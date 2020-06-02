Better TOML parsing and stringifying all in that familiar JSON interface.
The most recent version as of 2019-04-21: 1.0.0-rc.1
1.0.0-rc.1 parsers can load almost any TOML 0.4 and TOML 0.5 document, but TOML 1.0.0-rc.1 docs are not always compatible with TOML 0.4 and TOML 0.5 parsers. If you're using this to generate TOML documents and you want an older parser to be able to read them you may want to use the latest TOML 0.5 version of this module.
const TOML = require('@iarna/toml')
const obj = TOML.parse(`[abc]
foo = 123
bar = [1,2,3]`)
/* obj =
{abc: {foo: 123, bar: [1,2,3]}}
*/
const str = TOML.stringify(obj)
/* str =
[abc]
foo = 123
bar = [ 1, 2, 3 ]
*/
@iarna/toml/parse-string).
> TOML.parse(src)
Error: Unexpected character, expecting string, number, datetime, boolean, inline array or inline table at row 6, col 5, pos 87:
5: "abc\"" = { abc=123,def="abc" }
6> foo=sdkfj
^
7:
Also available with:
require('@iarna/toml/parse-string')
Synchronously parse a TOML string and return an object.
Also available with:
require('@iarna/toml/stringify')
Serialize an object as TOML.
If an object
TOML.stringify is serializing has a
toJSON method then it
will call it to transform the object before serializing it. This matches
the behavior of
JSON.stringify.
The one exception to this is that
toJSON is not called for
Date objects
because
JSON represents dates as strings and TOML can represent them natively.
moment objects are treated the
same as native
Date objects, in this respect.
Also available with:
require('@iarna/toml/stringify').value
Serialize a value as TOML would. This is a fragment and not a complete valid TOML document.
The parser provides alternative async and streaming interfaces, for times that you're working with really absurdly big TOML files and don't want to tie-up the event loop while it parses.
Also available with:
require('@iarna/toml/parse-async')
opts.blocksize is the amount text to parser per pass through the event loop. Defaults to 40kb.
Asynchronously parse a TOML string and return a promise of the resulting object.
Also available with:
require('@iarna/toml/parse-stream')
Given a readable stream, parse it as it feeds us data. Return a promise of the resulting object.
Also available with:
require('@iarna/toml/parse-stream')
Returns a transform stream in object mode. When it completes, emit the resulting object. Only one object will ever be emitted.
You construct a parser object, per TOML file you want to process:
const TOMLParser = require('@iarna/toml/lib/toml-parser.js')
const parser = new TOMLParser()
Then you call the
parse method for each chunk as you read them, or in a
single call:
parser.parse(`hello = 'world'`)
And finally, you call the
finish method to complete parsing and retrieve
the resulting object.
const data = parser.finish()
Both the
parse method and
finish method will throw if they find a
problem with the string they were given. Error objects thrown from the
parser have
pos,
line and
col attributes.
TOML.parse adds a visual
summary of where in the source string there were issues using
parse-pretty-error and you can too:
const prettyError = require('./parse-pretty-error.js')
const newErr = prettyError(err, sourceString)
Version 3 of this module supports TOML 1.0.0-rc.1. Please see the CHANGELOG for details on exactly whats changed.
-nan is a valid TOML value and is converted into
NaN. There is no way to
produce
-nan when stringifying. Stringification will produce positive
nan.
isFloating,
isDate,
isTime properties) and that
their ISO representation (via
toISOString) are representative of their
TOML value. They will correctly round trip if you pass them to
TOML.stringify.
I write a by hand, honest-to-god, CHANGELOG for this project. It's a description of what went into a release that you the consumer of the module could care about, not a list of git commits, so please check it out!
You can run them yourself with:
$ npm run benchmark
The results below are from my desktop using Node 13.13.0. The library
versions tested were
@iarna/toml@3.0.0,
toml-j0.4@1.1.1,
toml@3.0.0,
@sgarciac/bombadil@2.3.0,
@ltd/j-toml@0.5.107, and
fast-toml@0.5.4.
