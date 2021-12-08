📍 ➡️ 🇩🇰 Convert longitude-latitude pairs to ISO 3166-1 codes quickly and locally

What is it?

country-coder is a lightweight package that looks up region identifiers for geographic points without calling a server. It can code and convert between several common IDs:

Results can optionally include non-country ISO 3166-1 features, such as Puerto Rico ( PR ) or the Isle of Man ( IM ). Some unofficial yet exceptionally-reserved or user-assigned ISO codes are also supported, such as the European Union ( EU ) and Kosovo ( XK ), as well as M49 regions like Africa ( 002 ) or Polynesia ( 061 ).

In addition to identifiers, country-coder can provide basic regional information:

Advantages

Client-side coding has a number of benefits over server-side solutions:

✅ 🚅 Performance: get fast, reliable results at scale

✅ ✌️ Ease of Use: forget async callbacks, network errors, API keys, and rate limits

✅ 🕶 Privacy: keep your location data on-device

✅ 📴 Offline Workflows: deploy to connection-challenged environments

Caveats

country-coder prioritizes package size and lookup speed over precision. Thus, it's not suitable for some situations and use cases:

🚫 🛂 Disputed Borders: only one country is coded per point, roughly the "de facto controlling country"

🚫 🚢 Maritime Borders: only points on land are supported; borders over water are highly generalized

🚫 🇦🇶 Antarctic Borders: territorial claims in Antarctica aren't widely recognized and are excluded

🚫 🖋 Complex Borders: land borders are of varying detail and may be imprecise at granular scales

🚫 🧩 Country Subdivisions: most provinces and similar features under ISO 3166-2 cannot be coded

🚫 📇 Multilingual Naming: only basic English names are included; get display names via another package or the Wikidata API

🚫 📐 Spatial Operations: a feature's calculated area, bounding box, etc. will likely be inaccurate

🚫 🗺 Mapmaking: the border data is not intended for rendering

Installing

Use in Node

npm install @ideditor/country-coder

country-coder is distributed in CJS and ESM module formats for maxmimum compatibility. (Read more about Javascript module formats)

const countryCoder = require ( '@ideditor/country-coder' ); const iso1A2Code = require ( '@ideditor/country-coder' ).iso1A2Code; import * as countryCoder from '@ideditor/country-coder' ; import { iso1A2Code } from '@ideditor/country-coder' ;

Use in Browsers

You can also use country-coder directly in a web browser. A good way to do this is to fetch the "iife" bundle from the jsDelivr CDN, which can even deliver minified versions.

When you load this file in a <script> tag, you'll get a countryCoder global to use elsewhere in your scripts:

< head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ideditor/country-coder@5.0/dist/country-coder.iife.min.js" > </ script > </ head > … < script > var result = countryCoder.iso1A2Code( 'Q145' ); </ script >

👉 This project uses modern JavaScript syntax for use in supported node versions and modern browsers. If you need support for legacy environments like ES5 or Internet Explorer, you'll need to build your own bundle with something like Babel.

Quick Start

Simply pass in a [longitude, latitude] to iso1A2Code to get the country code.

iso1A2Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]);

To include non-country territories, pass in territory for the level option.

iso1A2Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' });

The same method can convert from other identifiers.

iso1A2Code( 'Q145' );

Read the full API reference to see everything country-coder can do.

Contributing

This package is kept intentionally minimal. However, if you find a bug or have an interesting idea for an enhancement, feel free to open an Issue and/or Pull Request.

API Reference

Methods

feature(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): RegionFeature?

iso1A2Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

iso1A2Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

iso1A3Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

iso1A3Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

iso1N3Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

iso1N3Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

m49Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

m49Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

wikidataQID(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

wikidataQIDs(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

emojiFlag(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

emojiFlags(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

ccTLD(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

ccTLDs(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

featuresContaining(query: Location | Bbox | string | number, strict: boolean): [RegionFeature]

featuresIn(id: string | number, strict: boolean): [RegionFeature]

aggregateFeature(id: string | number): [RegionFeature]

isIn(query: Location | string | number, bounds: string | number): boolean

isInEuropeanUnion(query: Location | string | number): boolean

isInUnitedNations(query: Location | string | number): boolean

driveSide(query: Location | string | number): string?

roadSpeedUnit(query: Location | string | number): string?

roadHeightUnit(query: Location | string | number): string?

callingCodes(query: Location | string | number): [string]

Properties

borders: RegionFeatureCollection - the base GeoJSON containing all features

Types

Vec2: [number, number]

Bbox: [number, number, number, number]

