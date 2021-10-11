🎤 Speech to Text Demo

Node.js sample applications that shows some of the the IBM Watson Speech to Text service features.

The Speech to Text service uses IBM's speech recognition capabilities to convert speech in multiple languages into text. The transcription of incoming audio is continuously sent back to the client with minimal delay, and it is corrected as more speech is heard. The service is accessed via a WebSocket interface; a REST HTTP interface is also available;

You can view a demo of this app.

Prerequisites

Sign up for an IBM Cloud account. Download the IBM Cloud CLI. Create an instance of the Speech to Text service and get your credentials: Go to the Speech to Text page in the IBM Cloud Catalog.

Log in to your IBM Cloud account.

Click Create .

. Click Show to view the service credentials.

to view the service credentials. Copy the apikey value.

value. Copy the url value.

Configuring the application

In the application folder, copy the .env.example file and create a file called .env cp .env .example .env Open the .env file and add the service credentials that you obtained in the previous step. Example .env file that configures the apikey and url for a Speech to Text service instance hosted in the US East region: SPEECH_TO_TEXT_IAM_APIKEY =X4rbi8vwZmKpXfowaS3GAsA7vdy17Qh7km5D6EzKLHL2 SPEECH_TO_TEXT_URL =https://api.us-east.speech-to-text.watson.cloud.ibm.com

Running locally

Install the dependencies npm install Run the application npm start View the application in a browser at localhost:3000

Deploying to IBM Cloud as a Cloud Foundry Application

Login to IBM Cloud with the IBM Cloud CLI ibmcloud login Target a Cloud Foundry organization and space. ibmcloud target --cf Edit the manifest.yml file. Change the name field to something unique. For example, - name: my-app-name . Deploy the application ibmcloud app push View the application online at the app URL, for example: https://my-app-name.mybluemix.net

License

This sample code is licensed under Apache 2.0.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.

Open Source @ IBM

Find more open source projects on the IBM Github Page