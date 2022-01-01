This is collection of SVG icons created by various authors, released under various free licenses. Some collections require attribution when used for commercial purposes. See collections.md for list of collections and their licenses.
All icons have been normalized:
currentColor, making it easy to change icon color by changing text color.
Repository is updated 3 times a week by fully automated script, so it always contains latest icons from various sources.
Icon sets are stored in
IconifyJSON format. TypeScript definition is available in
@iconify/types package. Documentation is available on Iconify Documentation website.
To work with icon sets, use Iconify Utils. Utils package works in any JavaScript environment: Node.js, Deno, browsers, isolated JavaScript environments. For PHP applications use Iconify JSON Tools.
To create icon sets, use Iconify Tools. Tools package works in Node.js, it can import icons from various sources, do cleanup, optimisation, export it in
IconifyJSON format and generate NPM packages.
Instructions below are for Node.js and PHP projects.
Run this command to add icons to your project:
npm install --save @iconify/json
Icons will be available in node_modules/@iconify/json
To resolve filename for any json file, use this if you are using CommonJS syntax:
import { locate } from '@iconify/json';
// returns location of mdi-light.json
const mdiLightFilename = locate('mdi-light');
Install and initialize Composer project. See documentation at https://getcomposer.org
Then open composer.json and add following code:
"require": {
"php": ">=5.6",
"iconify/json": "*"
}
then run:
composer install
Icons will be available in vendor/iconify/json/
If you don't use Composer, clone GitHub repository and add necessary autoload code.
To resolve filename for any json file, use this:
// Returns location of mdi-light.json
$mdiLightLocation = \Iconify\IconsJSON\Finder::locate('mdi-light');
Icons used by Iconify are in directory json, in Iconify JSON format.
Why JSON instead of SVG? There are several reasons for that:
Why not XML?
Format of json file is very simple:
{
"prefix": "mdi-light",
"icons": {
"icon-name": {
"body": "<g />",
"width": 24,
"height": 24
}
},
"aliases": {
"icon-alias": {
"parent": "icon-name"
}
}
}
"icons" object contains list of all icons.
Each icon has following properties:
Optional "aliases" object contains list of aliases for icons. Format is similar to "icons" object, but without "body" property and with additional property "parent" that points to parent icon. Transformation properties (rotate, hFlip, vFlip) are merged with parent icon's properties. Any other properties overwrite properties of parent icon.
When multiple icons have the same value, it is moved to root object to reduce duplication:
{
"prefix": "mdi-light",
"icons": {
"icon1": {
"body": "<g />"
},
"icon2": {
"body": "<g />"
},
"icon-20": {
"body": "<g />",
"width": 20,
"height": 20
}
},
"width": 24,
"height": 24
}
In example above, "icon1" and "icon2" are 24x24, "icon-20" is 20x20.
For more information see developer documentation on https://docs.iconify.design/types/iconify-json.html
For PHP use Iconify JSON Tools.
For JavaScript use Iconify Utils, though Iconify JSON Tools are also available (but deprecated).
Example using Iconify Utils (TypeScript):
import { promises as fs } from 'fs';
// Function to locate JSON file
import { locate } from '@iconify/json';
// Various functions from Iconify Utils
import { parseIconSet } from '@iconify/utils/lib/icon-set/parse';
import { iconToSVG } from '@iconify/utils/lib/svg/build';
import { defaults } from '@iconify/utils/lib/customisations';
(async () => {
// Locate icons
const filename = locate('mdi');
// Load icon set
const icons = JSON.parse(await fs.readFile(filename, 'utf8'));
// Parse all icons
const exportedSVG: Record<string, string> = Object.create(null);
parseIconSet(icons, (iconName, iconData) => {
if (!iconData) {
// Invalid icon
console.error(`Error parsing icon ${iconName}`);
return;
}
// Render icon
const renderData = iconToSVG(iconData, {
...defaults,
height: 'auto',
});
// Generate attributes for SVG element
const svgAttributes: Record<string, string> = {
'xmlns': 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
'xmlns:xlink': 'http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink',
...renderData.attributes,
};
const svgAttributesStr = Object.keys(svgAttributes)
.map(
(attr) =>
// No need to check attributes for special characters, such as quotes,
// they cannot contain anything that needs escaping.
`${attr}="${svgAttributes[attr as keyof typeof svgAttributes]}"`
)
.join(' ');
// Generate SVG
const svg = `<svg ${svgAttributesStr}>${renderData.body}</svg>`;
exportedSVG[iconName] = svg;
});
// Output directory
const outputDir = 'mdi-export';
try {
await fs.mkdir(outputDir, {
recursive: true,
});
} catch (err) {
//
}
// Save all files
const filenames = Object.keys(exportedSVG);
for (let i = 0; i < filenames.length; i++) {
const filename = filenames[i];
const svg = exportedSVG[filename];
await fs.writeFile(outputDir + '/' + filename + '.svg', svg, 'utf8');
}
})();
Example using Iconify JSON Tools:
const fs = require('fs');
const { SVG, Collection } = require('@iconify/json-tools');
const outputDir = 'mdi-export';
try {
fs.mkdirSync(outputDir, {
recursive: true,
});
} catch (err) {
//
}
const collection = new Collection();
collection.loadIconifyCollection('mdi');
collection.listIcons(true).forEach((icon) => {
let svg = new SVG(collection.getIconData(icon));
fs.writeFileSync(
outputDir + '/' + icon + '.svg',
svg.getSVG({
height: 'auto',
})
);
});
use \Iconify\JSONTools\Collection;
use \Iconify\JSONTools\SVG;
$outputDir = 'mdi-export';
@mkdir($outputDir, 0777, true);
$collection = new Collection();
$collection->loadIconifyCollection('mdi');
foreach ($collection->listIcons(true) as $icon) {
$svg = new SVG($collection->getIconData($icon));
file_put_contents($outputDir . '/' . $icon . '.svg', $svg->getSVG([
'height' => 'auto'
]));
}
This is collection of works by various authors, not original collection.
See collections.md for list of collections and their licenses.