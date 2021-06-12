Duration

This is a library for dealing with durations. It works well with javascript's Date objects.

$ npm install @icholy/duration

import Duration from "@icholy/duration" ;

Parse

ms - millisecond

- millisecond s - second

- second m - minute

- minute h - hour

- hour d - day

- day w - week

var d = new Duration( "6w5d4h3m2s1ms" ); console .log( d.milliseconds(), "

" , d.seconds(), "

" , d.minutes(), "

" , d.hours(), "

" , d.days(), "

" , d.weeks(), "

" );

Format

console .log( "str:" , Duration.hour.toString(), "ms:" , Duration.hour.valueOf() );

Basic Operations

var d1 = new Duration( "6d" ), d2 = new Duration(d1 + Duration.day); console .log(d2.toString()) var d3 = new Duration( "5m" ), d4 = new Duration(d3 * 12 ); console .log(d4.toString())

var d = Duration.parse( "5h" ), now = new Date (), later = new Date (now + d); console .log(later.toString()); var bday = new Date ( "March 3, 1991" ), now = new Date (), age = new Duration(now - bday); console .log(age.toString());

setTimeout / setInterval