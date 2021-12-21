English | 简体中文
IconPark gives access to more than 2000 high-quality icons, and introduces an interface for customizing your icons.
Instead of using various SVG source files to achieve different themes, We implement a technology transforming attributes of a single SVG source file into multiple themes. Besides, we provide cross-platform components, including
react-icons,
vue-icons and
svg-icons.
So whether you are a designer or a developer, you can use them in your designs or your projects for free.
Find packages in
packages folder. NPM packages make it painless to import icon components to your project.
|Name
|Github link
|NPM link
|React Icons
|React Component
|@icon-park/react
|Vue2 Icons
|Vue Component for old Vue2.0
|@icon-park/vue
|Vue3 Icons
|Vue Component for Vue3.0
|@icon-park/vue-next
|SVG Icons
|Pure SVG String
|@icon-park/svg
Basic coloring can be done by setting two attributes on the node: fill and stroke. Fill sets the color inside the object while stroke sets the color of the line drawn around the object. By changing this two attributes, you can transform a single SVG icon into different themes, including:
outline,
filled,
two-tone,
multi-color. Take the icon named
camera for example:
Source file:
After Transforming:
|React icons
|Preview
|Theme
<Camera theme="outline" size="32" fill="#000000"/>
|Outline theme
<Camera theme="filled" size="32" fill="#333"/>
|Filled theme
<Camera theme="two-tone" size="32" fill={['#333' ,'#2F88FF']}/>
|Two-tone theme
<Camera theme="multi-color" size="32" fill={['#333' ,'#2F88FF' ,'#FFF' ,'#43CCF8']}/>
|Multi-color theme
If you need to use additional information such as icon name, author, category, label and creation time, you can use the
icons.json file located in the root directory of each NPM.
Here is the website of IconPark. Each icon is hand-coded within a 48x48 grid, using SVG stroke giving the maximum flexibility on styling. You can adjust the color, size,
stroke-width,
stroke-linejoin,
stroke-linecap and other attributes to meet your needs.
You can use them in Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, PPT, etc.
CHANGELOG.en-US | CHANGELOG.简体中文