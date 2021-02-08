A Vuex plugin that makes restoring initial state to the store simple

Installation

pnpm add @ianwalter/vuex-reset

Usage

import VuexReset from '@ianwalter/vuex-reset' const store = new Vuex.Store({ plugins : [VuexReset()], state : { message : 'Welcome!' , mutations : { reset : () => {} } } }) store.commit( 'reset' )

You can also reset a namespaced module to it's initial state, for example:

const store = new Vuex.Store({ plugins : [VuexReset()], state : { message : 'Welcome!' }, modules : { car : { namespaced : true , state : { brand : 'Honda' }, mutations : { reset : () => {} } } } }) store.commit( 'car/reset' )