PointGeometry: a GeoJSON Point geometry object

PointFeature: a GeoJSON feature object with a Point geometry type

Location: Vec2 | PointGeometry | PointFeature

CodingOptions

RegionFeature

RegionFeatureProperties

RegionFeatureCollection

Methods

# feature(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): RegionFeature?

Returns the GeoJSON feature from borders for the given location or identifier and options, if found. Note that the geometry of the feature may not contain its full bounds (see aggregateFeature).

feature([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); feature([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); feature([ 0 , 90 ]); feature( 'GB' ); feature( 'GBR' ); feature( '826' ); feature( 826 ); feature( 'Q145' ); feature( '🇬🇧' ); feature( '.uk' ); feature( 'UK' ); feature( 'IM' ); feature( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; feature(pointGeoJSON); feature(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# iso1A2Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found.

iso1A2Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); iso1A2Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); iso1A2Code([ 0 , 90 ]); iso1A2Code( 'GBR' ); iso1A2Code( '826' ); iso1A2Code( 826 ); iso1A2Code( 'Q145' ); iso1A2Code( '🇬🇧' ); iso1A2Code( '.uk' ); iso1A2Code( 'UK' ); iso1A2Code( 'IMN' ); iso1A2Code( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; iso1A2Code(pointGeoJSON); iso1A2Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# iso1A2Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes for the given location or bounding box, if any.

iso1A2Codes([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); iso1A2Codes([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; iso1A2Codes(pointGeoJSON); iso1A2Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# iso1A3Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found.

iso1A3Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); iso1A3Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); iso1A3Code([ 0 , 90 ]); iso1A3Code( 'GB' ); iso1A3Code( '826' ); iso1A3Code( 826 ); iso1A3Code( 'Q145' ); iso1A3Code( '🇬🇧' ); iso1A3Code( '.uk' ); iso1A3Code( 'UK' ); iso1A3Code( 'IM' ); iso1A3Code( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; iso1A3Code(pointGeoJSON); iso1A3Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# iso1A3Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 codes for the given location of bounding box, if any.

iso1A3Codes([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); iso1A3Codes([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; iso1A3Codes(pointGeoJSON); iso1A3Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# iso1N3Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found. For more comprehensive coverage, see m49Code.

iso1N3Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); iso1N3Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); iso1N3Code([ 0 , 90 ]); iso1N3Code( 'GB' ); iso1N3Code( 'GBR' ); iso1N3Code( 'Q145' ); iso1N3Code( '🇬🇧' ); iso1N3Code( '.uk' ); iso1N3Code( 'UK' ); iso1N3Code( 'IM' ); iso1N3Code( 'Q15' ); iso1A3Code( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; iso1N3Code(pointGeoJSON); iso1N3Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# iso1N3Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 codes for the given location or bounding box, if any.

iso1N3Codes([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); iso1N3Codes([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; iso1N3Codes(pointGeoJSON); iso1N3Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# m49Code(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the United Nations M49 code for the given location or identifier and options, if found. These codes are a superset of ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 codes, adding a subdivision (Sark) and transnational regions (e.g. Asia, Central America, Polynesia).

m49Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); m49Code([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); m49Code([ 0 , 90 ]); m49Code( 'GB' ); m49Code( 'GBR' ); m49Code( 'Q145' ); m49Code( '🇬🇧' ); m49Code( '.uk' ); m49Code( 'UK' ); m49Code( 'IM' ); m49Code( 'Q15' ); m49Code( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; m49Code(pointGeoJSON); m49Code(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# m49Codes(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the United Nations M49 codes for the given location or bounding box, if any.

m49Codes([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); m49Codes([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; m49Codes(pointGeoJSON); m49Codes(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# wikidataQID(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the Wikidata QID for the given location or identifier and options, if found.

wikidataQID([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); wikidataQID([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); wikidataQID([ 0 , 90 ]); wikidataQID( 'GB' ); wikidataQID( 'GBR' ); wikidataQID( '826' ); wikidataQID( 826 ); wikidataQID( '🇬🇧' ); wikidataQID( '.uk' ); wikidataQID( 'UK' ); wikidataQID( 'IM' ); wikidataQID( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; wikidataQID(pointGeoJSON); wikidataQID(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# wikidataQIDs(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the Wikidata QIDs for the given location or bounding box, if any.

wikidataQIDs([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); wikidataQIDs([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; wikidataQIDs(pointGeoJSON); wikidataQIDs(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# emojiFlag(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the emoji flag sequence for the given location or identifier and options, if found.

emojiFlag([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); emojiFlag([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); emojiFlag([ 0 , 90 ]); emojiFlag( 'GB' ); emojiFlag( 'GBR' ); emojiFlag( '826' ); emojiFlag( 826 ); emojiFlag( 'Q145' ); emojiFlag( 'UK' ); emojiFlag( 'IM' ); emojiFlag( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; emojiFlag(pointGeoJSON); emojiFlag(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# emojiFlags(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the emoji flag sequences for the given location or bounding box, if any.

emojiFlags([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); emojiFlags([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; emojiFlags(pointGeoJSON); emojiFlags(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# ccTLD(query: Location | string | number, opts?: CodingOptions): string?

