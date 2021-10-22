1000+ Pixel-perfect vector icons and Iconfont for your next project. These icons are designed by Iconscout.
It's easy to use Unicons on your website by just inserting following css. You can also download this repo and use the css from
css folder.
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unicons.iconscout.com/release/v4.0.0/css/unicons.css"
/>
And use the icons in your
body as below.
<i class="uil uil-comments"></i>
You can easily install Unicons using npm.
npm install --save @iconscout/unicons
If you're a designer then it's always great to have SVG files. You can download SVGs from Official Unicons Website or download Icondrop to access these icons right into Sketch, Adobe Xd, Adobe Illustrator, and many more.
There's a Flutter package created by Pedro Lemos, avaliable in pub.dev, which can be easily used in your project.
Just add the dependency in your
pubspec.yaml file as following:
dependencies:
unicons: ^1.0.0+2
Then, run the command above:
flutter pub get
Alternatively, your editor might support
flutter pub get. Check the docs for your editor to learn more.
Now, in your Dart code, import the package:
import 'package:unicons/unicons.dart';
We've created components for popular libraries like React, VueJS, React Native. You can head over to official GitHub Repo to know more.
We will be happy to have community support for Unicons. Feel free to fork and create pull requests. We have given a small roadmap above so that you can help us build these features.
We've created a thread at Iconscout Community where you can request for new icons. And we'll be happy to design them in upcoming weeks.
Unicons are Open Source icons and licensed under Apache 2.0. You're free to use these icons in your personal and commercial project. We would love to see the attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not mandatory.
Unicons by <a href="https://iconscout.com/">Iconscout</a>