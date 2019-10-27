Listr update renderer

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const UpdaterRenderer = require ( 'listr-update-renderer' ); const Listr = require ( 'listr' ); const list = new Listr([ { title : 'foo' , task : () => Promise .resolve( 'bar' ) } ], { renderer : UpdaterRenderer, collapse : false }); list.run();

Note: This is the default renderer for Listr and doesn't need to be specified.

Options

These options should be provided in the Listr options object.

showSubtasks

Type: boolean

Default: true

Set to false if you want to disable the rendering of the subtasks. Subtasks will be rendered if an error occurred in one of them.

collapse

Type: boolean

Default: true

Set to false if you don't want subtasks to be hidden after the main task succeed.

clearOutput

Type: boolean

Default: false

Clear the output when all the tasks are executed succesfully.

