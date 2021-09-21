openbase logo
Iconic Icons

Iconic is a free “do wtf you want with” set of pixel-perfect icons.
Available as basic SVG icons and via first-party React and Vue libraries.

Browse at iconic.app →

Basic Usage

The quickest way to use these icons is to simply copy the source for the icon you need from iconic.app and inline it directly into your HTML:

<svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <path d="M13.75 6.75L19.25 12L13.75 17.25" stroke="#141414" stroke-width="1.5" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"></path>
    <path d="M19 12H4.75" stroke="#141414" stroke-width="1.5" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"></path>
</svg>

React

First, install @iconicicons/react from npm:

npm install @iconicicons/react

Now each icon can be imported individually as a React component:

import { BatteryIcon } from '@iconicicons/react'

function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <div>
      <BatteryIcon />
      <p>...</p>
    </div>
  )
}

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon.

Vue

First, install @iconicicons/vue or @iconicicons/vue3 from npm:

npm install @iconicicons/vue // for Vue 2
npm install @iconicicons/vue3 // for Vue 3

Now each icon can be imported individually as a Vue component:

<template>
  <div>
    <BatteryIcon />
    <p>...</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { BatteryIcon } from '@iconicicons/vue'

export default {
  components: { BatteryIcon }
}
</script>

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon.

