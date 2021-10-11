The Speech to Text service uses IBM's speech recognition capabilities to convert speech in multiple languages into text. The transcription of incoming audio is continuously sent back to the client with minimal delay, and it is corrected as more speech is heard. The service is accessed via a WebSocket interface; a REST HTTP interface is also available;
apikey value.
url value.
In the application folder, copy the .env.example file and create a file called .env
cp .env.example .env
Open the .env file and add the service credentials that you obtained in the previous step.
Example .env file that configures the
apikey and
url for a Speech to Text service instance hosted in the US East region:
SPEECH_TO_TEXT_IAM_APIKEY=X4rbi8vwZmKpXfowaS3GAsA7vdy17Qh7km5D6EzKLHL2
SPEECH_TO_TEXT_URL=https://api.us-east.speech-to-text.watson.cloud.ibm.com
Install the dependencies
npm install
Run the application
npm start
View the application in a browser at
localhost:3000
Login to IBM Cloud with the IBM Cloud CLI
ibmcloud login
Target a Cloud Foundry organization and space.
ibmcloud target --cf
Edit the manifest.yml file. Change the name field to something unique. For example,
- name: my-app-name.
Deploy the application
ibmcloud app push
View the application online at the app URL, for example: https://my-app-name.mybluemix.net
This sample code is licensed under Apache 2.0.
