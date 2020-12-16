React Unicons

1000+ Pixel-perfect vector icons as React Components. These icons are designed by Iconscout.

Getting Started

You can easily install react-unicons using npm.

npm install --save @iconscout/react-unicons

Or using yarn

yarn add @iconscout/react-unicons

Usage

Use individual icons

import React from 'react' ; import UilReact from '@iconscout/react-unicons/icons/uil-react' const App = () => { return < UilReact size = "140" color = "#61DAFB" /> }; export default App;

You can customize icons as below:

< Unicons.UilReact size = "140" color = "#61DAFB" />

Usage as full Package

import React from 'react' ; import * as Unicons from '@iconscout/react-unicons' ; const App = () => { return < Unicons.UilReact /> }; export default App;

More ways

Contributing

We will be happy to have community support for Unicons. Feel free to fork and create pull requests. We have given a small roadmap above so that you can help us build these features.

Icon Requests

We've created a thread at Iconscout Community where you can request for new icons. And we'll be happy to design them in upcoming weeks.

License

Unicons are Open Source icons and licensed under Apache 2.0. You're free to use these icons in your personal and commercial project. We would love to see the attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not mandatory.