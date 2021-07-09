Convert RTF to HTML in pure JavaScript.
const rtfToHTML = require('@iarna/rtf-to-html')
fs.createReadStream('example.rtf').pipe(rtfToHTML((err, html) => {
// …
})
rtfToHTML.fromStream(fs.createReadStream('example.rtf'), (err, html) => {
// …
})
rtfToHTML.fromString('{\\rtf1\\ansi\\b hi there\\b0}', (err, html) => {
console.log(html)
// prints a document containing:
// <p><strong>hi there</strong></p>
})
This is built on
rtf-parser
and shares its limitations.
This generates complete HTML documents from RTF documents. It does not currently have the facility to work on snippets of either.
Supported features:
<p> tags) plus empty paragraph trimming.
font-family: Font Name, Font Family). Font families in RTF
don't map perfectly to HTML. This is the mapping we currently use:
font-size: #pt)
<strong>)
<em>)
<u>)
<s>)
<sup>)
<sub>)
color: rgb(#,#,#))
color: rgb(#,#,#))
text-indent: #pt)
padding-left: #pt)
text-align:)
Returns a WritableStream that you can pipe into.
If we encounter an error in parsing then it will be set in
err. Otherwise
the resulting HTML will be in
html.
\n\n) Inserted between resulting paragraphs.
p) The tagname to use for paragraphs.
function outputTemplate (doc, defaults, content) {
return `<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<style>
body {
margin-left: ${doc.marginLeft / 20}pt;
margin-right: ${doc.marginRight / 20}pt;
margin-top: ${doc.marginTop / 20}pt;
margin-bottom: ${doc.marginBottom / 20}pt;
font-size: ${defaults.fontSize / 2}pt;
text-indent: ${defaults.firstLineIndent / 20}pt;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
${content.replace(/\n/, '\n ')}
</body>
</html>`
}
You can also configure some of the starting (default) state of the output formatting with:
true. If you set this to
false then we'll output font change information when we encounter it. This is
a bit broken due to our not supporting styles.
24.
false
false
false
false
{red: 0, blue: 0, green: 0}
{red: 255, blue: 255, green: 255}
0. This is how far to indent the first line of new paragraphs.
0
left.
normal
This is internally how the other interfaces are implemented. Unlike the other interfaces, this one is synchronous.