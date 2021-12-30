Easy to use eslint(support TypeScript) / stylelint / prettier / commitlint in rax, ice and react project. And spec means specification.

Install

$ npm i --save-dev @iceworks/spec eslint stylelint prettier @commitlint/cli

PS: You don't need to install other eslint plugins and parsers.

Usage

ESLint

1. Create configuration file

First create a .eslintrc.js file. Then edit your config.

rules base on eslint-config-ali and @iceworks/eslint-plugin-best-practices.

const { getESLintConfig } = require ( '@iceworks/spec' ); module .exports = getESLintConfig( 'react' );

stylelint

1. Create configuration file

First create a .stylelintrc.js file. Then edit your config.

rules base on stylelint-config-ali

const { getStylelintConfig } = require ( '@iceworks/spec' ); module .exports = getStylelintConfig( 'react' );

1. Create configuration file

First create a .prettierrc.js file. Then edit your config.

const { getPrettierConfig } = require ( '@iceworks/spec' ); module .exports = getPrettierConfig( 'react' );

commitlint

1. Create configuration file

First create a .commitlintrc.js file. Then edit your config.

rules base on commitlint-config-ali

const { getCommitlintConfig } = require ( '@iceworks/spec' ); module .exports = getCommitlintConfig( 'react' );

FAQ

Custom config

const { getESLintConfig } = require ( '@iceworks/spec' ); module .exports = getESLintConfig( 'rax' , { rules : { }, });

package.json scripts

Add scripts in your package.json , example:

"scripts" : { "lint" : "npm run eslint && npm run stylelint" , "eslint" : "eslint --cache --ext .js,.jsx,.ts,.tsx ./" , "stylelint" : "stylelint ./**/*.scss" , "prettier" : "prettier **/* --write" }

Then use npm run lint check your project, ues npm run prettier update your code.

Git hooks

To lint commits before they are created you can use Husky's Git hook.

Install in your project npm install husky --save-dev or yarn add -D husky .

After that, we recommend you to see husky docs, then create " commit-msg " and " pre-commit " config.

If you are using @ice/spec in your project, we recommend use @iceworks/spec to get better maintainability and faster response to lint rules support.

Based on @iceworks/spec 's simple API you can quickly migrate your project, install and update your lint config file, the mission is completed 😁.

Develop

Run Test

npm run test

run test for specific component

npm run test -- packages/spec

Run Prettier

npm run prettier

Run Lint