Returns the country code top-level internet domain for the given location or identifier and options, if found.

ccTLD([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); ccTLD([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], { level : 'territory' }); ccTLD([ 0 , 90 ]); ccTLD( 'GB' ); ccTLD( 'GBR' ); ccTLD( '826' ); ccTLD( 826 ); ccTLD( 'Q145' ); ccTLD( 'UK' ); ccTLD( 'IM' ); ccTLD( 'United Kingdom' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; ccTLD(pointGeoJSON); ccTLD(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# ccTLDs(query: Location | Bbox): [string]

Returns all the country code top-level internet domains for the given location or bounding box, if any.

ccTLDs([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); ccTLDs([ 0 , 90 ]); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -4.5 , 54.2 ] } }; ccTLDs(pointGeoJSON); ccTLDs(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# featuresContaining(query: Location | Bbox | string | number, strict: boolean): [RegionFeature]

Returns all the the features of any type that contain or match the given location, bounding box, or identifier, if any. If strict is true and query is an identifier, then only features that are strictly containing are returned.

featuresContaining([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); featuresContaining([ 0 , 51.5 ]); featuresContaining([ 6.1 , 46.2 ]); featuresContaining([ 0 , 90 ]); featuresContaining( 'GB' ); featuresContaining( 'GBR' ); featuresContaining( '826' ); featuresContaining( 826 ); featuresContaining( 'Q145' ); featuresContaining( '🇬🇧' ); featuresContaining( '.uk' ); featuresContaining( 'UK' ); featuresContaining( '154' ); featuresContaining( 'GB' , true ); featuresContaining( '154' , true ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , -90 ] } }; featuresContaining(pointGeoJSON); featuresContaining(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# featuresIn(id: string | number, strict: boolean): [RegionFeature]

Returns all the the features that match or are contained within the given identifier, if any. If strict is true then only features that are strictly contained are returned.

featuresIn( 'CN' ); featuresIn( 'CHN' ); featuresIn( '156' ); featuresIn( 156 ); featuresIn( 'Q148' ); featuresIn( '🇨🇳' ); featuresIn( '.cn' ); featuresIn( 'China' ); featuresIn( 'CN' , true );

# aggregateFeature(id: string | number): [RegionFeature]

Returns a new feature with the properties of the feature matching id and the combined geometry of it and all its component features. This step is not necessary when only accessing a feature's properties.

aggregateFeature( 'CN' ); aggregateFeature( 'CHN' ); aggregateFeature( '156' ); aggregateFeature( 156 ); aggregateFeature( 'Q148' ); aggregateFeature( '🇨🇳' ); aggregateFeature( '.cn' ); aggregateFeature( 'China' );

# isIn(query: Location | string | number, bounds: string | number): boolean

Returns true if the feature matching query is, or is within, the feature matching bounds .

isIn([ 0 , 51.5 ], 'GB' ); isIn([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], 'IM' ); isIn([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], 'GB' ); isIn([ -4.5 , 54.2 ], 'CH' ); isIn([ 6.1 , 46.2 ], 'GB' ); isIn( 'IM' , 'GB' ); isIn( 'GB' , 'IM' ); isIn( 'GB' , '150' ); isIn( 'GBR' , 150 ); isIn( '826' , 'Q46' ); isIn( '🇮🇲' , '🇬🇧' ); isIn( '.im' , '.uk' ); isIn( 'United Kingdom' , 'Europe' ); isIn( 'United Kingdom' , 'Africa' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 51.5 ] } }; isIn(pointGeoJSON, 'GB' ); isIn(pointGeoJSON.geometry, 'GB' );

# isInEuropeanUnion(query: Location | string | number): boolean

Returns true if the feature with the given location or identifier is found to be part of the European Union. This is a convenience method for isIn(query, 'EU') .

