. A Claim once verified can be part of a Credential as Claim with the same identifier.

Using a Claim in javascript (with this library)

creating Claim instances with the async create function

Claim.create(identifier, value)

Example

const name = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1' , { street : 'Alameda dos Anjos' , unit : '102' , city : 'Belo Horizonte' , zipCode : '94103345' , state : 'Minas Gerais' , county : 'Sao Bento' , country : 'Brazil' , });

values can be:

Plain JavaScript Objects:

{ "street" : "Alameda dos Anjos" , "unit" : "102" , "city" : "Belo Horizonte" , "zipCode" : "94103345" , "state" : "Minas Gerais" , "county" : "Sao Bento" , "country" : "Brazil" , }

Attestable Values:

{ "attestableValue" : "urn:city:508e6c84091b405587f755eb5e0d9dbd15f4f7f69642adc18d2d2d8fe9c93366:Belo Horizonte|urn:country:f53c0e02620611705f5dfab2abe8320679f183f7eaa01b50340b6f0f0579638f:Brazil|urn:county:a9d100b24769843e15d8fff52efc5d15f57150e1c252d99c0ea7f8d6ed740e4a:Sao Bento|urn:state:73d0477e24c5b3498addf6877c52ae5916b7cf9fbcaea2e2d440167e4745fab2:Minas Gerais|urn:street:71cb22a895ee6264ed2f0cc851a9e17c5326f70bfd94e945e319d03f361d47d9:Alameda dos Anjos|urn:unit:887eb71750da1837101eb64c821f0a0a58e7ab3254eeed1b6bf2cec72b7a4174:102|urn:zipCode:dc671959502dfa65de57a0a8176da15437493c37497670445268e286a035bea8:94103345|" }

JSON String

{ "id" : null , "issuer" : "did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8" , "issuanceDate" : "2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z" , "identifier" : "cvc:Credential:Address" , "expirationDate" : "+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z" , "version" : "1" , "type" : [ "Credential" , "cvc:Credential:Address" ], "claim" : { "type" : { "address" : { "city" : "Belo Horizonte" , "country" : "Brazil" , "county" : "Sao Bento" , "state" : "Minas Gerais" , "street" : "Alameda dos Anjos" , "unit" : "102" , "zipCode" : "94103345" } } }, "proof" : { "type" : "CivicMerkleProof2018" , "merkleRoot" : "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe" , "anchor" : { "subject" : { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" , "label" : "cvc:Credential:Address" , "data" : "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe" , "signature" : "signed:dummy" }, "walletId" : "none" , "cosigners" : [ { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" }, { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" } ], "authority" : { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" , "path" : "/" }, "coin" : "dummycoin" , "tx" : {}, "network" : "dummynet" , "type" : "permanent" , "civicAsPrimary" : false , "schema" : "dummy-20180201" , "value" : {} }, "leaves" : [ { "identifier" : "claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1" , "value" : "urn:city:508e6c84091b405587f755eb5e0d9dbd15f4f7f69642adc18d2d2d8fe9c93366:Belo Horizonte|urn:country:f53c0e02620611705f5dfab2abe8320679f183f7eaa01b50340b6f0f0579638f:Brazil|urn:county:a9d100b24769843e15d8fff52efc5d15f57150e1c252d99c0ea7f8d6ed740e4a:Sao Bento|urn:state:73d0477e24c5b3498addf6877c52ae5916b7cf9fbcaea2e2d440167e4745fab2:Minas Gerais|urn:street:71cb22a895ee6264ed2f0cc851a9e17c5326f70bfd94e945e319d03f361d47d9:Alameda dos Anjos|urn:unit:887eb71750da1837101eb64c821f0a0a58e7ab3254eeed1b6bf2cec72b7a4174:102|urn:zipCode:dc671959502dfa65de57a0a8176da15437493c37497670445268e286a035bea8:94103345|" , "claimPath" : "type.address" , "targetHash" : "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d" , "node" : [ { "right" : "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482" }, { "right" : "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] }, { "identifier" : "cvc:Meta:issuer" , "value" : "urn:issuer:a68ed1b5f92ee8ce1e142b232dcb4ca0e2733f51f9893383e6adc3c53887e2fd:did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8" , "claimPath" : "meta.issuer" , "targetHash" : "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482" , "node" : [ { "left" : "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d" }, { "right" : "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] }, { "identifier" : "cvc:Meta:issuanceDate" , "value" : "urn:issuanceDate:c3b9798fe98020b041b4bd20027eee5c2895ff47b3fb0c5a4e8d1d061ae2733d:2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z" , "claimPath" : "meta.issuanceDate" , "targetHash" : "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08" , "node" : [ { "right" : "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312" }, { "left" : "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] }, { "identifier" : "cvc:Meta:expirationDate" , "value" : "urn:expirationDate:7388ed27d10476f47cd9c68a732a9b9eccfd44598cdcb2f785f5131c33991f5b:+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z" , "claimPath" : "meta.expirationDate" , "targetHash" : "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312" , "node" : [ { "left" : "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08" }, { "left" : "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] } ] } }

