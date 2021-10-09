Google Translate API

A Node.JS library to consume Google Translate for free.

Feature Highlights

Automatically detect source language

Automatic spelling corrections

Automatic language correction

Fast and reliable

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save @iamtraction/google-translate npm install --save iamtraction/google-translate

Usage

const translate = require ( '@iamtraction/google-translate' ); const translate = require ( 'google-translate' );

translate(text, options).then( console .log).catch( console .error);

Parameter Type Optional Default Description text String No - The text you want to translate. options Object - - The options for translating. options.from String Yes 'auto' The language name/ISO 639-1 code to translate from. If none is given, it will auto detect the source language. options.to String Yes 'en' The language name/ISO 639-1 code to translate to. If none is given, it will translate to English. options.raw Boolean Yes false If true , it will return the raw output that was received from Google Translate.

Response Object:

Key Type Description text String The translated text. from Object - from.language Object - from.language.didYouMean Boolean Whether or not the API suggest a correction in the source language. from.language.iso String The ISO 639-1 code of the language that the API has recognized in the text. from.text Object - from.text.autoCorrected Boolean Whether or not the API has auto corrected the original text. from.text.value String The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections. Only returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean is true . from.text.didYouMean Boolean Wherether or not the API has suggested corrections to the text raw String The raw response from Google Translate servers. Only returned if options.raw is true in the request options.

Examples

From automatic language detection to English:

translate( 'Tu es incroyable!' , { to : 'en' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

From English to French, with a typo:

translate( 'Thank you' , { from : 'en' , to : 'fr' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.autoCorrected); console .log(res.from.text.value); console .log(res.from.text.didYouMean); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Sometimes Google Translate won't auto correct:

translate( 'Thank you' , { from : 'en' , to : 'fr' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.autoCorrected); console .log(res.from.text.value); console .log(res.from.text.didYouMean); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Extras

