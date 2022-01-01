Iconify icon sets in JSON format

This is collection of SVG icons created by various authors, released under various free licenses. Some collections require attribution when used for commercial purposes. See collections.md for list of collections and their licenses.

All icons have been normalized:

Cleaned up, removing anything that is not needed to show icon.

Colors for monotone icons have been replaced with currentColor , making it easy to change icon color by changing text color.

Repository is updated 3 times a week by fully automated script, so it always contains latest icons from various sources.

Format and usage

Icon sets are stored in IconifyJSON format. TypeScript definition is available in @iconify/types package. Documentation is available on Iconify Documentation website.

To work with icon sets, use Iconify Utils. Utils package works in any JavaScript environment: Node.js, Deno, browsers, isolated JavaScript environments. For PHP applications use Iconify JSON Tools.

To create icon sets, use Iconify Tools. Tools package works in Node.js, it can import icons from various sources, do cleanup, optimisation, export it in IconifyJSON format and generate NPM packages.

How to get this repository

Instructions below are for Node.js and PHP projects.

Run this command to add icons to your project:

npm install --save @iconify/json

Icons will be available in node_modules/@iconify/json

To resolve filename for any json file, use this if you are using CommonJS syntax:

import { locate } from '@iconify/json' ; const mdiLightFilename = locate( 'mdi-light' );

PHP

Install and initialize Composer project. See documentation at https://getcomposer.org

Then open composer.json and add following code:

"require" : { "php" : ">=5.6" , "iconify/json" : "*" }

then run:

composer install

Icons will be available in vendor/iconify/json/

If you don't use Composer, clone GitHub repository and add necessary autoload code.

To resolve filename for any json file, use this:

$mdiLightLocation = \Iconify\IconsJSON\Finder::locate( 'mdi-light' );

Data format

Icons used by Iconify are in directory json, in Iconify JSON format.

Why JSON instead of SVG? There are several reasons for that:

Easy to store images in bulk.

Contains only content of icon without SVG element, making it easy to manipulate content without doing complex parsing. It also makes it easier to create components, such as React icon component, allowing to use framework native SVG element.

Data can contain additional content: aliases for icons, icon set information, categories/tags/themes.

Why not XML?

JSON is much easier to parse without additional tools. All languages support it.

Format of json file is very simple:

{ "prefix" : "mdi-light" , "icons" : { "icon-name" : { "body" : "<g />" , "width" : 24 , "height" : 24 } }, "aliases" : { "icon-alias" : { "parent" : "icon-name" } } }

"icons" object contains list of all icons.

Each icon has following properties:

body: icon body.

left, top: left and top coordinates of viewBox, default is 0.

width, height: dimensions of viewBox, default is 16.

rotate: rotation. Default = 0. Values: 0 = 0deg, 1 = 90deg, 2 = 180deg, 3 = 270deg.

hFlip: horizontal flip. Boolean value, default = false.

vFlip: vertical flip. Boolean value, default = false.

hidden: if set to true, icon is hidden. That means icon was removed from collection for some reason, but it is kept in JSON file to prevent applications that rely on old icon from breaking.

Optional "aliases" object contains list of aliases for icons. Format is similar to "icons" object, but without "body" property and with additional property "parent" that points to parent icon. Transformation properties (rotate, hFlip, vFlip) are merged with parent icon's properties. Any other properties overwrite properties of parent icon.

When multiple icons have the same value, it is moved to root object to reduce duplication:

{ "prefix" : "mdi-light" , "icons" : { "icon1" : { "body" : "<g />" }, "icon2" : { "body" : "<g />" }, "icon-20" : { "body" : "<g />" , "width" : 20 , "height" : 20 } }, "width" : 24 , "height" : 24 }

In example above, "icon1" and "icon2" are 24x24, "icon-20" is 20x20.

For more information see developer documentation on https://docs.iconify.design/types/iconify-json.html

Extracting individual SVG icons

For PHP use Iconify JSON Tools.

For JavaScript use Iconify Utils, though Iconify JSON Tools are also available (but deprecated).

Example using Iconify Utils (TypeScript):

import { promises as fs } from 'fs' ; import { locate } from '@iconify/json' ; import { parseIconSet } from '@iconify/utils/lib/icon-set/parse' ; import { iconToSVG } from '@iconify/utils/lib/svg/build' ; import { defaults } from '@iconify/utils/lib/customisations' ; ( async ( ) => { const filename = locate( 'mdi' ); const icons = JSON .parse( await fs.readFile( filename, 'utf8' ) ); const exportedSVG: Record< string , string > = Object .create( null ); parseIconSet( icons, ( iconName, iconData ) => { if ( !iconData ) { console .error( ` Error parsing icon ${iconName}` ); return ; } const renderData = iconToSVG( iconData, { ...defaults, height: 'auto', } ); const svgAttributes: Record< string , string > = { 'xmlns': 'http: 'xmlns:xlink': 'http: ...renderData.attributes, }; const svgAttributesStr = Object .keys( svgAttributes ) .map( ( attr ) => `${attr}="${svgAttributes[attr as keyof typeof svgAttributes]}"` ) .join( ' ' ); const svg = `<svg ${svgAttributesStr}>${renderData.body}</svg>`; exportedSVG[iconName] = svg; } ); const outputDir = 'mdi- export '; try { await fs.mkdir( outputDir, { recursive: true , } ); } catch ( err ) { } const filenames = Object .keys( exportedSVG ); for ( let i = 0; i < filenames.length; i++ ) { const filename = filenames[i]; const svg = exportedSVG[filename]; await fs.writeFile( outputDir + '/' + filename + '.svg', svg, 'utf8' ); } } ) () ;

Example using Iconify JSON Tools:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { SVG, Collection } = require ( '@iconify/json-tools' ); const outputDir = 'mdi-export' ; try { fs.mkdirSync(outputDir, { recursive : true , }); } catch (err) { } const collection = new Collection(); collection.loadIconifyCollection( 'mdi' ); collection.listIcons( true ).forEach( ( icon ) => { let svg = new SVG(collection.getIconData(icon)); fs.writeFileSync( outputDir + '/' + icon + '.svg' , svg.getSVG({ height : 'auto' , }) ); });

use \ Iconify \ JSONTools \ Collection ; use \ Iconify \ JSONTools \ SVG ; $outputDir = 'mdi-export' ; @mkdir($outputDir, 0777 , true ); $collection = new Collection(); $collection->loadIconifyCollection( 'mdi' ); foreach ($collection->listIcons( true ) as $icon) { $svg = new SVG($collection->getIconData($icon)); file_put_contents($outputDir . '/' . $icon . '.svg' , $svg->getSVG([ 'height' => 'auto' ])); }

License

This is collection of works by various authors, not original collection.

See collections.md for list of collections and their licenses.