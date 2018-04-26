An Angular directive to detect a click outside of an elements scope. Great for closing dialogues, drawers and off screen menu's etc.
There are two easy ways to install the clickoutside directive:
Download the
clickoutside.directive.js file, and include it in your
index.html file with something like:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/path/to/clickoutside.directive.js"></script>
Also be sure to include the module in your
app.js file with:
=======
angular.module('yourAppName', ['angular-click-outside'])
=======
npm install @iamadamjowett/angular-click-outside
=======
bower install angular-click-outside --save
The directive will work with either ID's or classes, however, be wary of using classes as quite often some unwanted elements may have the same class, and so will be excluded/included unintentionally.
If you are sure that you want to exclude/include all elements with a class however the directive will work just fine as it looks through the classNames as well as looking at the given ID list.
General though ID's will suffice, but instances of dynamically inserted list items may require the use of classes.
Add the directive via the
click-outside attribute, and give exceptions via the
outside-if-not attribute.
Basic example:
<div class="menu" click-outside="closeThis">
...
</div>
This is of little use though without a callback function to do something with that click:
<div class="menu" click-outside="closeThis()">
...
</div>
Where
closeThis() is the function assigned to the scope via the controller such as:
angular
.module('myApp')
.controller('MenuController', ['$scope', MenuController]);
function MenuController($scope) {
$scope.closeThis = function () {
console.log('closing');
}
}
<button id="my-button">Menu Trigger Button</button>
<div ng-controller="MenuController">
<div class="menu" click-outside="closeThis()" outside-if-not="my-button">
...
</div>
</div>
You can also add exceptions via the
outside-if-not tag, which executes the callback function, but only if the ID's or classes listed aren't clicked.
In this case
closeThis() will be called only if clicked outside and
#my-button wasn't clicked as well (note
.my-button also would be an exception). This can be great for things like slide in menus that might have a button outside of the menu scope that triggers it:
<button id="my-button">Menu Trigger Button</button>
<div class="menu" id="main-menu" click-outside="closeThis()" outside-if-not="my-button">
...
</div>
You can have more than one exception by comma delimiting a list such as:
<button id="my-button">Menu Trigger Button</button>
<div class="menu" id="main-menu" click-outside="closeThis()" outside-if-not="my-button, another-button">
...
</div>
<button id="another-button">A second trigger button</button>