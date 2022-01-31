Official JavaScript / TypeScript compliant tool suite for implementing the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) v2.0. The essential toolkit for CMPs.

This is a mono repo containing 5 modules:

Core - For encoding/decoding TC strings and tools for handling the Global Vendor List (GVL).

CmpApi - CMP in-page API ( __tcfapi() ) tool that works with the core library.

cli - Tool to decode a TC string on the command line interface (cli).

Testing - Tools for testing the core library including random TCModel and GVL generators.