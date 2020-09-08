The low level networking guts of the Hyperswarm stack.
npm install @hyperswarm/network
const network = require('@hyperswarm/network')()
const nw = network()
nw.bind(function () {
// topic should be a 32 byte buffer
nw.lookupOne(topic, function (err, peer) {
if (err) throw err
nw.connect(peer, function (err, socket) {
if (err) throw err
socket.write('Hello World!')
})
})
})
net = network([options])
Create a new network instance.
Options include:
{
bind () {
// called when the network is bound
},
close () {
// called when the network is fully closed
},
socket (socket) {
// called when an incoming socket is received
},
// Optionally overwrite the default set of bootstrap servers
bootstrap: [addresses],
// Set to false if this is a long running instance on a server
// When running in ephemeral mode you don't join the DHT but just
// query it instead. If unset, or set to a non-boolean (default undefined)
// then the node will start in short-lived (ephemeral) mode and switch
// to long-lived (non-ephemeral) mode after a certain period of uptime
ephemeral: undefined
}
nw.bind([preferredPort], [callback])
Bind to a preferred port. Must be called before connecting.
Safe to call multiple times. If already bound or binding it will call the callback when fully bound.
nw.close([callback])
Fully close the network.
Safe to call multiple times.
nw.connect(peer, callback)
Connect to a peer. Will do UDP holepunching.
Callback is called with
(err, socket, isTCP). If the underlying socket is a TCP socket
isTCP will be true, if it is a UTP socket it will be false.
announcer = nw.announce(topic)
Start announcing the network on the Hyperswarm discovery network.
lookup = nw.lookup(topic)
Start doing a lookup on the Hyperswarm discovery network.
nw.lookupOne(topic, callback)
Lookup a single peer on the Hyperswarm discovery network.
MIT