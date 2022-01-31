Official JavaScript / TypeScript compliant tool suite for implementing the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) v2.0. The essential toolkit for CMPs.
This is a mono repo containing 5 modules:
Core - For encoding/decoding TC strings and tools for handling the Global Vendor List (GVL).
CmpApi - CMP in-page API (
__tcfapi()) tool that works with the core library.
cli - Tool to decode a TC string on the command line interface (cli).
Testing - Tools for testing the core library including random TCModel and GVL generators.
Stub - Code for the on-page
__tcfapi() CMP stub.