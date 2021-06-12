openbase logo
@icholy/duration

by Ilia Choly
5.1.0 (see all)

class for working with time durations

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Duration Build Status

This is a library for dealing with durations. It works well with javascript's Date objects.

$ npm install @icholy/duration

import Duration from "@icholy/duration";

Parse

  • ms - millisecond
  • s - second
  • m - minute
  • h - hour
  • d - day
  • w - week
var d = new Duration("6w5d4h3m2s1ms");

console.log(
    d.milliseconds(), "\n", // => 4075382001
    d.seconds(),      "\n", // => 4075382
    d.minutes(),      "\n", // => 67923
    d.hours(),        "\n", // => 1132
    d.days(),         "\n", // => 47
    d.weeks(),        "\n"  // => 6
);

Format

console.log(
  "str:",  Duration.hour.toString(),
  "ms:",   Duration.hour.valueOf()
); // => "str: 1h ms: 3600000"

Basic Operations

// Addition
var d1 = new Duration("6d"),
    d2 = new Duration(d1 + Duration.day);
console.log(d2.toString()) // => "168h"

// Multiplication
var d3 = new Duration("5m"),
    d4 = new Duration(d3 * 12);
console.log(d4.toString()) // => "1h"

// etc ...

Dates

// Adding duration to date
var d     = Duration.parse("5h"),
    now   = new Date(),
    later = new Date(now + d);
console.log(later.toString());

// Duration between two dates
var bday = new Date("March 3, 1991"),
    now  = new Date(),
    age  = new Duration(now - bday);
console.log(age.toString());

setTimeout / setInterval

setTimeout(function () {
    // runs 5 minutes later
}, new Duration("5m"));

setInterval(function () {
    // runs every 10 seconds 
}, 10 * Duration.second);

