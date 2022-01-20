gypcrete

iCHEF web components library, built with React.

Demo

ichef.github.io/gypcrete

Installation

yarn add @ichef/gypcrete

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started:

./App.js

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import CustomComponent from './CustomComponent' ; import '@ichef/gypcrete/dist/gypcrete.css' ; const App = () => ( < div > < CustomComponent /> </ div > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app') );

./CustomComponent.js

import React from 'react' ; import { Button } from '@ichef/gypcrete' ; const CustomComponent = () => ( < Button basic = "Hello World!" /> ); export default CustomComponent;

Develop

Gypcrete is a multi-package mono-repo built on Lerna. All sub-pacakges are placed inside packages/ folder. It uses Yarn Workspaces to hoist all dependencies to root level.

To install dependencies and link packages, simply run yarn install . To run the Storybook locally, use the yarn start script.

Linters and test runners are configured at repository level. They should check all source files across every package in the packages/ folder.

Gypcrete does not publish develop builds to the dist branch anymore. It now publishes to NPM instead:

When pushed to develop branch --> publish a canary build

branch --> publish a canary build When pushed to master branch --> publish a relase build

Releasing

We're relying on Lerna for versioning and publishing. When you create a Release on Github, it will trigger task on Travis CI to publish with Lerna. It also converts the lightweight tag created by Github Release to an annotated tag for Lerna to calculate versions.

When releasing a new version for Gypcrete, follow the steps:

Create a release branch release/x.y.z (Optional) Release beta builds with yarn release:pre locally to specify version. Bump version for package.json and CHANGELOG . Bump children packages version with script: yarn bumpversion This will run lerna version , which updates all package.json files in packages/ . Commit above changes, then create a pull request for this release branch. [Important] Create a new Release on Github in format of v3.4.5 once it's merged into master . Please be sure to prefix the tag name with v as Lerna uses them to calculate changes. Backport changes from master back to develop by creating a backport/x.y.y branch and create a pull request for that.

At the time Github Release is created, it should trigger yarn release on Travis CI and publishes packages to npm.

LICENSE

This project is licensed under the terms of the Apache License 2.0