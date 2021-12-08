📍 ➡️ 🇩🇰 Convert longitude-latitude pairs to ISO 3166-1 codes quickly and locally
country-coder is a lightweight package that looks up region identifiers for geographic points without calling a server. It can code and convert between several common IDs:
ZA)
ZAF)
710)
710)
Q258)
.za)
Results can optionally include non-country ISO 3166-1 features, such as Puerto Rico (
PR) or the Isle of Man (
IM). Some unofficial yet exceptionally-reserved or user-assigned ISO codes are also supported, such as the European Union (
EU) and Kosovo (
XK), as well as M49 regions like Africa (
002) or Polynesia (
061).
In addition to identifiers,
country-coder can provide basic regional information:
Client-side coding has a number of benefits over server-side solutions:
country-coder prioritizes package size and lookup speed over precision. Thus, it's not suitable for some situations and use cases:
npm install @ideditor/country-coder
country-coder is distributed in CJS and ESM module formats for maxmimum compatibility. (Read more about Javascript module formats)
const countryCoder = require('@ideditor/country-coder'); // CommonJS import all
const iso1A2Code = require('@ideditor/country-coder').iso1A2Code; // CommonJS import named
// or
import * as countryCoder from '@ideditor/country-coder'; // ESM import all
import { iso1A2Code } from '@ideditor/country-coder'; // ESM import named
You can also use country-coder directly in a web browser. A good way to do this is to fetch the "iife" bundle from the jsDelivr CDN, which can even deliver minified versions.
When you load this file in a
<script> tag, you'll get a
countryCoder global to use elsewhere in your scripts:
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ideditor/country-coder@5.0/dist/country-coder.iife.min.js"></script>
</head>
…
<script>
var result = countryCoder.iso1A2Code('Q145');
</script>
👉 This project uses modern JavaScript syntax for use in supported node versions and modern browsers. If you need support for legacy environments like ES5 or Internet Explorer, you'll need to build your own bundle with something like Babel.
Simply pass in a
[longitude, latitude] to
iso1A2Code to get the country code.
iso1A2Code([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns 'GB'
To include non-country territories, pass in
territory for the
level option.
iso1A2Code([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns 'IM'
The same method can convert from other identifiers.
iso1A2Code('Q145'); // returns 'GB'
Read the full API reference to see everything
country-coder can do.
This package is kept intentionally minimal. However, if you find a bug or have an interesting idea for an enhancement, feel free to open an Issue and/or Pull Request.
# feature(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): RegionFeature?
Returns the GeoJSON feature from
borders for the given location or identifier and options, if found. Note that the
geometry of the feature may not contain its full bounds (see aggregateFeature).
feature([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns United Kingdom feature
feature([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns {Isle of Man}
feature([0, 90]); // returns null
feature('GB'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('GBR'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('826'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature(826); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('Q145'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('🇬🇧'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('.uk'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('UK'); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature('IM'); // returns {Isle of Man}
feature('United Kingdom'); // returns {United Kingdom}
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
feature(pointGeoJSON); // returns {United Kingdom}
feature(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns {United Kingdom}
# iso1A2Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found.
iso1A2Code([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns 'IM'
iso1A2Code([0, 90]); // returns null
iso1A2Code('GBR'); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code('826'); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code(826); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code('Q145'); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code('🇬🇧'); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code('.uk'); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code('UK'); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code('IMN'); // returns 'IM'
iso1A2Code('United Kingdom'); // returns 'GB'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
iso1A2Code(pointGeoJSON); // returns 'GB'
iso1A2Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns 'GB'
# iso1A2Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes for the given location or bounding box, if any.
iso1A2Codes([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['IM', 'GB', 'UN']
iso1A2Codes([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
iso1A2Codes(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['IM', 'GB', 'UN']
iso1A2Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['IM', 'GB', 'UN']
# iso1A3Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found.
iso1A3Code([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns 'IMN'
iso1A3Code([0, 90]); // returns null
iso1A3Code('GB'); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code('826'); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code(826); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code('Q145'); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code('🇬🇧'); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code('.uk'); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code('UK'); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code('IM'); // returns 'IMN'
iso1A3Code('United Kingdom'); // returns 'GBR'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
iso1A3Code(pointGeoJSON); // returns 'GBR'
iso1A3Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns 'GBR'
