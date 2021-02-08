openbase logo
@ianwalter/vuex-reset

by Ian Walter
4.3.4 (see all)

A Vuex plugin that makes restoring initial state to the store simple

Readme

@ianwalter/vuex-reset

A Vuex plugin that makes restoring initial state to the store simple

npm page CI

Resources

Installation

pnpm add @ianwalter/vuex-reset

Usage

import VuexReset from '@ianwalter/vuex-reset'

const store = new Vuex.Store({
  plugins: [VuexReset()],
  state: {
    message: 'Welcome!',
    mutations: {
      // A no-op mutation must be added to serve as a trigger for a reset. The
      // name of the trigger mutation defaults to 'reset' but can be specified
      // in options, e.g. VuexReset({ trigger: 'data' }).
      reset: () => {}
    }
  }
})

// Reset the store to it's initial state.
store.commit('reset')

You can also reset a namespaced module to it's initial state, for example:

const store = new Vuex.Store({
  plugins: [VuexReset()],
  state: {
    message: 'Welcome!'
  },
  modules: {
    car: {
      namespaced: true,
      state: {
        brand: 'Honda'
      },
      mutations: {
        reset: () => {}
      }
    }
  }
})

// Reset the car module to it's initital state.
store.commit('car/reset')
  • vue-component-reset - A Vue.js component mixin that makes restoring initial state to the component simple

License

Hippocratic License - See LICENSE

 

Created by Ian Walter

