react-simple-icons This package provides a React component for simple-icons.

Installation

Install the package in your project directory with:

// with yarn yarn add @icons-pack/react-simple-icons // with npm npm add @icons-pack/react-simple-icons

TypeScript Support

Usage

You can use simpleicons.org to find a specific icon. Then, you can import the icon from simple-icons and use it with the Icon component:

import siReact from 'simple-icons/icons/react' ; import Icon from '@icons-pack/react-simple-icons' ; function BasicExample ( ) { return < Icon icon = {siReact} color = "#61DAFB" size = {24} /> ; }

Demo

Edit codesandbox

Change title

@icons-pack/react-simple-icons provides a default title referring to the component name

The <title> element provides an accessible, short-text description of any SVG container element or graphics element.

import siReact from 'simple-icons/icons/react' ; import Icon from '@icons-pack/react-simple-icons' ; function ChangeTitle ( ) { return < Icon icon = {siReact} title = "My title" color = "#61DAFB" size = {24} /> ; }

Custom styles

import siReact from 'simple-icons/icons/react' ; import Icon from '@icons-pack/react-simple-icons' ; function CustomStyles ( ) { return < Icon icon = {siReact} className = "myStyle" /> ; }