# iso1A3Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 codes for the given location of bounding box, if any.
iso1A3Codes([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['IMN', 'GBR']
iso1A3Codes([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
iso1A3Codes(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['IMN', 'GBR']
iso1A3Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['IMN', 'GBR']
# iso1N3Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found. For more comprehensive coverage, see m49Code.
iso1N3Code([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns '833'
iso1N3Code([0, 90]); // returns null
iso1N3Code('GB'); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code('GBR'); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code('Q145'); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code('🇬🇧'); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code('.uk'); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code('UK'); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code('IM'); // returns '833'
iso1N3Code('Q15'); // returns null (Africa)
iso1A3Code('United Kingdom'); // returns '826'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
iso1N3Code(pointGeoJSON); // returns '826'
iso1N3Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns '826'
# iso1N3Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 codes for the given location or bounding box, if any.
iso1N3Codes([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['833', '826']
iso1N3Codes([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
iso1N3Codes(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['833', '826']
iso1N3Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['833', '826']
# m49Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the United Nations M49 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found. These codes are a superset of ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 codes, adding a subdivision (Sark) and transnational regions (e.g. Asia, Central America, Polynesia).
m49Code([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns '826'
m49Code([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns '833'
m49Code([0, 90]); // returns null
m49Code('GB'); // returns '826'
m49Code('GBR'); // returns '826'
m49Code('Q145'); // returns '826'
m49Code('🇬🇧'); // returns '826'
m49Code('.uk'); // returns '826'
m49Code('UK'); // returns '826'
m49Code('IM'); // returns '833'
m49Code('Q15'); // returns '002' (Africa)
m49Code('United Kingdom'); // returns '826'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
m49Code(pointGeoJSON); // returns '826'
m49Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns '826'
# m49Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the United Nations M49 codes for the given location or bounding box, if any.
m49Codes([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['833', '826', '154', '150', '001']
m49Codes([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
m49Codes(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['833', '826', '154', '150', '001']
m49Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['833', '826', '154', '150', '001']
# wikidataQID(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the Wikidata QID for the given location or identifier and options, if found.
wikidataQID([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns 'Q9676'
wikidataQID([0, 90]); // returns null
wikidataQID('GB'); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID('GBR'); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID('826'); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID(826); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID('🇬🇧'); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID('.uk'); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID('UK'); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID('IM'); // returns 'Q9676'
wikidataQID('United Kingdom'); // returns 'Q145'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
wikidataQID(pointGeoJSON); // returns 'Q145'
wikidataQID(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns 'Q145'
# wikidataQIDs(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the Wikidata QIDs for the given location or bounding box, if any.
wikidataQIDs([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['Q9676', 'Q185086', 'Q145', 'Q27479', 'Q46', 'Q1065', 'Q2']
wikidataQIDs([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
wikidataQIDs(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['Q9676', 'Q185086', 'Q145', 'Q27479', 'Q46', 'Q1065', 'Q2']
wikidataQIDs(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['Q9676', 'Q185086', 'Q145', 'Q27479', 'Q46', 'Q1065', 'Q2']
# emojiFlag(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the emoji flag sequence for the given location or identifier and options, if found.
emojiFlag([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns '🇮🇲'
emojiFlag([0, 90]); // returns null
emojiFlag('GB'); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag('GBR'); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag('826'); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag(826); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag('Q145'); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag('UK'); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag('IM'); // returns '🇮🇲'
emojiFlag('United Kingdom'); // returns '🇬🇧'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
emojiFlag(pointGeoJSON); // returns '🇬🇧'
emojiFlag(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns '🇬🇧'
# emojiFlags(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the emoji flag sequences for the given location or bounding box, if any.
emojiFlags([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['🇮🇲', '🇬🇧', '🇺🇳']
emojiFlags([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
emojiFlags(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['🇮🇲', '🇬🇧', '🇺🇳']
emojiFlags(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['🇮🇲', '🇬🇧', '🇺🇳']
# ccTLD(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?
Returns the country code top-level internet domain for the given location or identifier and options, if found.