isInEuropeanUnion([ 13.4 , 52.5 ]); isInEuropeanUnion([ 0 , 51.5 ]); isInEuropeanUnion([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); isInEuropeanUnion([ 6.1 , 46.2 ]); isInEuropeanUnion([ 0 , 90 ]); isInEuropeanUnion( 'EU' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'DE' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'DEU' ); isInEuropeanUnion( '276' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 276 ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'Q183' ); isInEuropeanUnion( '🇩🇪' ); isInEuropeanUnion( '.de' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'Germany' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'GB' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'IM' ); isInEuropeanUnion( '.im' ); isInEuropeanUnion( 'CH' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 13.4 , 52.5 ] } }; isInEuropeanUnion(pointGeoJSON); isInEuropeanUnion(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# isInUnitedNations(query: Location | string | number): boolean

Returns true if the feature with the given location or identifier is found to be part of a member state of the United Nations. This is a convenience method for isIn(query, 'UN') .

isInUnitedNations([ 13.4 , 52.5 ]); isInUnitedNations([ 0 , 51.5 ]); isInUnitedNations([ -4.5 , 54.2 ]); isInUnitedNations([ 6.1 , 46.2 ]); isInUnitedNations([ 0 , 90 ]); isInUnitedNations( 'EU' ); isInUnitedNations( 'DE' ); isInUnitedNations( 'DEU' ); isInUnitedNations( '276' ); isInUnitedNations( 276 ); isInUnitedNations( 'Q183' ); isInUnitedNations( '🇩🇪' ); isInUnitedNations( '.de' ); isInUnitedNations( 'Germany' ); isInUnitedNations( 'GB' ); isInUnitedNations( 'IM' ); isInUnitedNations( '.im' ); isInUnitedNations( 'CH' ); isInUnitedNations( 'XK' ); isInUnitedNations( 'PS' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 13.4 , 52.5 ] } }; isInUnitedNations(pointGeoJSON); isInUnitedNations(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# driveSide(query: Location | string | number): string?

Returns the side of the road on which traffic drives for the given location or identifier, if found.

driveSide([ 0 , 51.5 ]); driveSide([ 6.1 , 46.2 ]); driveSide([ 0 , 90 ]); driveSide( 'EU' ); driveSide( 'GB' ); driveSide( 'GBR' ); driveSide( '826' ); driveSide( 826 ); driveSide( 'Q145' ); driveSide( '🇬🇧' ); driveSide( '.uk' ); driveSide( 'UK' ); driveSide( 'United Kingdom' ); driveSide( 'CH' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 51.5 ] } }; driveSide(pointGeoJSON); driveSide(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# roadSpeedUnit(query: Location | string | number): string?

Returns the unit of speed used on traffic signs for the given location or identifier, if found.

roadSpeedUnit([ 0 , 51.5 ]); roadSpeedUnit([ 6.1 , 46.2 ]); roadSpeedUnit([ 0 , 90 ]); roadSpeedUnit( 'EU' ); roadSpeedUnit( 'GB' ); roadSpeedUnit( 'GBR' ); roadSpeedUnit( '826' ); roadSpeedUnit( 826 ); roadSpeedUnit( 'Q145' ); roadSpeedUnit( '🇬🇧' ); roadSpeedUnit( '.uk' ); roadSpeedUnit( 'UK' ); roadSpeedUnit( 'United Kingdom' ); roadSpeedUnit( 'CH' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 51.5 ] } }; roadSpeedUnit(pointGeoJSON); roadSpeedUnit(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# roadHeightUnit(query: Location | string | number): string?

Returns the unit of length used on vehicle height restriction traffic signs for the given location or identifier, if found.

roadHeightUnit([ 0 , 51.5 ]); roadHeightUnit([ 6.1 , 46.2 ]); roadHeightUnit([ 0 , 90 ]); roadHeightUnit( 'EU' ); roadHeightUnit( 'GB' ); roadHeightUnit( 'GBR' ); roadHeightUnit( '826' ); roadHeightUnit( 826 ); roadHeightUnit( 'Q145' ); roadHeightUnit( '🇬🇧' ); roadHeightUnit( '.uk' ); roadHeightUnit( 'UK' ); roadHeightUnit( 'United Kingdom' ); roadHeightUnit( 'CH' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 51.5 ] } }; roadHeightUnit(pointGeoJSON); roadHeightUnit(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

# callingCodes(query: Location | string | number): [string]

Returns the full international calling code prefix of phone numbers for the given location or identifier, if any. All prefixes have a country code, with some also including an area code separated by a space character. These are commonly formatted with a preceding plus sign (e.g. +1 242 ).

