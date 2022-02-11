openbase logo
@icons-pack/react-simple-icons

by icons-pack
4.6.1 (see all)

📦 This package provides the Simple Icons packaged as a set of React components.

Readme

react simple icons

react-simple-icons

This package provides a React component for simple-icons.

Installation

Install the package in your project directory with:

// with yarn
yarn add @icons-pack/react-simple-icons

// with npm
npm add @icons-pack/react-simple-icons

TypeScript Support

Usage

You can use simpleicons.org to find a specific icon. Then, you can import the icon from simple-icons and use it with the Icon component:

import siReact from 'simple-icons/icons/react';
import Icon from '@icons-pack/react-simple-icons';

function BasicExample() {
  return <Icon icon={siReact} color="#61DAFB" size={24} />;
}

Change title

@icons-pack/react-simple-icons provides a default title referring to the component name

The <title> element provides an accessible, short-text description of any SVG container element or graphics element.

import siReact from 'simple-icons/icons/react';
import Icon from '@icons-pack/react-simple-icons';

// title default "React"
function ChangeTitle() {
  return <Icon icon={siReact} title="My title" color="#61DAFB" size={24} />;
}

Custom styles

import siReact from 'simple-icons/icons/react';
import Icon from '@icons-pack/react-simple-icons';

// title default "React"
function CustomStyles() {
  return <Icon icon={siReact} className="myStyle" />;
}

.myStyle {
  width: 35px;
  height: 35px;
}