ccTLD([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD([-4.5, 54.2], { level: 'territory' }); // returns '.im'
ccTLD([0, 90]); // returns null
ccTLD('GB'); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD('GBR'); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD('826'); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD(826); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD('Q145'); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD('UK'); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD('IM'); // returns '.im'
ccTLD('United Kingdom'); // returns '.uk'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
ccTLD(pointGeoJSON); // returns '.uk'
ccTLD(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns '.uk'
# ccTLDs(query: Location | Bbox): [string]
Returns all the country code top-level internet domains for the given location or bounding box, if any.
ccTLDs([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns ['.im', '.uk']
ccTLDs([0, 90]); // returns []
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-4.5, 54.2] } };
ccTLDs(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['.im', '.uk']
ccTLDs(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['.im', '.uk']
# featuresContaining(query: Location | Bbox | string | number, strict: boolean): [RegionFeature]
Returns all the the features of any type that contain or match the given location, bounding box, or identifier, if any. If
strict is
true and
query is an identifier, then only features that are strictly containing are returned.
featuresContaining([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns [{Isle of Man}, {Crown Dependencies}, {United Kingdom}, {Northern Europe}, {Europe}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining([0, 51.5]); // returns [{England}, {Countries of the United Kingdom}, {United Kingdom}, {Great Britain}, {Northern Europe}, {Europe}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining([6.1, 46.2]); // returns [{Switzerland}, {Western Europe}, {Europe}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining([0, 90]); // returns []
featuresContaining('GB'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('GBR'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('826'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining(826); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('Q145'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('🇬🇧'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('.uk'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('UK'); // returns [{United Kingdom}, {United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('154'); // returns [{Northern Europe}, {Europe}, {World}]
featuresContaining('GB', true); // returns [{United Nations}, {World}]
featuresContaining('154', true); // returns [{Europe}, {World}]
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, -90] } };
featuresContaining(pointGeoJSON); // returns [{Antarctica}]
featuresContaining(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns [{Antarctica}]
# featuresIn(id: string | number, strict: boolean): [RegionFeature]
Returns all the the features that match or are contained within the given identifier, if any. If
strict is
true then only features that are strictly contained are returned.
featuresIn('CN'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('CHN'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('156'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn(156); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('Q148'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('🇨🇳'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('.cn'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('China'); // returns [{China}, {Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
featuresIn('CN', true); // returns [{Mainland China}, {Hong Kong}, {Macau}]
# aggregateFeature(id: string | number): [RegionFeature]
Returns a new feature with the
properties of the feature matching
id and the combined
geometry of it and all its component features. This step is not necessary when only accessing a feature's properties.
aggregateFeature('CN'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature('CHN'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature('156'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature(156); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature('Q148'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature('🇨🇳'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature('.cn'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
aggregateFeature('China'); // returns Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau as one feature
# isIn(query: Location | string | number, bounds: string | number): boolean
Returns
true if the feature matching
query is, or is within, the feature matching
bounds.
isIn([0, 51.5], 'GB'); // returns true
isIn([-4.5, 54.2], 'IM'); // returns true
isIn([-4.5, 54.2], 'GB'); // returns true
isIn([-4.5, 54.2], 'CH'); // returns false
isIn([6.1, 46.2], 'GB'); // returns false
isIn('IM', 'GB'); // returns true
isIn('GB', 'IM'); // returns false
isIn('GB', '150'); // returns true
isIn('GBR', 150); // returns true
isIn('826', 'Q46'); // returns true
isIn('🇮🇲', '🇬🇧'); // returns true
isIn('.im', '.uk'); // returns true
isIn('United Kingdom', 'Europe'); // returns true
isIn('United Kingdom', 'Africa'); // returns false
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 51.5] } };
isIn(pointGeoJSON, 'GB'); // returns true
isIn(pointGeoJSON.geometry, 'GB'); // returns true
# isInEuropeanUnion(query: Location | string | number): boolean
Returns
true if the feature with the given location or identifier is found to be part of the European Union. This is a convenience method for
isIn(query, 'EU').
