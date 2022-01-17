English | 简体中文

Micro Frontends solution for large application. Website Chinese docs.

Features 🎉

No framework constraint for main&sub applications, support React/Vue/Angular/...

Sub-application support multiple types of entry: js&css, html entry, html content

Compatible with single-spa sub-application and lifecycles

JavaScript sandbox by Proxy API

Showcases 🎃

Vue main-application

https://icestark-vue.surge.sh/

Main-application based on Vue, And sub-applications based on React, Vue respectively.

React main-application

https://icestark-react.surge.sh/

Main-application based on React, And sub-applications based on React, Vue, Angular respectively.

Concepts:

Main-application: also named framework application, responsible for sub-applications registration&load&render, layout display (Header, Sidebar, Footer, etc.)

Sub-application: responsible for content display related to its own business

Getting Started 🥢🍚

Use Scaffold

Main-application:

$ npm init ice icestark-layout @icedesign/stark-layout-scaffold $ npm init ice icestark-layout @vue-materials/icestark-layout-app $ cd icestark-layout $ npm install $ npm start

Sub-application:

$ npm init ice icestark-child @icedesign/stark-child-scaffold $ npm init ice icestark-child @vue-materials/icestark-child-app $ cd icestark-child $ npm install $ npm run start

setup in react app

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { AppRouter, AppRoute } from '@ice/stark' ; class App extends React . Component { onRouteChange = ( pathname, query ) => { console .log(pathname, query); }; render() { return ( <div> <div>this is common header</div> <AppRouter onRouteChange={this.onRouteChange} ErrorComponent={<div>js bundle loaded error</div>} NotFoundComponent={<div>NotFound</div>} > <AppRoute path={['/', '/message', '/about']} exact title="通用页面" url={['//unpkg.com/icestark-child-common/build/js/index.js']} /> <AppRoute path="/seller" url={[ '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/js/index.js', '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/css/index.css', ]} /> </AppRouter> <div>this is common footer</div> </div> ); } } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('ice-container'));

AppRouter locates the sub-application rendering node

locates the sub-application rendering node AppRoute corresponds to the configuration of a sub-application, path configures all route information, basename configures a uniform route prefix, url configures assets url

corresponds to the configuration of a sub-application, configures all route information, configures a uniform route prefix, configures assets url icestark will follow the route parsing rules like to determine the current path , load the static resources of the corresponding sub-application, and render

setup with APIs

supported by @ice/stark@2.0.0

import { registerMicroApps } from '@ice/stark' ; regsiterMicroApps([ { name : 'app1' , activePath : [ '/' , '/message' , '/about' ], exact : true , title : '通用页面' , container : document .getElementById( 'icestarkNode' ), url : [ '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-common/build/js/index.js' ], }, { name : 'app2' , activePath : '/seller' , title : '商家平台' , container : document .getElementById( 'icestarkNode' ), url : [ '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/js/index.js' , '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/css/index.css' , ], }, ]); start();

after sub-application is registered, icestark will load app according to the activePath .

sub-application can expose lifecycles in both register lifecycles and export lifecycles(umd) ways.

1. regsiter lifecycles

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { isInIcestark, getMountNode, registerAppEnter, registerAppLeave } from '@ice/stark-app' ; import router from './router' ; if (isInIcestark()) { const mountNode = getMountNode(); registerAppEnter( () => { ReactDOM.render(router(), mountNode); }); registerAppLeave( () => { ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(mountNode); }); } else { ReactDOM.render(router(), document .getElementById( 'ice-container' )); }

Get the render DOM Node via getMountNode

via Trigger app mount manually via registerAppEnter

Trigger app unmount manually via registerAppLeave

import React from 'react' ; import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { renderNotFound, getBasename } from '@ice/stark-app' ; function List ( ) { return < div > List </ div > ; } function Detail ( ) { return < div > Detail </ div > ; } export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( <Router basename={getBasename()}> <Switch> <Route path="/list" component={List} /> <Route path="/detail" component={Detail} /> <Redirect exact from="/" to="list" /> <Route component={() => { return renderNotFound(); }} /> </Switch> </Router> ); } }

Get the basename configuration in the framework application via getBasename

configuration in the framework application via renderNotFound triggers the framework application rendering global NotFound

2. exports lifecycles(umd)

exports lifecycles in sub-application:

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import App from './app' ; export function mount ( props ) { ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('icestarkNode')); } export function unmount() { ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(document.getElementById('icestarkNode')); }

sub-application should be bundled as an UMD module, add the following configuration of webpack:

module .exports = { output : { library : 'sub-app-name' , libraryTarget : 'umd' , }, };

Documentation 📝

https://micro-frontends.ice.work/

Ecosystem 🧼

