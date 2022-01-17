openbase logo
@ice/stark-html

by ice-lab
0.2.5 (see all)

🐯 Micro Frontends solution for large application（面向大型应用的微前端解决方案），站点国内镜像：https://icestark.gitee.io

Readme

English | 简体中文

icestark

Micro Frontends solution for large application. Website Chinese docs.

NPM version build status Test coverage NPM downloads David deps

Features 🎉

  • No framework constraint for main&sub applications, support React/Vue/Angular/...
  • Sub-application support multiple types of entry: js&css, html entry, html content
  • Compatible with single-spa sub-application and lifecycles
  • JavaScript sandbox by Proxy API

Showcases 🎃

Vue main-application

https://icestark-vue.surge.sh/

Main-application based on Vue, And sub-applications based on React, Vue respectively.

React main-application

https://icestark-react.surge.sh/

Main-application based on React, And sub-applications based on React, Vue, Angular respectively.

Architecture&Concepts 🚁

Concepts:

  • Main-application: also named framework application, responsible for sub-applications registration&load&render, layout display (Header, Sidebar, Footer, etc.)
  • Sub-application: responsible for content display related to its own business

Getting Started 🥢🍚

Use Scaffold

Main-application:

# Based on React
$ npm init ice icestark-layout @icedesign/stark-layout-scaffold
# Based on Vue
$ npm init ice icestark-layout @vue-materials/icestark-layout-app

$ cd icestark-layout
$ npm install
$ npm start

Sub-application:

# Based on React
$ npm init ice icestark-child @icedesign/stark-child-scaffold
# Based on Vue
$ npm init ice icestark-child @vue-materials/icestark-child-app

$ cd icestark-child
$ npm install
$ npm run start

Main-application

setup in react app

// src/App.jsx
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { AppRouter, AppRoute } from '@ice/stark';

class App extends React.Component {
  onRouteChange = (pathname, query) => {
    console.log(pathname, query);
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <div>this is common header</div>
        <AppRouter
          onRouteChange={this.onRouteChange}
          ErrorComponent={<div>js bundle loaded error</div>}
          NotFoundComponent={<div>NotFound</div>}
        >
          <AppRoute
            path={['/', '/message', '/about']}
            exact
            title="通用页面"
            url={['//unpkg.com/icestark-child-common/build/js/index.js']}
          />
          <AppRoute
            path="/seller"
            url={[
              '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/js/index.js',
              '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/css/index.css',
            ]}
          />
        </AppRouter>
        <div>this is common footer</div>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('ice-container'));
  • AppRouter locates the sub-application rendering node
  • AppRoute corresponds to the configuration of a sub-application, path configures all route information, basename configures a uniform route prefix, url configures assets url
  • icestark will follow the route parsing rules like to determine the current path, load the static resources of the corresponding sub-application, and render

setup with APIs

supported by @ice/stark@2.0.0

import { registerMicroApps } from '@ice/stark';

regsiterMicroApps([
  {
    name: 'app1',
    activePath: ['/', '/message', '/about'],
    exact: true,
    title: '通用页面',
    container: document.getElementById('icestarkNode'),
    url: ['//unpkg.com/icestark-child-common/build/js/index.js'],
  },
  {
    name: 'app2',
    activePath: '/seller',
    title: '商家平台',
    container: document.getElementById('icestarkNode'),
    url: [
      '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/js/index.js',
      '//unpkg.com/icestark-child-seller/build/css/index.css',
    ],
  },
]);

start();

after sub-application is registered, icestark will load app according to the activePath.

Sub-application

sub-application can expose lifecycles in both register lifecycles and export lifecycles(umd) ways.

1. regsiter lifecycles

// src/index.js
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { isInIcestark, getMountNode, registerAppEnter, registerAppLeave } from '@ice/stark-app';
import router from './router';

if (isInIcestark()) {
  const mountNode = getMountNode();

  registerAppEnter(() => {
    ReactDOM.render(router(), mountNode);
  });

  // make sure the unmount event is triggered
  registerAppLeave(() => {
    ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(mountNode);
  });
} else {
  ReactDOM.render(router(), document.getElementById('ice-container'));
}
  • Get the render DOM Node via getMountNode
  • Trigger app mount manually via registerAppEnter
  • Trigger app unmount manually via registerAppLeave
// src/router.js
import React from 'react';
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom';
import { renderNotFound, getBasename } from '@ice/stark-app';

function List() {
  return <div>List</div>;
}

function Detail() {
  return <div>Detail</div>;
}

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Router basename={getBasename()}>
        <Switch>
          <Route path="/list" component={List} />
          <Route path="/detail" component={Detail} />
          <Redirect exact from="/" to="list" />
          <Route
            component={() => {
              return renderNotFound();
            }}
          />
        </Switch>
      </Router>
    );
  }
}
  • Get the basename configuration in the framework application via getBasename
  • renderNotFound triggers the framework application rendering global NotFound

2. exports lifecycles(umd)

exports lifecycles in sub-application:

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import App from './app';

export function mount(props) {
  ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('icestarkNode'));
}

export function unmount() {
  ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(document.getElementById('icestarkNode'));
}

sub-application should be bundled as an UMD module, add the following configuration of webpack:

module.exports = {
  output: {
    library: 'sub-app-name',
    libraryTarget: 'umd',
  },
};

Documentation 📝

https://micro-frontends.ice.work/

Ecosystem 🧼

ProjectVersionDocsDescription
icejsicejs-statusdocsA universal framework based on react.js
icestoreicestore-statusdocsSimple and friendly state for React
formilyformily-statusdocsAlibaba Group Unified Form Solution
iceworksiceworks-statusdocsUniversal Application Development Pack for VS Code

Contributors

ClarkXia/
ClarkXia 		那吒/
那吒 		daysai/
daysai 		大果/
大果 		站稳/
站稳 		许文涛/
许文涛 		Skylor.Min/
Skylor.Min 		liqupan/
liqupan

Feel free to report any questions as an issue, we'd love to have your helping hand on icestark.

If you're interested in icestark, see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information to learn how to get started.

License

MIT