Credentials

A Credential with an associated Proof. Every consumer of a verifiable Credentials must be able to verify those independently. Holders of Credentials (aka Mobile Phones) are creating "Verifiable Credentials" for Inspectors (aka Requesters).

Defining new Claim

Just add a new definition entry with the format on the definitions file

Using a VerifiableCredential in javascript (with this library)

creating VerifiableCredential instances with the constructor

To construct a new VC you need first to get instances of all Claim dependencies

const name = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1' , { first : 'Joao' , middle : 'Barbosa' , last : 'Santos' }); const dob = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1' , { day : 20 , month : 3 , year : 1978 }); const cred = await VC.create( 'cvc:cred:Test' , 'jest:test' , null , [name, dob]);

creating VerifiableCredential with evidence

Evidence can be included in a verifiable credential to provide the verifier with additional supporting information. For more details, please refer to the Evidence session in Verifiable Credential Data Model 1.0.

The evidence is an optional parameter on VC construction:

const name = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1' , { first: 'Joao' , middle: 'Barbosa' , last: 'Santos' }); const dob = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1' , { day: 20 , month: 3 , year: 1978 }); const evidence = { id: 'https://idv.civic.com/evidence/f2aeec97-fc0d-42bf-8ca7-0548192dxyzab' , type : [ 'DocumentVerification' ], verifier: 'did:ethr:xxx' , evidenceDocument: 'Brazilian Passport' , subjectPresence: 'Digital' , documentPresence: 'Digital' , }; const cred = await VC.create( 'cvc:cred:Test' , 'jest:test' , null , [name, dob], '1' , evidence);

anchoring VerifiableCredential instances with the constructor

To construct a new VC you need first to get instances of all Claim dependencies

const name = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1' , { first : 'Joao' , middle : 'Barbosa' , last : 'Santos' }); const dob = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1' , { day : 20 , month : 3 , year : 1978 }); const cred = await VC.create( 'cvc:cred:Test' , 'jest:test' , [name, dob]); cred.requestAnchor().then( () => { })

refreshing an anchor (temp => permanent) VerifiableCredential instances with the constructor

To construct a new VC you need first to get instances of all Claim dependencies

const name = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.name-v1' , { first : 'Joao' , middle : 'Barbosa' , last : 'Santos' }); const dob = await Claim.create( 'claim-cvc:Identity.dateOfBirth-v1' , { day : 20 , month : 3 , year : 1978 }); const cred = await VC.create( 'cvc:cred:Test' , 'jest:test' , [name, dob]); cred.updateAnchor().then( () => { })

Granting the Credential Usage(for single user) from the owner

Since the Verifiable Credential is an immutable structure that is anchored on an immutable database(blockchain), someone can ask "What if someone else gets a copy of the VC and tries to use it later as if they are the owner?"

To prevent that to happen is important that the owner always grant the usage of the credential for a single time only. And the entity that is receiving the VC has always to verify if the credential is granted for that specific request.

The library provide ways to do both.

