Listr update renderer
$ npm install --save listr-update-renderer
const UpdaterRenderer = require('listr-update-renderer');
const Listr = require('listr');
const list = new Listr([
{
title: 'foo',
task: () => Promise.resolve('bar')
}
], {
renderer: UpdaterRenderer,
collapse: false
});
list.run();
Note: This is the default renderer for Listr and doesn't need to be specified.
These options should be provided in the Listr options object.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Set to
false if you want to disable the rendering of the subtasks. Subtasks will be rendered if an error occurred in one of them.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Set to
false if you don't want subtasks to be hidden after the main task succeed.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Clear the output when all the tasks are executed succesfully.
MIT © Sam Verschueren