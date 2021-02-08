A Vuex plugin that makes restoring initial state to the store simple
pnpm add @ianwalter/vuex-reset
import VuexReset from '@ianwalter/vuex-reset'
const store = new Vuex.Store({
plugins: [VuexReset()],
state: {
message: 'Welcome!',
mutations: {
// A no-op mutation must be added to serve as a trigger for a reset. The
// name of the trigger mutation defaults to 'reset' but can be specified
// in options, e.g. VuexReset({ trigger: 'data' }).
reset: () => {}
}
}
})
// Reset the store to it's initial state.
store.commit('reset')
You can also reset a namespaced module to it's initial state, for example:
const store = new Vuex.Store({
plugins: [VuexReset()],
state: {
message: 'Welcome!'
},
modules: {
car: {
namespaced: true,
state: {
brand: 'Honda'
},
mutations: {
reset: () => {}
}
}
}
})
// Reset the car module to it's initital state.
store.commit('car/reset')
vue-component-reset - A Vue.js component mixin that
makes restoring initial state to the component simple
Hippocratic License - See LICENSE
Created by Ian Walter