Granting

cred.grantUsageFor(requestorId, requestId)

this updates the credential with a granted section. where:

granted = hex_encoded(sign(SHA256( ` ${cred.proof.anchor.subject.label} ${cred.proof.anchor.subject.data} ${requestorId} ${requestId} ` )))

Verify if is Granted

cred.verify(VERIFY_LEVELS.GRANTED | VERIFY_LEVELS.BLOCKCHAIN), options)

Where options may contatins:

{ "requestorId" = "" , "requestId" = "" , "keyName" = "" , }

Verifiable Credential Sample

{ "id" : null , "issuer" : "did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8" , "issuanceDate" : "2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z" , "identifier" : "cvc:Credential:Address" , "expirationDate" : "+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z" , "version" : "1" , "type" : [ "Credential" , "cvc:Credential:Address" ], "claim" : { "type" : { "address" : { "city" : "Belo Horizonte" , "country" : "Brazil" , "county" : "Sao Bento" , "state" : "Minas Gerais" , "street" : "Alameda dos Anjos" , "unit" : "102" , "zipCode" : "94103345" } } }, "proof" : { "type" : "CivicMerkleProof2018" , "merkleRoot" : "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe" , "anchor" : { "subject" : { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" , "label" : "cvc:Credential:Address" , "data" : "c81c5b22438916f2bd75e2966df989b9302ce65887813dd1661f9f24407c5dfe" , "signature" : "signed:dummy" }, "walletId" : "none" , "cosigners" : [ { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" }, { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" } ], "authority" : { "pub" : "xpub:dummy" , "path" : "/" }, "coin" : "dummycoin" , "tx" : {}, "network" : "dummynet" , "type" : "permanent" , "civicAsPrimary" : false , "schema" : "dummy-20180201" , "value" : {} }, "leaves" : [ { "identifier" : "claim-cvc:Identity.address-v1" , "value" : "urn:city:508e6c84091b405587f755eb5e0d9dbd15f4f7f69642adc18d2d2d8fe9c93366:Belo Horizonte|urn:country:f53c0e02620611705f5dfab2abe8320679f183f7eaa01b50340b6f0f0579638f:Brazil|urn:county:a9d100b24769843e15d8fff52efc5d15f57150e1c252d99c0ea7f8d6ed740e4a:Sao Bento|urn:state:73d0477e24c5b3498addf6877c52ae5916b7cf9fbcaea2e2d440167e4745fab2:Minas Gerais|urn:street:71cb22a895ee6264ed2f0cc851a9e17c5326f70bfd94e945e319d03f361d47d9:Alameda dos Anjos|urn:unit:887eb71750da1837101eb64c821f0a0a58e7ab3254eeed1b6bf2cec72b7a4174:102|urn:zipCode:dc671959502dfa65de57a0a8176da15437493c37497670445268e286a035bea8:94103345|" , "claimPath" : "type.address" , "targetHash" : "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d" , "node" : [ { "right" : "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482" }, { "right" : "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] }, { "identifier" : "cvc:Meta:issuer" , "value" : "urn:issuer:a68ed1b5f92ee8ce1e142b232dcb4ca0e2733f51f9893383e6adc3c53887e2fd:did:ethr:0x1ddcbae835c47c8d9159756c167994931a5f01e8" , "claimPath" : "meta.issuer" , "targetHash" : "f97fe9f193a485120e2eef5ee57132b05d7b9c02c53fcf7617663d99b9b6d482" , "node" : [ { "left" : "c1b096d40d2ac94c095ebea67af8d2ffb6788a9d0367ffef0010e0c40dd5157d" }, { "right" : "e0dbcf542838280f07d49c2b7c9a4bf9e681b43fc6a55ff7db1973d17b44c37c" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] }, { "identifier" : "cvc:Meta:issuanceDate" , "value" : "urn:issuanceDate:c3b9798fe98020b041b4bd20027eee5c2895ff47b3fb0c5a4e8d1d061ae2733d:2018-09-25T21:51:56.511Z" , "claimPath" : "meta.issuanceDate" , "targetHash" : "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08" , "node" : [ { "right" : "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312" }, { "left" : "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] }, { "identifier" : "cvc:Meta:expirationDate" , "value" : "urn:expirationDate:7388ed27d10476f47cd9c68a732a9b9eccfd44598cdcb2f785f5131c33991f5b:+132017-07-11T05:51:56.512Z" , "claimPath" : "meta.expirationDate" , "targetHash" : "5bb75bfee07b5ed5ead3d96ae21d420ce3f8419c8b2ca287eca358507f834312" , "node" : [ { "left" : "d3706f4891c1fbfcfa208e7b662858460a992bc547141ee69f7c778681eeab08" }, { "left" : "9dbba3ce114413f76478581417768af3d2f2e6517513c5257b6c5313824f6e68" }, { "right" : "207f569aa16908c29cd1bf590f5e3745d6a433119cf31f024e8c1cbb680d4e41" }, { "right" : "9a09e4b79ec54507896892ac23d8b5d707786b075ead58a69d51c4376805e9c1" } ] } ] } }

