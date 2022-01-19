openbase logo
@iceland/materials

by alibaba
1.0.8

🚀 The Progressive App Framework Based On React（基于 React 的渐进式应用框架）

Readme

English | 简体中文

icejs

Downloads Version GitHub license PRs Welcome Gitter

A universal framework based on React.js, Docs.

Features

  • 🐒 Engineering：Out of the box support for ES6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules，etc
  • 🦊 Routing：Powerful Routing System, supports configured routing and conventions routing
  • 🐯 State management：Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks
  • 🐦 Config：Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file
  • 🐶 Logger：Built-in logger solution, it's a flexible abstraction over using console.log as well
  • 🦁 Application configuration：Provide powerful and extensible application configuration
  • 🐴 Hooks：Provide Hooks APIs such as useModel and useHistory, etc
  • 🐌 Plugin system：The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions
  • 🐘 TypeScript：Support TypeScript
  • 🐂 Modern：Support SPA, SSR, MPA and Micro-frontend

Quick start

Setup by VS Code

We recommend creating a new icejs app using AppWorks:

demo

See Quick start by AppWorks for more details.

Setup by CLI

We recommend creating a new icejs app using create-ice, which sets up everything automatically for you. To create a project, run:

$ npm init ice <project-name>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install
$ npm run start # running on http://localhost:3333.

It's as simple as that!

Examples

Contributing

Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md

Ecosystem

ProjectVersionDocsDescription
icejsicejs-statusdocsA universal framework based on react.js
icestarkicestark-statusdocsMicro Frontends solution for large application
icestoreicestore-statusdocsSimple and friendly state for React
formilyformily-statusdocsPerformant, flexible and extensible form solution
ahooksahooks-statusdocsReact Hooks Library

Community

DingTalk communityGitHub issuesGitter
issuesgitter

License

MIT

