A Node.JS library to consume Google Translate for free.
# Stable version, from npm repository
npm install --save @iamtraction/google-translate
# Latest version, from GitHub repository
npm install --save iamtraction/google-translate
// If you've installed from npm, do:
const translate = require('@iamtraction/google-translate');
// If you've installed from GitHub, do:
const translate = require('google-translate');
translate(text, options)
translate(text, options).then(console.log).catch(console.error);
|Parameter
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
text
String
|No
|-
|The text you want to translate.
options
Object
|-
|-
|The options for translating.
options.from
String
|Yes
'auto'
|The language name/ISO 639-1 code to translate from. If none is given, it will auto detect the source language.
options.to
String
|Yes
'en'
|The language name/ISO 639-1 code to translate to. If none is given, it will translate to English.
options.raw
Boolean
|Yes
false
|If
true, it will return the raw output that was received from Google Translate.
Promise<Object>
Response Object:
|Key
|Type
|Description
text
String
|The translated text.
from
Object
|-
from.language
Object
|-
from.language.didYouMean
Boolean
|Whether or not the API suggest a correction in the source language.
from.language.iso
String
|The ISO 639-1 code of the language that the API has recognized in the text.
from.text
Object
|-
from.text.autoCorrected
Boolean
|Whether or not the API has auto corrected the original text.
from.text.value
String
|The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections. Only returned if
from.text.autoCorrected or
from.text.didYouMean is
true.
from.text.didYouMean
Boolean
|Wherether or not the API has suggested corrections to the text
raw
String
|The raw response from Google Translate servers. Only returned if
options.raw is
true in the request options.
translate('Tu es incroyable!', { to: 'en' }).then(res => {
console.log(res.text); // OUTPUT: You are amazing!
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
translate('Thank you', { from: 'en', to: 'fr' }).then(res => {
console.log(res.text); // OUTPUT: Je vous remercie
console.log(res.from.autoCorrected); // OUTPUT: true
console.log(res.from.text.value); // OUTPUT: [Thank] you
console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean); // OUTPUT: false
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
translate('Thank you', { from: 'en', to: 'fr' }).then(res => {
console.log(res.text); // OUTPUT: ''
console.log(res.from.autoCorrected); // OUTPUT: false
console.log(res.from.text.value); // OUTPUT: [Thank] you
console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean); // OUTPUT: true
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Credits to matheuss for writing the original version of this library. I rewrote this, with improvements and without using many external libraries, as his library was not actively developed and had vulnerabilities.