isInEuropeanUnion([13.4, 52.5]); // returns true (Germany)
isInEuropeanUnion([0, 51.5]); // returns false (Britain)
isInEuropeanUnion([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns false (Isle of Man)
isInEuropeanUnion([6.1, 46.2]); // returns false (Switzerland)
isInEuropeanUnion([0, 90]); // returns false (North Pole)
isInEuropeanUnion('EU'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('DE'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('DEU'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('276'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion(276); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('Q183'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('🇩🇪'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('.de'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('Germany'); // returns true
isInEuropeanUnion('GB'); // returns false
isInEuropeanUnion('IM'); // returns false
isInEuropeanUnion('.im'); // returns false
isInEuropeanUnion('CH'); // returns false
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [13.4, 52.5] } };
isInEuropeanUnion(pointGeoJSON); // returns true (Germany)
isInEuropeanUnion(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns true (Germany)
# isInUnitedNations(query: Location | string | number): boolean
Returns
true if the feature with the given location or identifier is found to be part of a member state of the United Nations. This is a convenience method for
isIn(query, 'UN').
isInUnitedNations([13.4, 52.5]); // returns true (Germany)
isInUnitedNations([0, 51.5]); // returns true (Britain)
isInUnitedNations([-4.5, 54.2]); // returns true (Isle of Man)
isInUnitedNations([6.1, 46.2]); // returns true (Switzerland)
isInUnitedNations([0, 90]); // returns false (North Pole)
isInUnitedNations('EU'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('DE'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('DEU'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('276'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations(276); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('Q183'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('🇩🇪'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('.de'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('Germany'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('GB'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('IM'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('.im'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('CH'); // returns true
isInUnitedNations('XK'); // returns false (Kosovo)
isInUnitedNations('PS'); // returns false (Palestine)
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [13.4, 52.5] } };
isInUnitedNations(pointGeoJSON); // returns true (Germany)
isInUnitedNations(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns true (Germany)
# driveSide(query: Location | string | number): string?
Returns the side of the road on which traffic drives for the given location or identifier, if found.
driveSide([0, 51.5]); // returns 'left' (Britain)
driveSide([6.1, 46.2]); // returns 'right' (Switzerland)
driveSide([0, 90]); // returns null (North Pole)
driveSide('EU'); // returns null
driveSide('GB'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('GBR'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('826'); // returns 'left'
driveSide(826); // returns 'left'
driveSide('Q145'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('🇬🇧'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('.uk'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('UK'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('United Kingdom'); // returns 'left'
driveSide('CH'); // returns 'right'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 51.5] } };
driveSide(pointGeoJSON); // returns 'left' (Britain)
driveSide(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns 'left' (Britain)
# roadSpeedUnit(query: Location | string | number): string?
Returns the unit of speed used on traffic signs for the given location or identifier, if found.
roadSpeedUnit([0, 51.5]); // returns 'mph' (Britain)
roadSpeedUnit([6.1, 46.2]); // returns 'km/h' (Switzerland)
roadSpeedUnit([0, 90]); // returns null (North Pole)
roadSpeedUnit('EU'); // returns null
roadSpeedUnit('GB'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('GBR'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('826'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit(826); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('Q145'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('🇬🇧'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('.uk'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('UK'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('United Kingdom'); // returns 'mph'
roadSpeedUnit('CH'); // returns 'km/h'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 51.5] } };
roadSpeedUnit(pointGeoJSON); // returns 'mph' (Britain)
roadSpeedUnit(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns 'mph' (Britain)
# roadHeightUnit(query: Location | string | number): string?
Returns the unit of length used on vehicle height restriction traffic signs for the given location or identifier, if found.
roadHeightUnit([0, 51.5]); // returns 'ft' (Britain)
roadHeightUnit([6.1, 46.2]); // returns 'm' (Switzerland)
roadHeightUnit([0, 90]); // returns null (North Pole)
roadHeightUnit('EU'); // returns null
roadHeightUnit('GB'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('GBR'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('826'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit(826); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('Q145'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('🇬🇧'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('.uk'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('UK'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('United Kingdom'); // returns 'ft'
roadHeightUnit('CH'); // returns 'm'
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 51.5] } };
roadHeightUnit(pointGeoJSON); // returns 'ft' (Britain)
roadHeightUnit(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns 'ft' (Britain)
# callingCodes(query: Location | string | number): [string]
Returns the full international calling code prefix of phone numbers for the given location or identifier, if any. All prefixes have a country code, with some also including an area code separated by a space character. These are commonly formatted with a preceding plus sign (e.g.