callingCodes([ 0 , 51.5 ]); callingCodes([ 0 , 90 ]); callingCodes( 'EU' ); callingCodes( 'GB' ); callingCodes( 'GBR' ); callingCodes( '826' ); callingCodes( 826 ); callingCodes( 'Q145' ); callingCodes( '🇬🇧' ); callingCodes( '.uk' ); callingCodes( 'UK' ); callingCodes( 'United Kingdom' ); callingCodes( 'BS' ); callingCodes( 'JA' ); let pointGeoJSON = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 51.5 ] } }; callingCodes(pointGeoJSON); callingCodes(pointGeoJSON.geometry);

Properties

# borders: RegionFeatureCollection



The base GeoJSON feature collection used for feature lookup. While this property is public, modifying it is not recommended and may have unintended effects.

Types

# Vec2

An array of two numbers as [longitude, latitude] referenced to the WGS 84 datum.

[number, number]

# Bbox

A bounding box represented as an array of four numbers [minLongitude, minLatitude, maxLongitude, maxLatitude] referenced to the WGS 84 datum.

[number, number, number, number]

# PointGeometry

GeoJSON Point geometry as specified by RFC 7946.

# PointFeature

A GeoJSON Feature with Point geometry as specified by RFC 7946.

# Location

A geographic location in one of the supported formats.

Vec2 | PointGeometry | PointFeature

# CodingOptions

An object containing options used for geocoding.

level : string , for overlapping features, the preferred geographic classification of the one to code. If no feature exists at the specified level, the feature at the next-highest level is coded, if any. For possible values, see the level property of RegionFeatureProperties.

: , for overlapping features, the preferred geographic classification of the one to code. If no feature exists at the specified level, the feature at the next-highest level is coded, if any. For possible values, see the property of RegionFeatureProperties. maxLevel : string , the highest-level that a returned feature may have. Must be greater than or equal to level .

# RegionFeature

A GeoJSON feature representing a codable geographic area.

# RegionFeatureProperties

An object containing the attributes of a RegionFeature object.

id : string , a unique ID for this feature specific to country-coder

: , a unique ID for this feature specific to country-coder iso1A2 : string , ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code

: , ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code iso1A3 : string , ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code

: , ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code iso1N3 : string , ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 code

: , ISO 3166-1 numeric-3 code m49 : string , UN M49 code

: , UN M49 code wikidata : string , Wikidata QID

: , Wikidata QID emojiFlag : string , the emoji flag sequence derived from this feature's ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code

: , the emoji flag sequence derived from this feature's ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code ccTLD : string , the ccTLD (country code top-level internet domain)

: , the ccTLD (country code top-level internet domain) nameEn : string , common name in English

: , common name in English aliases : [string] , additional identifiers which can be used to look up this feature

: , additional identifiers which can be used to look up this feature country : string , for features entirely within a country, the id for that country

: , for features entirely within a country, the id for that country groups : [string] , the ids other features this feature is entirely within

: , the ids other features this feature is entirely within members : [string] , the ids of other features this feature entirely contains, the inverse of groups

: , the ids of other features this feature entirely contains, the inverse of level : string , the rough geographic classification of this feature world unitedNations : United Nations union : European Union subunion : Outermost Regions of the EU, Overseas Countries and Territories of the EU region : Africa, Americas, Antarctica, Asia, Europe, Oceania subregion : Sub-Saharan Africa, North America, Micronesia, etc. intermediateRegion : Eastern Africa, South America, Channel Islands, etc. sharedLandform : Great Britain, Macaronesia, Mariana Islands, etc. country : Ethiopia, Brazil, United States, etc. subcountryGroup : British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, etc. territory : Puerto Rico, Gurnsey, Hong Kong, etc. subterritory : Sark, Ascension Island, Diego Garcia, etc.

: , the rough geographic classification of this feature isoStatus : string , the status of this feature's ISO 3166-1 code(s), if any official : officially-assigned excRes : exceptionally-reserved usrAssn : user-assigned

: , the status of this feature's ISO 3166-1 code(s), if any driveSide : string , the side of the road on which traffic drives within this feature right left

: , the side of the road on which traffic drives within this feature roadSpeedUnit : string , the speed unit used on traffic signs in this feature mph : miles per hour km/h : kilometers per hour

: , the speed unit used on traffic signs in this feature roadHeightUnit : string , the length unit used on vehicle height restriction signs in this feature ft : feet and inches m : meters

: , the length unit used on vehicle height restriction signs in this feature callingCodes : [string] , the international calling codes for this feature, sometimes including area codes

# RegionFeatureCollection

A GeoJSON feature collection containing RegionFeature objects.