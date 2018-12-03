A Note from the Author (acdlite, Oct 25 2018):

Hi! I created Recompose about three years ago. About a year after that, I joined the React team. Today, we announced a proposal for Hooks. Hooks solves all the problems I attempted to address with Recompose three years ago, and more on top of that. I will be discontinuing active maintenance of this package (excluding perhaps bugfixes or patches for compatibility with future React releases), and recommending that people use Hooks instead. Your existing code with Recompose will still work, just don't expect any new features. Thank you so, so much to @wuct and @istarkov for their heroic work maintaining Recompose over the last few years.

Read more discussion about this decision here.

Recompose

Recompose is a React utility belt for function components and higher-order components. Think of it like lodash for React.

Full API documentation - Learn about each helper

Recompose Base Fiddle - Easy way to dive in

npm install recompose --save

📺 Watch Andrew's talk on Recompose at React Europe. (Note: Performance optimizations he speaks about have been removed, more info here)

You can use Recompose to...

...lift state into functional wrappers

Helpers like withState() and withReducer() provide a nicer way to express state updates:

const enhance = withState( 'counter' , 'setCounter' , 0 ) const Counter = enhance( ( { counter, setCounter } ) => < div > Count: {counter} < button onClick = {() => setCounter(n => n + 1)}>Increment </ button > < button onClick = {() => setCounter(n => n - 1)}>Decrement </ button > </ div > )

Or with a Redux-style reducer:

const counterReducer = ( count, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case INCREMENT: return count + 1 case DECREMENT: return count - 1 default : return count } } const enhance = withReducer( 'counter' , 'dispatch' , counterReducer, 0 ) const Counter = enhance( ( { counter, dispatch } ) => < div > Count: {counter} < button onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: INCREMENT })}>Increment </ button > < button onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: DECREMENT })}>Decrement </ button > </ div > )

...perform the most common React patterns

Helpers like componentFromProp() and withContext() encapsulate common React patterns into a simple functional interface:

const enhance = defaultProps({ component : 'button' }) const Button = enhance(componentFromProp( 'component' )) <Button /> < Button component = {Link} /> // renders < Link />

const provide = store => withContext( { store : PropTypes.object }, () => ({ store }) ) const AppWithContext = provide(store)(App)

...optimize rendering performance

No need to write a new class just to implement shouldComponentUpdate() . Recompose helpers like pure() and onlyUpdateForKeys() do this for you:

const ExpensiveComponent = ( { propA, propB } ) => {...} const OptimizedComponent = pure(ExpensiveComponent) const HyperOptimizedComponent = onlyUpdateForKeys([ 'propA' , 'propB' ])(ExpensiveComponent)

...interoperate with other libraries

Recompose helpers integrate really nicely with external libraries like Relay, Redux, and RxJS

const enhance = compose( createContainer({ fragments : { post : () => Relay.QL ` fragment on Post { title, content } ` } }), flattenProp( 'post' ) ) const Post = enhance( ( { title, content } ) => < article > < h1 > {title} </ h1 > < div > {content} </ div > </ article > )

...build your own libraries

Many React libraries end up implementing the same utilities over and over again, like shallowEqual() and getDisplayName() . Recompose provides these utilities for you.

import getDisplayName from 'recompose/getDisplayName' ConnectedComponent.displayName = `connect( ${getDisplayName(BaseComponent)} )` import wrapDisplayName from 'recompose/wrapDisplayName' ConnectedComponent.displayName = wrapDisplayName(BaseComponent, 'connect' ) import toClass from 'recompose/toClass' const ClassComponent = toClass(FunctionComponent)

...and more

Translation

Traditional Chinese

Why

Forget ES6 classes vs. createClass() .

An idiomatic React application consists mostly of function components.

const Greeting = props => < p > Hello, {props.name}! </ p >

Function components have several key advantages:

They help prevent abuse of the setState() API, favoring props instead.

API, favoring props instead. They encourage the "smart" vs. "dumb" component pattern.

They encourage code that is more reusable and modular.

They discourage giant, complicated components that do too many things.

They allow React to make performance optimizations by avoiding unnecessary checks and memory allocations.

(Note that although Recompose encourages the use of function components whenever possible, it works with normal React components as well.)

Higher-order components made easy

Most of the time when we talk about composition in React, we're talking about composition of components. For example, a <Blog> component may be composed of many <Post> components, which are composed of many <Comment> components.

Recompose focuses on another unit of composition: higher-order components (HoCs). HoCs are functions that accept a base component and return a new component with additional functionality. They can be used to abstract common tasks into reusable pieces.

Recompose provides a toolkit of helper functions for creating higher-order components.

Usage

All functions are available on the top-level export.

import { compose, mapProps, withState } from 'recompose'

Note: react is a peer dependency of Recompose. If you're using preact , add this to your webpack.config.js :

resolve: { alias : { react : "preact" } }

Composition

Recompose helpers are designed to be composable:

const BaseComponent = props => {...} let EnhancedComponent = pure(BaseComponent) EnhancedComponent = mapProps( )(EnhancedComponent) EnhancedComponent = withState( )(EnhancedComponent) const enhance = compose( withState( ), mapProps( ), pure ) const EnhancedComponent = enhance(BaseComponent)

Technically, this also means you can use them as decorators (if that's your thing):

@withState( ) @mapProps( ) @pure class Component extends React . Component {...}

Optimizing bundle size

Since 0.23.1 version recompose got support of ES2015 modules. To reduce size all you need is to use bundler with tree shaking support like webpack 2 or Rollup.

Using babel-plugin-lodash

babel-plugin-lodash is not only limited to lodash. It can be used with recompose as well.

This can be done by updating lodash config in .babelrc .

{ - "plugins": ["lodash"] + "plugins": [ + ["lodash", { "id": ["lodash", "recompose"] }] + ] }

After that, you can do imports like below without actually including the entire library content.

import { compose, mapProps, withState } from 'recompose'

Debugging

It might be hard to trace how does props change between HOCs. A useful tip is you can create a debug HOC to print out the props it gets without modifying the base component. For example:

make

const debug = withProps( console .log)

then use it between HOCs

const enhance = compose( withState( ), debug, mapProps( ), pure )

Who uses Recompose

