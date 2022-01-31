openbase logo
@iabtcf/stub

by InteractiveAdvertisingBureau
1.3.1 (see all)

Official compliant tool suite for implementing the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) v2.0. The essential toolkit for CMPs.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

InteractiveAdvertisingBureau

@iabtcf

Official JavaScript / TypeScript compliant tool suite for implementing the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) v2.0. The essential toolkit for CMPs.

This is a mono repo containing 5 modules:

Core - For encoding/decoding TC strings and tools for handling the Global Vendor List (GVL).

CmpApi - CMP in-page API (__tcfapi()) tool that works with the core library.

cli - Tool to decode a TC string on the command line interface (cli).

Testing - Tools for testing the core library including random TCModel and GVL generators.

Stub - Code for the on-page __tcfapi() CMP stub.

