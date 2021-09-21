Iconic is a free “do wtf you want with” set of pixel-perfect icons.

Available as basic SVG icons and via first-party React and Vue libraries.

Browse at iconic.app →

Basic Usage

The quickest way to use these icons is to simply copy the source for the icon you need from iconic.app and inline it directly into your HTML:

< svg width = "24" height = "24" viewBox = "0 0 24 24" fill = "none" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < path d = "M13.75 6.75L19.25 12L13.75 17.25" stroke = "#141414" stroke-width = "1.5" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" > </ path > < path d = "M19 12H4.75" stroke = "#141414" stroke-width = "1.5" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" > </ path > </ svg >

React

First, install @iconicicons/react from npm:

npm install @iconicicons/react

Now each icon can be imported individually as a React component:

import { BatteryIcon } from '@iconicicons/react' function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < div > < BatteryIcon /> < p > ... </ p > </ div > ) }

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon .

Vue

First, install @iconicicons/vue or @iconicicons/vue3 from npm:

npm install @iconicicons/vue // for Vue 2 npm install @iconicicons/vue3 // for Vue 3

Now each icon can be imported individually as a Vue component:

<template> <div> <BatteryIcon /> <p>...</p> </div> </template> <script> import { BatteryIcon } from '@iconicicons/vue' export default { components: { BatteryIcon } } </script>