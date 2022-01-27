Iconify is the most versatile icon framework.
For more information visit https://iconify.design/.
If you are looking for Iconify version 1, check out https://github.com/iconify/iconify/tree/iconify1
This repository contains the new version, completely rewritten using modern development process.
This repository is a big monorepo that contains several icon components for various frameworks and several packages that are reused by all those components.
Iconify icon components are not just yet another set of icon components. Unlike other icon components, Iconify icon components do not include icon data. They load icon data on demand from Iconify API.
Iconify API provides data for over 100,000 icons! API is hosted on publicly available servers, spread out geographically to make sure visitors from all over the world have the fastest possible connection with redundancies in place to make sure it is always online.
When you use an icon font, each visitor loads an entire font, even if your page only uses a few icons. This is a major downside of using icon fonts. That limits developers to one or two fonts or icon sets.
If you are using typical icon set that is not a font, you still need to bundle all icons used in your application, even ones that visitor does not need.
Unlike icon fonts and components for various icon sets, Iconify icon components dynamically load icon data from Iconify API whenever it is needed.
This makes it possible to have an unlimited choice of icons!
There are several Iconify components included in this repository:
|Implementation
|Usage
|SVG Framework
|HTML
|React component
|React, Next.js
|Vue 3 component
|Vue 3
|Vue 2 component
|Vue 2
|Svelte component
|Svelte, SvelteKit, Sapper
|Ember component
|Ember
Other packages:
tsup, but without bundler. Used by Utils, Core and API Redundancy packages. Builds ES and CommonJS modules, type definition files and updates exports in
package.json.
This monorepo uses Lerna to manage packages.
First you need to install Lerna:
npm run install
To install dependencies in all packages, run
npm run bootstrap
This will install all dependencies and create symbolic links to packages.
If links stop working for some reason, run
npm run link to fix links.
If you want to re-install dependencies, run
npm run clean to clear all repositories (press "Y" to continue), then
npm run bootstrap to install everything again.
Documentation for all packages is available on Iconify documentation website:
Iconify is dual-licensed under Apache 2.0 and GPL 2.0 licence. You may select, at your option, one of the above-listed licences.
SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 OR GPL-2.0
This licence does not apply to icons. Icons are released under different licences, see each icon set for details. Icons available by default are all licensed under some kind of open-source or free licence.
© 2020, 2021 Iconify OÜ