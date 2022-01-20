iCHEF web components library, built with React.
yarn add @ichef/gypcrete
Here is a quick example to get you started:
./App.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import CustomComponent from './CustomComponent';
import '@ichef/gypcrete/dist/gypcrete.css';
const App = () => (
<div>
<CustomComponent />
</div>
);
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('app')
);
./CustomComponent.js
import React from 'react';
import { Button } from '@ichef/gypcrete';
const CustomComponent = () => (
<Button basic="Hello World!" />
);
export default CustomComponent;
Gypcrete is a multi-package mono-repo built on Lerna. All sub-pacakges are placed inside
packages/ folder. It uses Yarn Workspaces to hoist all dependencies to root level.
To install dependencies and link packages, simply run
yarn install.
To run the Storybook locally, use the
yarn start script.
Linters and test runners are configured at repository level.
They should check all source files across every package in the
packages/ folder.
Gypcrete does not publish develop builds to the
dist branch anymore. It now publishes to NPM instead:
develop branch --> publish a canary build
master branch --> publish a relase build
We're relying on Lerna for versioning and publishing. When you create a Release on Github, it will trigger task on Travis CI to publish with Lerna. It also converts the lightweight tag created by Github Release to an annotated tag for Lerna to calculate versions.
When releasing a new version for Gypcrete, follow the steps:
Create a release branch
release/x.y.z
(Optional) Release beta builds with
yarn release:pre locally to specify version.
Bump version for
package.json and
CHANGELOG.
Bump children packages version with script:
yarn bumpversion
This will run
lerna version, which updates all
package.json files in
packages/.
Commit above changes, then create a pull request for this release branch.
[Important] Create a new Release on Github in format of
v3.4.5 once it's merged into
master.
Please be sure to prefix the tag name with
v as Lerna uses them to calculate changes.
Backport changes from
master back to
develop by creating a
backport/x.y.y branch and create a pull request for that.
At the time Github Release is created, it should trigger
yarn release on Travis CI and publishes packages to npm.
This project is licensed under the terms of the Apache License 2.0