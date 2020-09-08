The low level networking guts of the Hyperswarm stack.

npm install @ hyperswarm / network

Usage

const network = require ( '@hyperswarm/network' )() const nw = network() nw.bind( function ( ) { nw.lookupOne(topic, function ( err, peer ) { if (err) throw err nw.connect(peer, function ( err, socket ) { if (err) throw err socket.write( 'Hello World!' ) }) }) })

API

net = network([options])

Create a new network instance.

Options include:

{ bind () { }, close () { }, socket (socket) { }, bootstrap : [addresses], ephemeral : undefined }

Bind to a preferred port. Must be called before connecting.

Safe to call multiple times. If already bound or binding it will call the callback when fully bound.

Fully close the network.

Safe to call multiple times.

Connect to a peer. Will do UDP holepunching.

Callback is called with (err, socket, isTCP) . If the underlying socket is a TCP socket isTCP will be true, if it is a UTP socket it will be false.

announcer = nw.announce(topic)

Start announcing the network on the Hyperswarm discovery network.

lookup = nw.lookup(topic)

Start doing a lookup on the Hyperswarm discovery network.

Lookup a single peer on the Hyperswarm discovery network.

License

MIT