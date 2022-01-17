English | 简体中文
Micro Frontends solution for large application. Website Chinese docs.
Proxy API
https://icestark-vue.surge.sh/
Main-application based on Vue, And sub-applications based on React, Vue respectively.
https://icestark-react.surge.sh/
Main-application based on React, And sub-applications based on React, Vue, Angular respectively.
Concepts:
Main-application:
# Based on React
$ npm init ice icestark-layout @icedesign/stark-layout-scaffold
# Based on Vue
$ npm init ice icestark-layout @vue-materials/icestark-layout-app
$ cd icestark-layout
$ npm install
$ npm start
Sub-application:
# Based on React
$ npm init ice icestark-child @icedesign/stark-child-scaffold
# Based on Vue
$ npm init ice icestark-child @vue-materials/icestark-child-app
$ cd icestark-child
$ npm install
$ npm run start
// src/App.jsx
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { AppRouter, AppRoute } from '@ice/stark';
class App extends React.Component {
onRouteChange = (pathname, query) => {
console.log(pathname, query);
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<div>this is common header</div>
<AppRouter
onRouteChange={this.onRouteChange}
ErrorComponent={<div>js bundle loaded error</div>}
NotFoundComponent={<div>NotFound</div>}
>
<AppRoute
path={['/', '/message', '/about']}
exact
title="通用页面"
url={['//unpkg.com/icestark-child-common/build/js/index.js']}
/>
<AppRoute
path="/seller"
url={[
'//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/js/index.js',
'//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/css/index.css',
]}
/>
</AppRouter>
<div>this is common footer</div>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('ice-container'));
AppRouter locates the sub-application rendering node
AppRoute corresponds to the configuration of a sub-application,
path configures all route information,
basename configures a uniform route prefix,
url configures assets url
icestark will follow the route parsing rules like to determine the current
path, load the static resources of the corresponding sub-application, and render
supported by @ice/stark@2.0.0
import { registerMicroApps } from '@ice/stark';
regsiterMicroApps([
{
name: 'app1',
activePath: ['/', '/message', '/about'],
exact: true,
title: '通用页面',
container: document.getElementById('icestarkNode'),
url: ['//unpkg.com/icestark-child-common/build/js/index.js'],
},
{
name: 'app2',
activePath: '/seller',
title: '商家平台',
container: document.getElementById('icestarkNode'),
url: [
'//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/js/index.js',
'//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/css/index.css',
],
},
]);
start();
after sub-application is registered, icestark will load app according to the
activePath.
sub-application can expose lifecycles in both register lifecycles and export lifecycles(umd) ways.
// src/index.js
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { isInIcestark, getMountNode, registerAppEnter, registerAppLeave } from '@ice/stark-app';
import router from './router';
if (isInIcestark()) {
const mountNode = getMountNode();
registerAppEnter(() => {
ReactDOM.render(router(), mountNode);
});
// make sure the unmount event is triggered
registerAppLeave(() => {
ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(mountNode);
});
} else {
ReactDOM.render(router(), document.getElementById('ice-container'));
}
DOM Node via
getMountNode
registerAppEnter
registerAppLeave
// src/router.js
import React from 'react';
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom';
import { renderNotFound, getBasename } from '@ice/stark-app';
function List() {
return <div>List</div>;
}
function Detail() {
return <div>Detail</div>;
}
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Router basename={getBasename()}>
<Switch>
<Route path="/list" component={List} />
<Route path="/detail" component={Detail} />
<Redirect exact from="/" to="list" />
<Route
component={() => {
return renderNotFound();
}}
/>
</Switch>
</Router>
);
}
}
basename configuration in the framework application via
getBasename
renderNotFound triggers the framework application rendering global NotFound
exports lifecycles in sub-application:
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import App from './app';
export function mount(props) {
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('icestarkNode'));
}
export function unmount() {
ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(document.getElementById('icestarkNode'));
}
sub-application should be bundled as an UMD module, add the following configuration of webpack:
module.exports = {
output: {
library: 'sub-app-name',
libraryTarget: 'umd',
},
};
https://micro-frontends.ice.work/
|Project
|Version
|Docs
|Description
|icejs
|docs
|A universal framework based on react.js
|icestore
|docs
|Simple and friendly state for React
|formily
|docs
|Alibaba Group Unified Form Solution
|iceworks
|docs
|Universal Application Development Pack for VS Code
|
ClarkXia
|
那吒
|
daysai
|
大果
|
站稳
|
许文涛
|
Skylor.Min
|
liqupan
Feel free to report any questions as an issue, we'd love to have your helping hand on
icestark.
If you're interested in
icestark, see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information to learn how to get started.