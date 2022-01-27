What is Iconify?

Iconify is the most versatile icon framework.

Unified icon framework that can be used with any icon library.

Out of the box includes 100+ icon sets with more than 100,000 icons.

Embed icons in HTML with SVG framework or components for front-end frameworks.

Embed icons in designs with plug-ins for Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD.

Add icon search to your applications with Iconify Icon Finder.

For more information visit https://iconify.design/.

Iconify version 1

If you are looking for Iconify version 1, check out https://github.com/iconify/iconify/tree/iconify1

This repository contains the new version, completely rewritten using modern development process.

Iconify monorepo

This repository is a big monorepo that contains several icon components for various frameworks and several packages that are reused by all those components.

Iconify icon components

Iconify icon components are not just yet another set of icon components. Unlike other icon components, Iconify icon components do not include icon data. They load icon data on demand from Iconify API.

Iconify API provides data for over 100,000 icons! API is hosted on publicly available servers, spread out geographically to make sure visitors from all over the world have the fastest possible connection with redundancies in place to make sure it is always online.

Why is API needed?

When you use an icon font, each visitor loads an entire font, even if your page only uses a few icons. This is a major downside of using icon fonts. That limits developers to one or two fonts or icon sets.

If you are using typical icon set that is not a font, you still need to bundle all icons used in your application, even ones that visitor does not need.

Unlike icon fonts and components for various icon sets, Iconify icon components dynamically load icon data from Iconify API whenever it is needed.

This makes it possible to have an unlimited choice of icons!

Available packages

There are several Iconify components included in this repository:

Other packages:

Installation

This monorepo uses Lerna to manage packages.

First you need to install Lerna:

npm run install

To install dependencies in all packages, run

npm run bootstrap

This will install all dependencies and create symbolic links to packages.

If links stop working for some reason, run npm run link to fix links.

If you want to re-install dependencies, run npm run clean to clear all repositories (press "Y" to continue), then npm run bootstrap to install everything again.

Documentation

Documentation for all packages is available on Iconify documentation website:

Licence

Iconify is dual-licensed under Apache 2.0 and GPL 2.0 licence. You may select, at your option, one of the above-listed licences.

SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 OR GPL-2.0

This licence does not apply to icons. Icons are released under different licences, see each icon set for details. Icons available by default are all licensed under some kind of open-source or free licence.

© 2020, 2021 Iconify OÜ