+1 242).
callingCodes([0, 51.5]); // returns ['44'] (Britain)
callingCodes([0, 90]); // returns [] (North Pole)
callingCodes('EU'); // returns []
callingCodes('GB'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('GBR'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('826'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes(826); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('Q145'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('🇬🇧'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('.uk'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('UK'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('United Kingdom'); // returns ['44']
callingCodes('BS'); // returns ['1 242']
callingCodes('JA'); // returns ['1 876', '1 658']
let pointGeoJSON = { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [0, 51.5] } };
callingCodes(pointGeoJSON); // returns ['44'] (Britain)
callingCodes(pointGeoJSON.geometry); // returns ['44'] (Britain)
# borders: RegionFeatureCollection
The base GeoJSON feature collection used for feature lookup. While this property is public, modifying it is not recommended and may have unintended effects.
# Vec2
An array of two numbers as
[longitude, latitude] referenced to the WGS 84 datum.
[number, number]
# Bbox
A bounding box represented as an array of four numbers
[minLongitude, minLatitude, maxLongitude, maxLatitude] referenced to the WGS 84 datum.
[number, number, number, number]
# PointGeometry
GeoJSON Point geometry as specified by RFC 7946.
# PointFeature
A GeoJSON Feature with Point geometry as specified by RFC 7946.
# Location
A geographic location in one of the supported formats.
Vec2 | PointGeometry | PointFeature
# CodingOptions
An object containing options used for geocoding.
level:
string, for overlapping features, the preferred geographic classification of the one to code. If no feature exists at the specified level, the feature at the next-highest level is coded, if any. For possible values, see the
level property of RegionFeatureProperties.
maxLevel:
string, the highest-level that a returned feature may have. Must be greater than or equal to
level.
# RegionFeature
A GeoJSON feature representing a codable geographic area.
# RegionFeatureProperties
An object containing the attributes of a RegionFeature object.
id:
string, a unique ID for this feature specific to country-coder
iso1A2:
string, ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code
iso1A3:
string, ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code
iso1N3:
string, ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 code
m49:
string, UN M49 code
wikidata:
string, Wikidata QID
emojiFlag:
string, the emoji flag sequence derived from this feature's ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code
ccTLD:
string, the ccTLD (country code top-level internet domain)
nameEn:
string, common name in English
aliases:
[string], additional identifiers which can be used to look up this feature
country:
string, for features entirely within a country, the id for that country
groups:
[string], the ids other features this feature is entirely within
members:
[string], the ids of other features this feature entirely contains, the inverse of
groups
level:
string, the rough geographic classification of this feature
world
unitedNations: United Nations
union: European Union
subunion: Outermost Regions of the EU, Overseas Countries and Territories of the EU
region: Africa, Americas, Antarctica, Asia, Europe, Oceania
subregion: Sub-Saharan Africa, North America, Micronesia, etc.
intermediateRegion: Eastern Africa, South America, Channel Islands, etc.
sharedLandform: Great Britain, Macaronesia, Mariana Islands, etc.
country: Ethiopia, Brazil, United States, etc.
subcountryGroup: British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, etc.
territory: Puerto Rico, Gurnsey, Hong Kong, etc.
subterritory: Sark, Ascension Island, Diego Garcia, etc.
isoStatus:
string, the status of this feature's ISO 3166-1 code(s), if any
official: officially-assigned
excRes: exceptionally-reserved
usrAssn: user-assigned
driveSide:
string, the side of the road on which traffic drives within this feature
right
left
roadSpeedUnit:
string, the speed unit used on traffic signs in this feature
mph: miles per hour
km/h: kilometers per hour
roadHeightUnit:
string, the length unit used on vehicle height restriction signs in this feature
ft: feet and inches
m: meters
callingCodes:
[string], the international calling codes for this feature, sometimes including area codes
# RegionFeatureCollection
A GeoJSON feature collection containing RegionFeature objects.