The speed value is megabytes-per-second that the parser can process of that
document type. Bigger is better. The percentage after average results is
the margin of error.
New here is fast-toml. fast-toml is very fast, for some datatypes, but it also is missing most error checking demanded by the spec. For 0.4, it is complete except for detail of multiline strings caught by the compliance tests. Its support for 0.5 is incomplete. Check out the spec compliance doc for details.
As this table is getting a little wide, with how npm and github display it, you can also view it seperately in the BENCHMARK document.
|@iarna/
|toml-j0.4
|toml
|@sgarciac/
|@ltd/
|fast-toml
|Overall
|28MB/sec
0.55%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|01-small-doc-mixed-type-inline-array
|5.3MB/sec
0.48%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12MB/sec
0.13%
|Spec Example: v0.4.0
|25MB/sec
0.40%
|9.9MB/sec
0.15%
|0.9MB/sec
0.37%
|1.3MB/sec
1.02%
|28MB/sec
0.33%
|-
|Spec Example: Hard Unicode
|63MB/sec
0.47%
|17MB/sec
0.21%
|2MB/sec
0.25%
|0.6MB/sec
0.47%
|65MB/sec
0.27%
|79MB/sec
0.09%
|Types: Array, Inline
|7.2MB/sec
0.53%
|4.1MB/sec
0.09%
|0.1MB/sec
0.69%
|1.4MB/sec
0.86%
|10MB/sec
0.33%
|9MB/sec
0.16%
|Types: Array
|6.8MB/sec
0.09%
|6.8MB/sec
0.20%
|0.2MB/sec
0.81%
|1.3MB/sec
0.82%
|8.9MB/sec
0.36%
|29MB/sec
0.16%
|Types: Boolean,
|20MB/sec
0.22%
|9.3MB/sec
0.29%
|0.2MB/sec
0.91%
|1.9MB/sec
0.85%
|16MB/sec
0.29%
|8.6MB/sec
0.22%
|Types: Datetime
|17MB/sec
0.09%
|11MB/sec
0.17%
|0.3MB/sec
0.75%
|1.6MB/sec
0.42%
|9.8MB/sec
0.40%
|6.5MB/sec
0.11%
|Types: Float
|8.5MB/sec
0.29%
|5.8MB/sec
0.33%
|0.2MB/sec
0.91%
|2.2MB/sec
0.91%
|14MB/sec
0.25%
|7.9MB/sec
0.33%
|Types: Int
|5.8MB/sec
0.13%
|4.5MB/sec
0.14%
|0.1MB/sec
0.63%
|1.5MB/sec
0.73%
|9.8MB/sec
0.14%
|8.1MB/sec
0.16%
|Types: Literal String, 7 char
|25MB/sec
0.15%
|8.3MB/sec
0.38%
|0.2MB/sec
0.71%
|2.3MB/sec
1.04%
|23MB/sec
0.28%
|14MB/sec
0.21%
|Types: Literal String, 92 char
|44MB/sec
0.23%
|12MB/sec
0.14%
|0.3MB/sec
0.63%
|13MB/sec
1.12%
|100MB/sec
0.14%
|77MB/sec
0.15%
|Types: Literal String, Multiline, 1079 char
|23MB/sec
0.35%
|7.2MB/sec
0.34%
|0.9MB/sec
0.86%
|47MB/sec
1.07%
|380MB/sec
0.13%
|641MB/sec
0.14%
|Types: Basic String, 7 char
|25MB/sec
0.09%
|7MB/sec
0.08%
|0.2MB/sec
0.82%
|2.3MB/sec
1.02%
|15MB/sec
0.12%
|13MB/sec
0.14%
|Types: Basic String, 92 char
|44MB/sec
0.15%
|8MB/sec
0.39%
|0.1MB/sec
1.52%
|12MB/sec
1.53%
|70MB/sec
0.17%
|71MB/sec
0.16%
|Types: Basic String, 1079 char
|24MB/sec
0.36%
|5.7MB/sec
0.12%
|0.1MB/sec
3.65%
|42MB/sec
1.67%
|93MB/sec
0.13%
|617MB/sec
0.14%
|Types: Table, Inline
|9.4MB/sec
0.21%
|5.2MB/sec
0.23%
|0.1MB/sec
1.18%
|1.4MB/sec
1.20%
|8.5MB/sec
