lur

@iamstarkov/listr-update-renderer

by Sam Verschueren
0.4.1 (see all)

Listr update renderer

Overview

Downloads/wk

25.4K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

listr-update-renderer Build Status

Listr update renderer

Install

$ npm install --save listr-update-renderer

Usage

const UpdaterRenderer = require('listr-update-renderer');
const Listr = require('listr');

const list = new Listr([
    {
        title: 'foo',
        task: () => Promise.resolve('bar')
    }
], {
    renderer: UpdaterRenderer,
    collapse: false
});

list.run();

Note: This is the default renderer for Listr and doesn't need to be specified.

Options

These options should be provided in the Listr options object.

showSubtasks

Type: boolean
Default: true

Set to false if you want to disable the rendering of the subtasks. Subtasks will be rendered if an error occurred in one of them.

collapse

Type: boolean
Default: true

Set to false if you don't want subtasks to be hidden after the main task succeed.

clearOutput

Type: boolean
Default: false

Clear the output when all the tasks are executed succesfully.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren

