@ibm-watson/speech-to-text-nodejs

by watson-developer-cloud
2.10.1 (see all)

🎤 Sample Node.js Application for the IBM Watson Speech to Text Service

Overview

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

24

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Speech-to-Text

Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

🎤 Speech to Text Demo

Node.js sample applications that shows some of the the IBM Watson Speech to Text service features.

Travis semantic-release

The Speech to Text service uses IBM's speech recognition capabilities to convert speech in multiple languages into text. The transcription of incoming audio is continuously sent back to the client with minimal delay, and it is corrected as more speech is heard. The service is accessed via a WebSocket interface; a REST HTTP interface is also available;

You can view a demo of this app.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for an IBM Cloud account.
  2. Download the IBM Cloud CLI.
  3. Create an instance of the Speech to Text service and get your credentials:
    • Go to the Speech to Text page in the IBM Cloud Catalog.
    • Log in to your IBM Cloud account.
    • Click Create.
    • Click Show to view the service credentials.
    • Copy the apikey value.
    • Copy the url value.

Configuring the application

  1. In the application folder, copy the .env.example file and create a file called .env

    cp .env.example .env

  2. Open the .env file and add the service credentials that you obtained in the previous step.

    Example .env file that configures the apikey and url for a Speech to Text service instance hosted in the US East region:

    SPEECH_TO_TEXT_IAM_APIKEY=X4rbi8vwZmKpXfowaS3GAsA7vdy17Qh7km5D6EzKLHL2
SPEECH_TO_TEXT_URL=https://api.us-east.speech-to-text.watson.cloud.ibm.com

Running locally

  1. Install the dependencies

    npm install

  2. Run the application

    npm start

  3. View the application in a browser at localhost:3000

Deploying to IBM Cloud as a Cloud Foundry Application

  1. Login to IBM Cloud with the IBM Cloud CLI

    ibmcloud login

  2. Target a Cloud Foundry organization and space.

    ibmcloud target --cf

  3. Edit the manifest.yml file. Change the name field to something unique. For example, - name: my-app-name.

  4. Deploy the application

    ibmcloud app push

  5. View the application online at the app URL, for example: https://my-app-name.mybluemix.net

License

This sample code is licensed under Apache 2.0.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.

Open Source @ IBM

Find more open source projects on the IBM Github Page

23brewertI'm here with you ❤️1 Rating0 Reviews
September 2, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

@google-cloud/speechNode.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
watson-speechLibrary for using the IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech services in web browsers.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
voskOffline speech recognition API for Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi and servers with Python, Java, C# and Node
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
197
ann
annyang:speech_balloon: Speech recognition for your site
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1K
stt
speech-to-textA speech to text module.
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
330
See 11 Alternatives

