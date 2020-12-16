openbase logo
@iconscout/react-unicons

by Iconscout
1.1.6 (see all)

1000+ vector icons as easy to use React Components

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.6K

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Unicons

1000+ Pixel-perfect vector icons as React Components. These icons are designed by Iconscout.

Getting Started

You can easily install react-unicons using npm.

npm install --save @iconscout/react-unicons

Or using yarn

yarn add @iconscout/react-unicons

Usage

Use individual icons

import React from 'react';
import UilReact from '@iconscout/react-unicons/icons/uil-react'

const App = () => {
  return <UilReact size="140" color="#61DAFB" />
};

export default App;

You can customize icons as below:

<Unicons.UilReact size="140" color="#61DAFB" />

Usage as full Package

import React from 'react';
import * as Unicons from '@iconscout/react-unicons';

const App = () => {
  return <Unicons.UilReact />
};

export default App;

More ways

Contributing

We will be happy to have community support for Unicons. Feel free to fork and create pull requests. We have given a small roadmap above so that you can help us build these features.

Icon Requests

We've created a thread at Iconscout Community where you can request for new icons. And we'll be happy to design them in upcoming weeks.

License

Unicons are Open Source icons and licensed under Apache 2.0. You're free to use these icons in your personal and commercial project. We would love to see the attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not mandatory.

React Unicons by <a href="https://iconscout.com/">Iconscout</a>

Alternatives

styled-icons💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-iconsFluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
823K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
react-iconssvg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
877K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant
@progress/kendo-react-commonIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
169K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-featherReact component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
169K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 56 Alternatives

Tutorials