0.68%
|8.7MB/sec
0.30%
|Types: Table
|6.8MB/sec
0.13%
|5.5MB/sec
0.22%
|0.1MB/sec
1.10%
|1.5MB/sec
1.05%
|7.3MB/sec
0.54%
|19MB/sec
0.21%
|Scaling: Array, Inline, 1000 elements
|40MB/sec
0.27%
|2.4MB/sec
0.20%
|0.1MB/sec
1.90%
|1.6MB/sec
1.14%
|18MB/sec
0.16%
|32MB/sec
0.12%
|Scaling: Array, Nested, 1000 deep
|2MB/sec
0.17%
|1.6MB/sec
0.09%
|0.3MB/sec
0.62%
|-
|1.8MB/sec
0.80%
|13MB/sec
0.19%
|Scaling: Literal String, 40kb
|59MB/sec
0.26%
|10MB/sec
0.14%
|3MB/sec
0.91%
|13MB/sec
0.40%
|479MB/sec
0.25%
|19kMB/sec
0.20%
|Scaling: Literal String, Multiline, 40kb
|61MB/sec
0.23%
|5.3MB/sec
0.30%
|0.2MB/sec
1.78%
|12MB/sec
0.55%
|276MB/sec
0.16%
|21kMB/sec
0.10%
|Scaling: Basic String, Multiline, 40kb
|61MB/sec
0.21%
|6MB/sec
0.40%
|2.8MB/sec
0.75%
|12MB/sec
0.60%
|1kMB/sec
0.13%
|27kMB/sec
0.14%
|Scaling: Basic String, 40kb
|60MB/sec
0.13%
|6.6MB/sec
0.13%
|0.2MB/sec
1.67%
|13MB/sec
0.30%
|504MB/sec
0.26%
|19kMB/sec
0.22%
|Scaling: Table, Inline, 1000 elements
|26MB/sec
0.17%
|7.3MB/sec
0.83%
|0.3MB/sec
0.95%
|2.5MB/sec
1.24%
|5.4MB/sec
0.22%
|13MB/sec
0.22%
|Scaling: Table, Inline, Nested, 1000 deep
|8MB/sec
0.10%
|5.2MB/sec
0.25%
|0.1MB/sec
0.45%
|-
|3.1MB/sec
0.58%
|10MB/sec
0.19%
The test suite is maintained at 100% coverage:
The spec was carefully hand converted into a series of test framework independent (and mostly language independent) assertions, as pairs of TOML and YAML files. You can find those files here: spec-test.
Further tests were written to increase coverage to 100%, these may be more implementation specific, but they can be found in coverage and coverage-error.
I've also written some quality assurance style tests, which don't contribute to coverage but do cover scenarios that could easily be problematic for some implementations can be found in: test/qa.js and test/qa-error.js.
All of the official example files from the TOML spec are run through this parser and compared to the official YAML files when available. These files are from the TOML spec as of: 357a4ba6 and specifically are:
The stringifier is tested by round-tripping these same files, asserting that
TOML.parse(sourcefile) deepEqual
TOML.parse(TOML.stringify(TOML.parse(sourcefile)). This is done in
test/roundtrip-examples.js
There are also some tests written to complete coverage from stringification in:
test/stringify.js
Tests for the async and streaming interfaces are in test/async.js and test/stream.js respectively.
Tests for the parser's debugging mode live in test/devel.js.
And finally, many more stringification tests were borrowed from @othiym23's toml-stream module. They were fetched as of b6f1e26b572d49742d49fa6a6d11524d003441fa and live in test/toml-stream.