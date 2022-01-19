English | 简体中文
A universal framework based on React.js, Docs.
console.log as well
We recommend creating a new icejs app using AppWorks:
See Quick start by AppWorks for more details.
We recommend creating a new icejs app using create-ice, which sets up everything automatically for you. To create a project, run:
$ npm init ice <project-name>
npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+
Start local server to launch project:
$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install
$ npm run start # running on http://localhost:3333.
It's as simple as that!
Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md
|Project
|Version
|Docs
|Description
|icejs
|docs
|A universal framework based on react.js
|icestark
|docs
|Micro Frontends solution for large application
|icestore
|docs
|Simple and friendly state for React
|formily
|docs
|Performant, flexible and extensible form solution
|ahooks
|docs
|React Hooks Library