Construting a VerifiableCredential from a JSON

To construct a new VC given a JSON, just use the .fromJSON method:

const credJSon = require ( './ACred.json' ); const cred = await VC.fromJSON(credJSon);

Now you can access any method of a cred instance, like .updateAnchor() or .verify()

Verifying a Verifiable Credential

Remember to check the section about configuration or else this part will fail.

To verify a credential JSON, you can construct a VC using .fromJSON and call .verify() method:

const credJSon = require ( './ACred.json' ); const cred = await VC.fromJSON(credJSon); const verifiedLevel = cred.verify();

The .verify(VC.VERIFY_LEVELS.*, options) method return the hiehighest level verified, follow the VC.VERIFY_LEVELS constant:

VERIFY_LEVELS = { INVALID: - 1 , PROOFS: 0 , ANCHOR: 1 , GRANTED: 2 , BLOCKCHAIN: 3 , };

Loading schemas

Schema's can be loaded by providing a schema loader as follows:

const { schemaLoader } = require ( '@identity/credential-commons' ); schemaLoader.addLoader( new SchemaLoader())

The provided SchemaLoader needs to confirm to the following interface:

interface SchemaLoader { valid(identifier); schemaId(identifier); async loadSchema(identifier) }

A default schema loaded is provided here

-We use draft 7 for json schema generation

-Values that can have null, must have type : ['null','string'] or else they fail validation if you only send null or if you send an value

-All simple objects String, Number are required as default

-Accepted json schema keywords on identifiers: pattern, maximum, minimum, exclusiveMinimum, exclusiveMaximum, required

-If an identifier has a pattern it must be an Javascript Regex, the generated value will generate the random value using this

-Additional properties are not enabled by default

ES5 and ES6 definitions

The project structure is made like this:

Tests and Integration folder contains jest tests

src contains all ES6 non-transpiled source

dist contains all transpiled code in CJS, ES, BROWSER presets of Babel

also the package.json has the three fields main, module, browser, that allow packers to change the file of the entry point

reports and coverage are all related to JEST tests

The released browser version is minified.

The main entry point targets CJS, all legacy code should work with this.

Sip-hosted-api is tested with this and it works right out of the box, without any other configuration.

Browser projects should bundle the dependencies, so we are not bundling it here.

The browser transpiled version only guarantees the profile we want to target and not leave this task to the user, since any other different transpilation, could result in bugs.

But as pointed out before, if the target project is ES6 compliant, the pkg.module will point out to the ES version.

Node vs React usage of this library

Put this in your webpack config under plugins if you are running an Webpack Node App

new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env' : { NODE_ENV : 'production' , APP_ENV : false } })

If you are on a React app add this:

new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env' : { NODE_ENV : false , APP_ENV : 'browser' } })

With that you can check if you're running in a browser or not this way:

if (process.env.APP_ENV === 'browser' ) { const doSomething = require ( './browser-only-js' ); doSomething(); } else { const somethingServer = require ( './server-only-js' ); somethingServer(); } if (process.env.APP_ENV !== 'browser' ) { const somethingServer = require ( './server-only-js' ); somethingServer(); }

Because these environment variables get replaced during the build, Webpack will not include resources that are server-only. You should always do these kinds of things in an easy way, with a simple, direct compare. Uglify will remove all dead code.

Since you used a function before and the function is not evaluated during build, Webpack wasn't able to know what requires it could skip.

(The NODE_ENV-variable should always be set to production in production mode, since many libraries including React use it for optimisations.)

This is used on this library on src/services/config.js

Releases

The release process is fully automated and started by Civic members when it's created a tag on Github following the pattern ^release\..*$. E.g.: release.1 .

After the creation of the tag, Circle Ci will trigger a job to:

build source files run unit tests increase version number on package.json create the stable version and tag it. E.g: v0.2.29 remove the release.N tag deploy the binary file to NPM