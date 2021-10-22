Unicons

1000+ Pixel-perfect vector icons and Iconfont for your next project. These icons are designed by Iconscout.

Getting Started

Using as a font

It's easy to use Unicons on your website by just inserting following css. You can also download this repo and use the css from css folder.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unicons.iconscout.com/release/v4.0.0/css/unicons.css" />

And use the icons in your body as below.

< i class = "uil uil-comments" > </ i >

Using as npm package

You can easily install Unicons using npm.

npm install --save @iconscout/unicons

Using as an SVG

If you're a designer then it's always great to have SVG files. You can download SVGs from Official Unicons Website or download Icondrop to access these icons right into Sketch, Adobe Xd, Adobe Illustrator, and many more.

Using in Flutter Framework

There's a Flutter package created by Pedro Lemos, avaliable in pub.dev, which can be easily used in your project.

Just add the dependency in your pubspec.yaml file as following:

dependencies: unicons: ^1.0.0+2

Then, run the command above:

flutter pub get

Alternatively, your editor might support flutter pub get . Check the docs for your editor to learn more.

Now, in your Dart code, import the package:

import 'package:unicons/unicons.dart' ;

Use with JS Frameworks

We've created components for popular libraries like React, VueJS, React Native. You can head over to official GitHub Repo to know more.

Line Style

For React: https://github.com/Iconscout/react-unicons

For VueJS: https://github.com/Iconscout/vue-unicons

For React Native: https://github.com/Iconscout/react-native-unicons

Solid Style

Monochrome Style

More ways (Community supported)

Roadmap

Make React Components

Adding Brand Icons

Designing Solid Style

Designing Thin-line Style

Support for CSS Animations

Make SVG Sprite in which user can control different attributes such as stroke, fill, width, height and more.

Contributing

We will be happy to have community support for Unicons. Feel free to fork and create pull requests. We have given a small roadmap above so that you can help us build these features.

Icon Requests

We've created a thread at Iconscout Community where you can request for new icons. And we'll be happy to design them in upcoming weeks.

License

Unicons are Open Source icons and licensed under Apache 2.0. You're free to use these icons in your personal and commercial project. We would love to see the attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not mandatory.