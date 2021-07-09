Convert RTF to HTML in pure JavaScript.

const rtfToHTML = require ( '@iarna/rtf-to-html' ) fs.createReadStream( 'example.rtf' ).pipe(rtfToHTML( ( err, html ) => { }) rtfToHTML.fromStream(fs.createReadStream( 'example.rtf' ), (err, html) => { }) rtfToHTML.fromString( '{\\rtf1\\ansi\\b hi there\\b0}' , (err, html) => { console .log(html) })

This is built on rtf-parser and shares its limitations.

This generates complete HTML documents from RTF documents. It does not currently have the facility to work on snippets of either.

Supported features:

Paragraph detection (results in <p> tags) plus empty paragraph trimming.

tags) plus empty paragraph trimming. Font (as font-family: Font Name, Font Family ). Font families in RTF don't map perfectly to HTML. This is the mapping we currently use: roman: serif swiss: sans-serif script: cursive decor: fantasy modern: sans-serif tech: monospace bidi: serif

). Font families in RTF don't map perfectly to HTML. This is the mapping we currently use: Font size (as font-size: #pt )

) Bold (as <strong> )

) Italic (as <em> )

) Underline (as <u> )

) Strikethrough (as <s> )

) Superscript (as <sup> )

) Subscript (as <sub> )

) Foreground color (as color: rgb(#,#,#) )

) Background color (as color: rgb(#,#,#) )

) Paragraph first-line indents (as text-indent: #pt )

) Idented regions (as padding-left: #pt )

) Text alignment: left, right, center, justify (as text-align: )

rtfToHTML([opts], cb) → WritableStream

opts - Optional options to pass to the HTML generator. See the section on Options for details.

cb - A callback accepting (err, html) , see the section on the Callback for details.

Returns a WritableStream that you can pipe into.

stream - A readable stream that should contain RTF.

opts - Optional options to pass to the HTML generator. See the section on Options for details.

cb - A callback accepting (err, html) , see the section on the Callback for details.

string - A string containing RTF.

opts - Optional options to pass to the HTML generator. See the section on Options for details.

cb - A callback accepting (err, html) , see the section on the Callback for details.

Callback

If we encounter an error in parsing then it will be set in err . Otherwise the resulting HTML will be in html .

Options

paraBreaks - (Defaults to



) Inserted between resulting paragraphs.

) Inserted between resulting paragraphs. paraTag - (Defaults to p ) The tagname to use for paragraphs.

) The tagname to use for paragraphs. template - A function that is used to generate the final HTML document, defaults to: function outputTemplate ( doc, defaults, content ) { return `<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <style> body { margin-left: ${doc.marginLeft / 20}pt; margin-right: ${doc.marginRight / 20 } pt; margin-top: ${doc.marginTop / 20}pt; margin-bottom: ${doc.marginBottom / 20 } pt; font-size: ${defaults.fontSize / 2}pt; text-indent: ${defaults.firstLineIndent / 20 } pt; } </style> </head> <body> ${content.replace( /

/ , '

' )} </body> </html>` }

You can also configure some of the starting (default) state of the output formatting with:

disableFonts - Defaults to true . If you set this to false then we'll output font change information when we encounter it. This is a bit broken due to our not supporting styles.

. If you set this to then we'll output font change information when we encounter it. This is a bit broken due to our not supporting styles. fontSize - Defaults to the document-wide declared font size, or if that's missing, 24 .

. bold - Defaults to false

italic - Defaults to false

underline - Defaults to false

strikethrough - Defaults to false

foreground - Defaults to {red: 0, blue: 0, green: 0}

background - Defaults to {red: 255, blue: 255, green: 255}

firstLineIndent - Defaults to the document-wide value, or if that's missing, 0 . This is how far to indent the first line of new paragraphs.

. This is how far to indent the first line of new paragraphs. indent: Defaults to 0

align: Defaults to left .

. valign: Defaults to normal

const rtfToHTML = require('rtf-to-html/rtf-to-html.js')

rtfToHTML(doc[, opts]) → HTML

This is internally how the other interfaces are implemented. Unlike the other interfaces, this one is synchronous.