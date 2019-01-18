This project has been superceded by the the Kui project. As a result, this repository is no longer maintained.
Welcome to a new development experience for IBM Cloud Functions. Cloud Functions Shell (or just Shell) is an Electron desktop application that combines a command-line interface (CLI) and a graphical user interface (GUI):
As a local desktop application, Shell is fast and is designed for productive use, and can access local storage to provide new features like interacting with other editors and debugging a function in a local container.
Shell is currently distributed through the Node.js package manager (NPM). We recommend that you install the shell globally (
npm install -g):
$ npm install -g @ibm-functions/shell --unsafe-perm=true
If you are an existing
wsk or
bx wsk CLI user, you should be able to start using Shell right away with the host and credential specified in
$HOME/.wskprops. If you have never installed
bx wsk or
wsk CLI before, follow the instructions in the install and troubleshooting page to set up your environment.
$ fsh shell
fsh is a shorthand for "function shell". You will see a new window popped up. Welcome to Shell!
Tip: You can pin Shell's icon to the desktop for quick access. For example, in MacOS, you can right click on the blue Shell icon and select
Options > Keep in Dock. Next time you can click on that icon to start Shell from the dock.
|Working in Shell
Shell has a CLI and a sidecar that can be opened and closed on demand. Contents that need more space such as JSON data or visualizations are usually shown in the sidecar, whereas execution messages and lists are shown under the corresponding command.
Contributions are welcome. Please join in developing and extending the Shell code.