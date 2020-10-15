Chromafi

🦅 cli syntax highlighting: any function - any object - 176 languages

Features

JavaScript objects that are logged to the console... still look like JavaScript objects.

Chromafi highlights JavaScript functions.

Adjust indentation for tabbed code with Chromafi.

User defined color palettes.

Line numbers optional.

Padding adjustment for use with background colors or tight spaces.

Chromafi also highlights strings of code in 176 languages.

Usage

Chromafi a JavaScript Object

const chromafi = require ( 'chromafi' ) const obj = { foo : 'bar' , baz : 1337 , qux : true , zxc : null , 'foogle-bork' : function ( a, b ) { return b - a } } const chromatastic = chromafi(obj) console .log(chromatastic)

Chromafi a JavaScript Function

const chromafi = require ( 'chromafi' ) function add ( a, b ) { return a + b } const chromantic = chromafi(add) console .log(chromantic)

Chromafi a String of Code

const chromafi = require ( 'chromafi' ) const codeString = ` // Creates a Class based on Type const create = (kind, parent) => { // Create the Class based on the Type's // Constructor or use an Anon. Func const protoclass = kind.ctor || function () {} // Inherit from a parent object if (parent) { protoclass.prototype = new Parent() } // Merge prototype from Class's Type if (kind.proto) { merge.call(protoclass.prototype, kind.proto) } return protoclass } ` const chromadactic = chromafi(codeString) console .log(chromadactic)

Options

const chromafi = require ( 'chromafi' ) const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ) const obj = { foobar : 1337 } const options = { lineNumberPad : 0 , codePad : 0 , indent : 2 , lineNumbers : true , colors : { base : chalk.bgBlack.white.bold, line_numbers : chalk.bgCyan.black } } const chromafanatic = chromafi(obj, options) console .log(chromafanatic)

Light Color Scheme

Chromafi uses Chalk to write ANSI color codes to the terminal.

const chromafi = require ( 'chromafi' ) const chromafi = require ( '.' ) const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ) const obj = { foo : 'bar' , baz : 1337 , qux : true , zxc : null , 'foogle-bork' : function ( a, b ) { return b - a } } const chromafantastic = chromafi(obj, { colors : { base : chalk.bgWhite.black.bold, keyword : chalk.red, number : chalk.blue.dim, function : chalk.black, title : chalk.blue, params : chalk.black, string : chalk.black, built_in : chalk.blue, literal : chalk.blue, attr : chalk.black, trailing_space : chalk, regexp : chalk.blue, line_numbers : chalk.bgBlue.white } }) console .log(chromafantastic)

Highlighting Other Languages

Chromafi uses Highlight.js to syntax highlight to your code. This means Chromafi can highlight any language that Highlight.js can.

Let's Chromafi some assembler syntax:

const chromafi = require ( 'chromafi' ) const armAssemblyCode = ` .text .global connect connect: mov r3, #2 ; s->sin_family = AF_INET strh r3, [sp] ldr r3, =server_port ; s->sin_port = server_port ldr r3, [r3] strh r3, [sp, #2] ldr r3, =server_addr ; s->sin_addr = server_addr ldr r3, [r3] str r3, [sp, #4] mov r3, #0 ; bzero(&s->sin_zero) str r3, [sp, #8] str r3, [sp, #12] mov r1, sp ; const struct sockaddr *addr = sp ldr r7, =connect_call ldr r7, [r7] swi #0 add sp, sp, #16 pop {r0} ; pop sockfd pop {r7} pop {fp, ip, lr} mov sp, ip bx lr .data socket_call: .long 281 connect_call: .long 283 /* all addresses are network byte-order (big-endian) */ server_addr: .long 0x0100007f ; localhost server_port: .hword 0x0b1a ` const chromalicious = chromafi(armAssemblyCode, { lang : 'arm' }) console .log(chromalicious)

Supported Languages

Credits

